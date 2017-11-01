Are slimmer bezels, a bigger display, and larger battery worth the added price?
Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are very similar in a lot of ways. The camera package is the same, the software experience is identical, both phones come equipped with front-facing speakers, and even the design remains mostly unchanged from phone-to-phone.
Even with this being the case, there are still a few key differences between the devices. The Pixel 2 XL has a considerably larger display with much smaller bezels compared to the regular Pixel 2, and thanks to its bigger footprint, there's also room for a beefier battery.
The Pixel 2 XL is the more impressive of the two phones, but is it really worth the extra $200 over its smaller brother?
Here's what some of our forum users had to say.
N4Newbie10-30-2017 09:31 AM“
I agree with the bigger screen; having had several "big screen" phones in a row now, I don't think I could go back to a small one. OTOH, I was getting an old Nexus 5 ready to list on Swappa the other day and I was pleasantly reminded of just how great the 5 fits my hand.Reply
Richard Servello10-30-2017 09:22 AM“
bigger screen, bigger battery.Reply
bhatech10-30-2017 09:49 AM“
I have both the 2 XL and 2, honestly the Pixel 2 screen feels very small to me. Screen is better and feels great and all I agree, but I think I'm used to bigger screens now and the Pixel 2 screen feels small. Battery life has been surprisingly good on the Pixel 2 as well even with smaller battery size. I'm still torn which one to keep, most likely will keep the 2 XL and return the Pixel 2. But if...Reply
Guto Aaron10-30-2017 12:32 PM“
I ordered both at one point too, but cancelled my Pixel 2 in favour of 2XL. For me the big screen and big battery was nice, but the better design was the deciding factor. Pixel 2 and iPhone 8 just look unimpressive by now!Reply
Whether it be for slimmer bezels, a bigger display, or increased battery capacity, we want to know – What are your reasons for choosing the Pixel 2 XL over the regular Pixel 2?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Is it really worth it though? Is it really?!!
This is totally up to the individual...
Small bezels, larger battery, bigger screen all worth $200 extra. Just not the screen that Google put on this phone, so no. Here come all the articles to make up for calling out a legitimate problem with the 2XL 🙄
Google: "Hey, AC, stop with all the negative articles, or else."
"Yes sir. We suck up good now, promise, master."
This made me laugh way too hard. :D
I think it was more like, how about we actually review it honestly rather than feeding the haters that come out of the woodwork for each flagship phone that gets released these days. You prefer they feed the dystopia huh, figures.
Nah boss. We's gonna suck up good. No mo bad things boss. I's sorwy.
Damage caused by the initial negative publicity about screen quality issues has already taken effect. I looked else where, and you can guess what I got instead of the P2XL.😀😀😀 Couldn't be happier with my choice.
Google will sell fewer phones this year than ever. Not only are the phones flawed, there aren't enough stock Android nerds in the world to give Google more than a microscopic fraction of the market share.
Clown comment bro. Clearly you don't own one.
iPhone X > Pixel 2 XL anyways. The X has a flawless screen which automatically makes it better.
Nope, went with the regular size Pixel 2 this year on the October 4th preorder, coming from the 1st gen Pixel XL, very pleased.
Will look at both offerings next year and make a decision then between them, unless I become irrevocably hooked on complete one handed ease of use by that time,Lol. 😃
I hate when I click through to these articles and am expecting a thoughtful review & opinion, but instead get reposted forum comments.
I got hooked on large screens since the Nexus 6, and there is no way I could go back to a smaller screen. The battery. Wow. I have never owned a device with a battery that can be off the charger for 14 hours, with 5 hours of screen time, and still be alive, let alone have over 30% of juice left. New device batteries are typically good, but this is a beast.
Maybe my standards are low (I went from the 6p to the 2XL) but this phone really is amazing, screen and all. The blue is there, not horrible by any stretch, and I believe it is more of a feature than a fault. With polarized sunglasses (which I wear constantly in SW FL) I can view the screen from any orientation, while previous screens would either go black at certain angles or while viewing it in landscape mode. Oddly enough, when viewing the screen with polarized sunglasses on, there is no blue even at the most extreme angles. True, this will be appealing for a fairly small group of people, but to me this phone feels like someone got ahold of my phone wishlist, and built a phone just for me. I love it.
The battery is amazing. I'm almost at 2 full days without a charge. Yup.
Coming from a Note 3 and now using the Pixel 2 XL for a week and a half... I couldn't be happier. I use my phone more than most and i don't really play games on it (maybe once every few months). I love the settings, launcher, bare bones applications, front facing speakers are amazing, notification handling... OH YEA; and the SIZE! To me it's like watching a 47 or 50 inch screen tv vs looking at a 27 inch... I know there isn't that drastic of a difference, but that's just how it feels to me. I have ZERO complaints with the 2 XL and would buy it again...granted it is expensive, but that's why I make my large phone even bigger with an Otter Box to protect my (hopefully) 3-4 year investment...... Careful buying usb-c adapters, most don't work with the Pixel including HDMI and the small usb-c to micro.
...My mistake, the small type-c to micro adapter does work for charging.
A phone with a terrible screen is never worth its weight in gold.