This Black Friday you'll find plenty of SD cards on sale at great prices. I've picked up a couple of these SanDisk Extreme cards myself because the price was right. One other thing about them is right, too: the card speed.

You'll see a lot of reasons why a faster card is better. Most of them delve into the read and write speeds and talk about how fast you can copy files to and from the card. This is important, but it's not the real reason why you want the fastest card you can afford for your phone or anything else with a camera. The real reason is short and sweet — 4K video.

Read and write speeds vary based on card class. You'll see things like Class 10, or U1 labeled on a card and that designation is all about the reading and writing speeds the card can maintain. These numbers are all listed and tested under absolutely ideal conditions and you'll never achieve them, but higher-rated cards are faster in every type of use case.

One of those use cases is when you're taking video with your phone or anything with a camera like a drone or even a security camera. Simply put, if you want to take 4K video that looks great you want to spend a few more dollars and buy a card that's rated U3 like the SanDisk Extreme cards.

The brand can matter, too, especially when it comes to longevity or the chance of getting a "fake" card that is labeled with a higher capacity or speed than it actually is, but a card that actually is rated as a U3 speed card will be about the same speed no matter which company makes it. If it's a reputable company, you'll be fine.

When you fire up your camera to take a video you're grabbing what you see, transforming it into a digital file that's streamed to your SD card. While it's streaming it's continuously writing data to the card just as if you were transferring a large file. Being able to write 4K video at high speed is important.