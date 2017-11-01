Are slimmer bezels, a bigger display, and larger battery worth the added price?

Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are very similar in a lot of ways. The camera package is the same, the software experience is identical, both phones come equipped with front-facing speakers, and even the design remains mostly unchanged from phone-to-phone.

Even with this being the case, there are still a few key differences between the devices. The Pixel 2 XL has a considerably larger display with much smaller bezels compared to the regular Pixel 2, and thanks to its bigger footprint, there's also room for a beefier battery.

The Pixel 2 XL is the more impressive of the two phones, but is it really worth the extra $200 over its smaller brother?

N4Newbie 10-30-2017 09:31 AM “ I agree with the bigger screen; having had several "big screen" phones in a row now, I don't think I could go back to a small one. OTOH, I was getting an old Nexus 5 ready to list on Swappa the other day and I was pleasantly reminded of just how great the 5 fits my hand. Reply

Richard Servello 10-30-2017 09:22 AM “ bigger screen, bigger battery. Reply

bhatech 10-30-2017 09:49 AM “ I have both the 2 XL and 2, honestly the Pixel 2 screen feels very small to me. Screen is better and feels great and all I agree, but I think I'm used to bigger screens now and the Pixel 2 screen feels small. Battery life has been surprisingly good on the Pixel 2 as well even with smaller battery size. I'm still torn which one to keep, most likely will keep the 2 XL and return the Pixel 2. But if... Reply

Guto Aaron 10-30-2017 12:32 PM “ I ordered both at one point too, but cancelled my Pixel 2 in favour of 2XL. For me the big screen and big battery was nice, but the better design was the deciding factor. Pixel 2 and iPhone 8 just look unimpressive by now! Reply

Whether it be for slimmer bezels, a bigger display, or increased battery capacity, we want to know – What are your reasons for choosing the Pixel 2 XL over the regular Pixel 2?

