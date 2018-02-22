Thanks to the popularity of glass-backed phones like the Galaxy S8 , LG V30 , and iPhone X , wireless charging is now more prominent than it's ever been. This is great news for people that love using the feature, but it often results in phones lacking this functionality to be ridiculed and mocked.

One of our forum users recently told the Android Central community that they don't understand the big deal surrounding wireless charging and wanted to find out if anyone else felt similarly.

Folks were quick to respond to this, and these are some of the responses.