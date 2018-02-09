If a phone is just a tiny computer, why is it so hard to be the admin?
Rooting, bootloader unlocking, jailbreaking; it has many different descriptions but they all mean the same thing when it comes to smartphones. It's how you open the phone's software bootloader so that you can load unofficial software.
Android users have it easier than most (which may not be a great thing all the time) because changing the Linux permission model that Android uses is as easy as placing one very small file in the system folder. But for many phones, it's still not very easy, and that's by design.
To get them out of the way, there are a handful of phones from companies like Google, HTC, Motorola and other lesser-known brands that let you unlock the bootloader without resorting to any chicanery. Going through the Android settings, you make the switch, agree that you know the risks, and from that point forward your phone will try to load whatever software is in the right place on the bootable partition. There are some side-effects, like Android Pay not working, but the phone is yours to install whatever you want and placing that particular file is now an option. Not an easy option, but an option.
More: Best Phones for Rooting and Modding
Other phones don't work this way, choosing instead to only load a signed and trusted version of the operating system from the factory it's supposed to come from. Part of the reason is user (that'd be you and me) privacy and security. It's impossible to hide personal data from a user with root privileges, whether that user is a real person or another piece of software that wants all your stuff. While it'd be great if the companies making our phones only thought about our privacy, but other reasons phones are locked up have nothing to do with you or me and are just as important (if not more) to those very companies.
Your phone company hates it
Take a trip in the Android Wayback machine and visit 2010 with me. The T-Mobile G1 was the coolest new phone, ran Android, and almost took an entire cellular network down.
Android back then had an app called G Chat. It was the predecessor to Hangouts and every Android phone (which was really only one) had it installed. Back then Google didn't have much of a relationship with carriers and it seems like very little if any testing was done on how G Chat would affect T-Mobile's shiny and new fast 3G network. The app would spam packets of data almost non-stop, which was awesome for users who wanted a really fast messenger client but literally crashed T-Mobile in cities like Chicago and Washington, D.C. It was a small bug, but had a big impact.
Cell networks are fragile things. So are some of the people in charge of them.
While users with root privileges didn't cause this, it did make carriers worried about having Android phones on their networks. Phones from HTC, Motorola, and Samsung were being released and nobody wanted a repeat, so carriers started "rigorously testing" and eventually requiring approval for Android phones on their networks. Part of that was a guarantee that users wouldn't be able to go back in and change the way things worked, which meant the software had to be locked down so these types of settings weren't able to be fiddled with.
Fast forward to today, and carriers are equally worried that someone might be "stealing" data by using it to tether a laptop or a tablet instead of using it directly from their phone, changing APN settings to get a higher priority, or even change settings so that SMS and MMS messages can be sent for free even if they aren't part of your ancient data plan that you should have probably changed by now.
Carriers have to worry about their network because if it breaks too often customers will look elsewhere. We all know the honor system will never be an option when there's a way to get more than you've paid for, so locking down settings and permissions is a result. It also means that the carrier gets to decide which of its apps you can uninstall or change, and pre-installed apps can mean a lot of money for them.
Chip makers hate it just as much
The company who made your phone only made parts of it. Things like processors or modems or even storage devices are bought in bulk and used in the final assembly. Even Samsung, who manufactures many of the individual parts in a lot of smartphones, uses parts from companies like Qualcomm or Broadcom or Toshiba and even LG.
These companies are afraid you'll be able to muck around with the firmware they own and want your phone locked up tight.
There is a lot of money tied up in a company's IP and they want to protect it.
Most people wouldn't try to do something like alter a GPU driver, even if they could. But most is not the same as all, and tech companies are famous for doing everything they can to safeguard their intellectual property. If you get in there and crack some bytecode to reverse engineer a change, you might also be able to see how they do the things they do. There is a lot of competition among tech companies and if you did know exactly how one of them was able to do something they patented, other companies would be more than happy to talk to you about it and maybe even exchange some money or goods for that helpful information.
Knowing exactly how something works makes it very easy to do the same exact thing with enough tiny changes that you won't have to pay royalties. Tech companies love royalties, which can often mean a lot more income than selling products can. It's something they all want to protect, so they do things like not give license to distribute files and have things like software bootloaders hardened and encrypted.
Even Google doesn't love it
Since the Nexus One, every "official" Google phone has been easy to bootloader unlock. Google gives you the tools to do it, gives you the instructions to do it, and doesn't end your warranty once you've done it. But they would rather you not do it, too.
Android gets a bad reputation it doesn't deserve. (it's the users, not the software!)
Rooted phones can cause a lot of trouble. Trouble makes headlines when it's serious enough or popular enough. Companies like Netflix were hesitant to release their software for use with Android because they were afraid of "trouble" in the form of us all stealing movies that were optimized for a tiny screen and buffering over a cell connection instead of the full bitrate file that every computer on the planet has access to. That's as silly of a notion as it sounds, but it's true because Android had a bit of a reputation as being that thing hackers used in the basement to ruin the planet or something.
Google gives Android away because their first goal is to have as many eyeballs on the internet and looking at Google ads as possible. That means Android needs to stay crazy popular, which means it needs apps like Netflix. Nobody at Google cares if you root your phone and hex edit a single player game so you can have all the coins or a million lives. they do care about people who would hack Netflix, but more importantly, they care that Netflix thinks people with Android phones will hack them. Google wants Netflix to love Android as much as you and I do.
Your privacy is part of it, too
Everyone here at Android Central wants you to have a good time with your phone but also be able to keep private things private and secured. That means we're not very keen on rooting a phone being a trivial thing that anyone can do without knowing the risks. Google, Samsung, Motorola, LG and every other name attached to Android at any level feels the same way.
Everyone deserves privacy and some need a little help.
Corporations need to protect their bank account, but most of the time people running them and working for them want you to love using their products just as much if not more. After everything needed to protect investments and profit is done, they want you to think their product is safe to use. For Toyota, that means making a Prius or Corolla that won't randomly accelerate. For ZTE that means making a phone that's very hard for malware to crack into.
Some people just shouldn't have a rooted phone. We all know at least one of those people. To protect them means things are going to be hard for you, too. We may not like the reasons why it's so hard to root a phone, but we should be glad that the companies involved care about our privacy, even a little.
Reader comments
Why is it so hard to 'root' a smartphone?
It's interesting how companies want to control your hardware so much yet you can open up your PC and have root access without even having to jump through any hoops at all. Netflix doesn't block you if you want to modify your windows32 folder. Banking sites aren't going to block you if you are running Linux even though you have root access at will. For some reason companies treat phones differently. They treat you like you're leasing the device.
Thankfully rooting on Pixel phones is incredibly easy. You toggle a setting on your phone and run about 3 adb/fastboot commands and you have a rooted phone with magisk installed. I will never own a phone that makes it difficult for me to have root control. Mostly because rooting my phone allows me to easily block ads which can be a huge security risk so to boost the security of my device I root it and install an ad blocker. Ads also chew through more data which costs me money. I do not pay for data to download shady ads. The other reason I like to root is for backing up my data. With titanium backup I can make true backups which are much, much more thorough than what Google calls device backup. When I back up a game, for example, I want my progress saved. When I backup my messaging app I want all my text messages saved. I don't need a service that basically saves a list of apps that need to be downloaded next time I reset my device.
Well to be fair, people recycle phones more often than computer. Essentially more people do lease phones with Carrier buy back programs. But I agree with everything you said. People should do what they want with their phone, Sadly more people don't know what the hell they doing rooting a phone, brick it, and then want a return. Plus company may not like the "hacking" of intellectual property.
"Plus company may not like the "hacking" of intellectual property."
Companies don't own Android Google does, and even then it's just a modified version of Linus Torvalds and Dennis Ritche's Linux/Unix. Which I believe was made to be open source and "hackable".
I don't know much about Unix but Linux was definitly made to be open source. Its also not "hacking" when your allowed to do it and are given the tools.
Pretty sure Google doesn't own the hardware and patent. Pretty sure Qualcomm hates to have their hardware altered. I mean it clearly talks about that in the article...
Yep. When my wife was still a teen and her mother had a new PC running Windows 3.1, she thought it would be oh so helpful to "clean up" unused files to save hard drive space (very much a premium). She would delete them one at a time until she read in the manual (yes, a manual, not a help file) about using the command del *.* which she summarily ran from the C:/ prompt. You can imagine the conversation with her mother when she got home from work.
To this day, you can still do dumb things like this and Microsoft doesn't have any intention of locking it down. Arguably, you can do more damage to other systems at a much faster rate from a PC than from a phone. Therefore, it's hard to justify the hysteria surrounding rooted phones by the manufacturers and content providers. It's perception only and no one outside the modding communities does anything to convince them otherwise.
If I could get rid of the 45 million bloatware apps from Samsung and Sprint without rooting, I wouldn't even consider it. Until the manufacturers and carriers realize people don't want all that crap, or want to pick and choose what they do have, people will continue to root.
You will never get rid for the bloatware when it's a partition storage that will always have the bloatware.
One of the reasons I root my phone. Get rid of crap and put in apps and software I want and be able to I stall them to the system partition.
The only thing I miss from my rooting days if total permissions control and removing bloatware apps.
I'd rather not have every other game or app deciding that it NEEDS to run at startup. Oddly enough, when I was rooting, killing that permission didn't affect the app at all.
With every new version of Android, my list of reasons for rooting got shorter, and my motivation to jump through the necessary hoops diminished.
With my latest phone, I decided to try running without root and see if I missed anything. So far, no. I can even block ads if I want.
Titanium Backup
AdAway
Viper4Android
Substratum
If you can get me these four things running without root I'd be good. Yes I know Substratum works on Oreo but you have to tether it to a PC.
<<< Enjoying my rooted OnePlus 5T on Oreo. :)
Backing up/restoring my phone needs root, I could probably live without most of the other benefits. Google just let us back them up already...
And before anyone mentions either ADB backup from Windows or Helium Backup, neither has worked reliably since I first tried it many years ago. I try them occasionally to see if anything has improved, I have never completed a backup without hanging and when trying smaller restricted backups even restorations would generally fail.
Interestingly, most of the rooters here talk about ad blocking (removal of bloatware is a nice perk - but ultimately not very important, as long as it can be disabled). Ad blocking is stealing in a way. Oh, I do it - but it's still 'wrong'.
Still, the REAL reason to unlock a bootloader is to get a device with a useful life that approaches the useful life of the hardware. I.e., it's the software updates, stupid. If the various players you mention really don't want you to root, they should insist on 3 or more years of upgrades. And if they won't, we should vote with our wallets and support devices that remain rootable. A typical desktop PC is good for up to 10 years. These days, a smartphone can cost twice as much, and you still get only 2 years of support - if that...
It is not necessarily 'wrong' to block all Ads. Some are annoying/irritating intrusive. Some are tracking spyware. Some are malware period.
I always like to have the Option available to allow vetted reasonable Ads. Because to a point it is the reality of the Marketplace. And that I can live with if I must.
I think all devices should come prerooted. Just flip a setting and install the root manager of your choice and its rooted/jail broken.
I will never buy a device that can't be easily rooted and will dump my cell company for one that supports my device of choice in a heartbeat.
"Rooting, bootloader unlocking, jailbreaking; it has many different descriptions but they all mean the same thing when it comes to smartphones."
- Technically this isn't true. It's possible to be rooted, but still have a locked bootloader, and vice versa.
Unless you are tech savy - know what you are doing and your phone is old/out of warranty, I would not recommend rooting it. You wouldn't want to accidentally brick it.
I don't understand the ad comments... What phone had ads!?!?
Or are you talking about ads in browsers and apps?
Magisk allows you to achieve root and still have things like Android Pay work.
I've rooted the stock 8.1 ROM on this Pixel XL,and the phone still passes Safety Net checks.