There have been a lot of great smartphones so far this year, but the Pixel 2 XL is easily the best choice for me. Here's why.
In all of my years writing about Android, I've never once pre-ordered a phone on the day of its announcement. I typically wait for reviews to come out and to get hands-on time with a device myself before handing over my cash, but something changed this year. Despite heavy hitters like the Galaxy S8, LG V30, and Note 8 all begging for my attention and money, I ignored all of them (and my sensible instincts) and pre-ordered the Pixel 2 XL as soon as pre-orders went live on October 4.
Google absolutely killed it last year
It took a lot of strength and willpower to not purchase a Pixel last fall on the day of its announcement, but I decided to hold off and see what my colleagues had to say. As I'm sure all of you remember, response to the phone was overwhelmingly positive. Despite this, I still held off. The phone simply didn't look all that interesting after the initial excitement wore off, but then I actually got one as my daily driver in June.
The Pixel was a perfect example of a phone that you had to actually use for yourself and carry as a daily driver to understand what made it so great. There's nothing interesting or exciting about its hardware, but the software that's powering the phone is still magical to this day. Last year's Pixel still remains as one of the snappiest and most fluid Android experiences on the market, and Google's expertise when it comes to camera software and performance remains as one of the industry's best.
Because of these things and so much more, the Pixel offered a user experience unlike anything I'd encountered before on other Android phones. The consistently smooth performance, tightened up UI, solid battery, and world-class camera turned a phone that seemed borning on the surface into one of the best the market had to offer.
Why this matters for round two
With the Pixel, Google proved that top-notch software is more important than flashy hardware. Sure, the latter is nice to have, but the former is so much more important when using your phone day-to-day.
With the Pixel 2 XL, Google is checking both of those boxes.
Google nailed hardware and software this time around with the Pixel 2 XL.
From a hardware point of view, Google included a narrow 18:9 display with 3D curved glass and considerably smaller bezels than last year's model, front-facing stereo speakers, appropriately-placed fingerprint scanner, faster and more efficient processor, and a design that's more refined and polished. As for the software, there's still unlimited cloud photo storage, Google's post-processing magic for the camera, and the ridiculously smooth performance that can only be had when hardware and software are made for one another.
Last year's strong points make a return, but there are also new additions like the Pixel 2's ability to automatically identify songs that are playing in the background and turn on Do Not Disturb when it detects that you're driving, access to Google Lens so you can theoretically turn your eyeballs into Google Search, new ways to access the Google Assistant, and an AR feature-set that looks like worlds of fun.
Where the Pixel offered bland hardware with stupendous software, the Pixel 2 XL offers modern, eye-catching hardware with an even better software experience (presumably) than what we got last year.
Pixel 2 XL against the competition
As mentioned in the beginning of this article, the Pixel 2 XL does not exist in a bubble. Its two biggest competitors, for the time being, are the Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30. Both of these phones have their own set of strong suits, but they're missing something that, in my opinion, makes them inferior – Google's software.
The Pixel proved last year that a near perfect software experience could outshine classier hardware, and now that we have a phone from Google that offers both of these things, I'm ecstatic to get my hands on the Pixel 2 XL to see if it lives up to its predecessor. The updated/modernized hardware is greatly appreciated and something that needed to happen for gen two, and while I'm certainly excited for that aspect of the phone, I'm more anxious to get up close and personal with Google's vision of what Android should look and feel like in late 2017.
The perfect melding of hardware and software is what made the original Pixel so damn good, and when we get to combine that with new features like Google Lens and Ambient Services and hardware that looks appropriate for the year it's released in, I think we're going to end up with something truly special.
Reader comments
Here come the haters now.....
No matter what people will always hate. I quite like the xl version of this phone but for me I'm still glad I went for the xperia xz premium as it ticked more boxes than the others for what I wanted and it still dose over the xl to. It's just each to there own though for me I really don't think anyone makes a bad phone any more if anything people are just stuck in there ways and will always say Samsung and Apple are the best. Just like in any other tech department.
For me I still rate windows phone as the neat OS I've used but lack of apps and ware able items made me switch to android and I don't not enjoy using android I just perfer the look and feel of windows phone.
Like I say each to there own and anyone getting the 2 Google phones won't be disappointed just like if they got the u11, xperia xz premium, LG g5, galaxy s8 or an iPhone.
I love how Google made fun of Apple for dropping the headphone jack on the iPhone and now they ve done the same the following year with the Pixel 2 phones. Saying for similar reasons.
#brave
#Courage
Great if you like that sort of thing. By the time I care about that stuff, I will be another generation or two past Apple's or Google's current options. Neither work for me this year. Both fall short of what I use and how I use it.
Really. No one has ever pointed this out before.
For years, Samsung has been making fun of iPhone "features" and then implementing them on the Galaxies anyway.
Like?
Great choice !!! Can't go wrong with the best Android option.
Me too! I can't wait for mine ..
Other Android phones don't have Google's software? Plus more features and better hardware. Good phone if you just need fast, basic functionality though.
I open apps , surf the web, watch videos on my phone . That's about it, so yeah ,perfect phone for me.
Consistency of the software and user experience trumps all the bells and whistles of other phones in my opinion. Oh, most likely the best camera .
Android doesn't just arrive in a box to OEM's, the get the binaries, then splice in their resources, drivers, and apps and make it all work on their specific hardware platform and configuration. Then they have to go back through and work out any bugs and security holes they created in the process and optimize what they are left with. So yes, they have Google's software, but it's largely just barebones. Not to mention that Google adds slick touches of animations and features on top for their Pixel phones, all the way down to things like touch input response. Just that alone can make a device feel super responsive and smooth and completely different that a device from a competing OEM.
The simplicity, cleanness and smoothness is what attracts people to Google's software. It doesn't feel bogged down and it's easier to navigate the UI. I don't have to wade through feature upon feature I have no intention of using.
I really like the new Pixels, and if they had been available at the time of my upgrade and available for TMobile Jump, I probably would have considered them. I think we have some great choices this year. I went with a Note8(coming from the V20) and I love it.
How many Pixel phones did Google sell last year? I've never seen one in the wild. I got a chance to play with one at a local Best Buy store when they first came out last year. It was only there briefly. I really wanted to get a chance to do more hands on with it.
I have seen a few. It's hard to tell when most put a case on their phone. In a selfish kind of way I am glad everyone doesn't have one. I like having something different than everyone else.
I don't really care too much how many they sold last year. They're selling one to me this year, and that's what matters.
I do always see them in Best Buy and Verizon, though. I see them in the wild every now and then, too. All sorts of people carry them when I see them. Nothing like iPhone or Samsung numbers, of course.
They are much harder to identify unless you see the back. From the front, they can be easily mistaken for an iPhone, unless you know what to look for.
I've seen a pretty surprising number. I keep seeing them in the hands of people who aren't even techies. Something's working.
I'm pretty sure it wasn't more than the Nexuses (is that actually a word?) of the past. Since it's exclusivity to verizon and otherwise unknown to people, paired with the design and price I just can't see Google selling tons of them. "Normal" people don't understand what pure Android is. Ask around and you realize they know iPhone and Samsung and think those are the only two. And it's not that Google drives an aggressive ad campaign to market their device! So, it will be a niche product for Android enthusiasts until Google, as so often happened, will suddenly get rid of it and start something new.
i don't have an issue with the hardware or the software of the pixel. i only have issues with the price. google arrogantly thinks it can charge iphone-like prices with just a very modest (hint: it doesn't sell well) stock. The hardware itself is similar to what the nexus brand offered (if we scale it to the time being), but more than twice the price just doesn't cut it.
also, mocking apple for removing the headphone jack, yet they follow suit in just a year and give a really bad excuse for doing so.
all i want is a phone with decent specs and that has the latest updates. the nexus 5x is that phone, at least up to september 2018. i will have to see what phone i switch to next
Nexus devices have not been cheap since the N5.
my $330 nexus 5x does not agree with you
You got me. I forgot 16gb started at 380 when it came out.
Well, companies can charge whatever price they want for their product. If you don't like the price there's countless alternatives. Buy something in your price range.
sure they can. but we all know apple overprices their stuff, yet sells million of iphones and google comes with the same price and almost no stock. no wonder it doesn't sell. and having 2 years or less of OS updates doesn't help either. it's good that at least they have seem to raise it to 3 years, but iphone does 5 years. i want them to be better. i want the fragmentation problem gone, treble is a step forward but i know it won't solve the problem. admitely it's impossible to force all manufacturers outside of google to update their phones; apple doesn't have that problem.
Apple is charging what the market will bear and it's working out well for them. Google is employing their own strategy and it may or may not work but that not your concern nor my concern. Google sets the prices of their products and they're telling you upfront you get three years of updates. If that's not acceptable to you don't buy it.
Apple might give you 5 years of updates, but the final 2 years of updates are designed to make your phone so unusable that you have no choice but to go out and buy a new one.
Well, until the release of the Pixel 2 / XL was imminent, that modest, not-selling-well stock of Pixels hadn't ever been discounted outside of the holidays. So maybe they don't really need to push them too hard.
I have the Pixel 1 xl..... best phone I have ever had...
would of liked to get the Blue but by the time it was available next gen phones available.
Negatives on the 1 are battery life, non water resistant, dust, or shock etc.
Ideally would like to have the Samsung Active as a Pixel..
The modern looks, etc are neat but in the real world what percentage of people use a case? 80% or more?
So make a plastic version that is 300 dollars cheaper in different colors like the old Nokia phones
and I will buy that and put a durable case on it!!
You're vastly overestimating the cost of price of manufacturing a good quality phone. Look at the new Nokia phones -- metal and glass, about as "premium" as you can get in terms of the physical hardware, for like $250 bucks. They don't need to build phones like that out of plastic, and doing so would not shave $300 off the cost of the phone.
The only way to really cut costs would be to scale back the hardware. Look at a phone like the Moto G5S Plus. Google could just "partner" with Motorola (like the do with HTC and LG for the existing Pixels), and sell that exact same phone for $200 with Google's proprietary Pixelated Android, instead of Moto's own skin. But Google doesn't want to be in that business. That's why they sold Motorola. Google wants to own the high-margin premium market the way that Apple does. Apple builds phones for $200 and sells them for $800. That's a better business model for Google to emulate, while simultaneously getting paid a few bucks for all those non-Pixel phones that 3rd party companies churn out.
Yeah but you forget about the cost of developing the software that drives the hardware. Nokia spends next to nothing to put Android on their phones whereas Google develops, implements, maintains, and updates some exclusive features on top of vanilla Android that Nokia doesn't have on their phones. Those developers and software engineers don't come cheap, especially when you consider that Google will eventually push those exclusive features out for all of the OEMs to collectively benefit from. Sure, they eventually recoup that money through Search and Play Store, but they aren't there to just recoup their money, they are there to make a profit. There's a business model for cheap phones and there's a business model for expensive phones, and they are FAR from the same. I can tell you that I have never had a better Android experience than the one I have come to enjoy from the Pixel. And I've had a LOT of different Android phones over the years.
"HEADPHONE JACK" he screams with his dying breathe. And is met with a chorus of "Agreed!"
*Yawn*
I understand why the top and bottom bezels of the 2 XL are larger than the V30 but why is there such a huge difference in side bezel?
The top bezel is definitely larger. Bottom is about the same. As for the side, I would think maybe because of squeezable frame.
I ordered the pixel 2 xl on the 4th. If LG has launched the unlocked v30 prior to the 4th, I would have most iikely bought it and I still might.
The LG V30 for me. Simply because of the headphone jack. Sad innit.
Nice phone but meh for me, the Mate 9 is the only phone i can easily say came close to perfection in my eyes.
Fast performance, great camera, awesome battery life, a real big screen, good speakers all in one package, it does lack in the update department, but so everyone except google.
Agree on some points but the stripped down smart lock and no ambient display was enough for me to return it.
I suspect the Pixel 2 XL will outsell the Pixel 2 two to one, despite all the Google snobs who just a few months ago were railing against the 18:9 ratio and curved, Oled screens.
Smartphone fans are a strange bunch 😊
Shouldn't you be over at iMore? Jk
Ewww... no lol
Yes I’ve crossed over to the dark side, but still iLess bores me to tears. So you’re stuck with me! 😂
All the "Google snobs" like who?
Cannot wait till mine comes either come on October 26-27
👍
I'd absolutely love a Pixel 2 XL. I've always wanted a Pixel. But I simply cannot give up microSD card support and a headphone jack. 128GB is not enough space for me. I will nearly fill a 128GB card before I even put it in my LG V30. For me, the LG V30 exactly as it is with Google's awesome software is the ultimate dream phone. But in this case I gave up awesome software for better hardware and saved some money in the process.
I bought the 128 version and realized I never used my 32 gig up on my current phone. I think I wasted money and should have ordered to 64gb model. Why do you need so much space on a phone?
I haven't ordered the Pixel 2 XL yet, even though the Pixel XL is the best phone I have used to date. I keep putting it in the cart, but not pulling the trigger. If the Pixel 2 XL still had a headphone jack, I would have bought it on release day. I'm not sure I understand why they made that decision. It's almost like they don't want to sell too many phones and step on the toes of other Android manufacturers.
I'm sure it was not so flippant. I will see how much it affects me. But I understand for some people the phone physically cannot work for their needs anymore.
I have not used my headphone jack in forever. Bluetooth works without a pesky wire.
Me too. Although my main reason is that I want a white phone with an orange power button. Seriously.
The same ones that are putting the pixel 2 down will be the same ones come next year crying because they don't have an update! The same ones putting the pixel 2 down because it doesn't have a headphone jack, wireless charging and expandable storage will be the same ones who don't take advantage of it anyway.
*I don't like wireless charging because I want to use my phone at the same time it's charging and I'm not putting my debit or credit card information in my phone for wireless pay. I have never used a headphone jack since I got my very first smartphone 10 years ago.(has anybody heard of Bluetooth)?
Most of the people never even picked up and used a Nexus or Pixel, don't even know what the pure Android experience is all about. (That's just like me saying I hate iPhones and has never used one). Haters will hate!!!
And there are others who simply have used pixel devices and they don't feel they are up to scratch or have enough value for the price they are offered. Options are nice to have though.
Great Article! Agree 100%
I have no interest in the personal assistant, I use headphones a lot. So pixels don't really offer me anything.
The availability of BT headphones don't justify the removal of the jack.
I agree that the availability of Bluetooth is a bad argument. I think the better argument is that a dongle works perfectly for most uses.
What is wrong with using the USB Cable adapter? I find my self using headphones at work and planning on using the adapter.
People hate change. I was upset for about an hour then I got over it. I'm not buying something else just because it has a headphone jack. Plusses outweigh the negative. Adapter it is.
Stop fighting. We are lucky to have such a heavy hitting variety of choices on the Android side. Whether you go with Note 8, Pixel 2, LG V30 etc...odds are you choose one of the best phones on the market. 2017 has been a great year for Android fans.
Good point... Well said.
I have customized shure 535 headphones that cost me nearly $1000. I bought jaybird x2, and then the x3, and it's almost as good as my shure... I've been using jaybird for the past 2 years and couldn't see myself going back to wired headphones.
I had the note 5, then note 7 - returned it and got pixel xl (was fortunate to get it in December). The phone was great, but looked really bland. Gave it to my dad and got the note 8 - pretty happy with it. Pixel xl 2 looks good though, and the lack of headphone jack isn't a problem for me whatsoever. My 2 cents. Everyone is different, and get what suits them. I don't understand why people try to lay their opinions on others, and bash them for having different preferences...
Google is selling you a ecosystem. Pixel phones are no where near the mindshare of even Samsung let alone Apple. I think it's fine. Google is a company with a mass of info so there AI is front and center with all there product releases. If your a fan of the pure android experience, no doubt a pixel is for you. But if your not you just want a phone that does what you need and isn't a iPhone. The variety that android space has with phones is why I prefer it to anything Apple does. 2017 has a great selection of phones so you can't go wrong. Still think there should be a mid range pixel phone. My sis got a oneplus5 because it was in her price range. She had a 6p. Google making a mistake not also releasing one for those who want a stock Android experience without paying premium price. And yes, I want my headphone jack.
AGREED!!
Android One is starting to gain speed - and they look appealing to me for a mid-range phone. If I ever get away from the premium phones - I'll be getting an Android One phone.
I've been using Bluetooth transceivers on my selection of earbuds when I go walking for about a year or so - not bad - certainly don't miss the jack.
Yes - I'm into phones because of the software experience. Love the frequent security and OS updates - speaks solidly of integrity. I love it when a company considers my security a priority.
And the AI portion (and all of its amenities - Lens, Google services and resources etc.) is the topping on the cake. Throw in a great camera - take my money.
This is the eco system that I am counting on.
Yes I will be getting the Moto X4, the next Android One phone!! Upgrading from the Moto G5 Plus.
If someone at Android Central wrote the same article but chose a different phone, justifying why it's such a smart decision, the comments section would all be full of people agreeing. Pixel lovers will salivate here. But for me I chose a phone that offers me a microSD card slot, wireless charging, an S-Pen, dual cameras a stunning large bezelless screen, a headphone jack, Gear VR compatibility and yes even Google software. I have the best phone possible according to my needs.
The writer of this article has what he thinks is the best for his needs. It doesn't mean that other phones aren't equal or better.
Great article and exactly my thoughts as well. I was a prolific phone jumper, would jump from one flagship to another multiple times a year, however all that stopped when I got the Google Pixel XL last year. The software experience was so, so good, that it has 'ruined' me with smartphones. I wasn't even interested in the the 2017 flagships because of how good the Pixel XL was.
No company in the Android world does the software and experience like Google. And that to me makes the Pixel phones the only option for me. Other phones have all these hardware bells and whistles, but none of them can provide such a fast, smooth, consistent experience as the Pixel does. That's why I didn't get a phone this year and why I waited for the Pixel 2 XL.
i'm in agreement. In past years I've bought multiple flagships but this year I've stayed with one phone - the Pixel XL. It's been a great software experience, a great camera experience and it's remained fast and smooth throughout the year. I haven't been tempted by any other phone except the 2 XL which I preordered on the 4th.
Why even make an article like this? 😭 Please; all you're doing is creating conflict and over hyping this phone man. You know ppl will continue to buy iPhones and Galaxy's and the pixel will only be bought by tech heads.
Cant wait.wont be able to get one until December.. i love my pixel xl.if i get this ill keep it for two years
I was thinking the same thing until I realized that next year there will be another lustworthy phone.
No wireless charging... So the V30 it is!
That V30 looks so refined next to the 2XL. I know it has front speakers but something just seems off about the screen.