I don't always have the most popular opinions on smartphone design; I've been arguing in favor of the display notch for some time now, and I firmly believe that every phone should have a quick switch for audio profiles like the OnePlus 5T and iPhone X. But one thing that everybody can seem to agree on is that glass backings just don't seem like a good idea — at least, not without some kind of added benefit.

In most cases, that benefit is wireless charging. While it may not be quite as fast as traditional charging through a cable, wireless charging is a convenient way to top up your battery without wearing down your phone's USB port — and if your phone's gotten wet recently, it's likely your only option until the port has time to dry. I still love the fit and finish of an aluminum phone, but wireless charging can't work through a metal chassis (or at least not as easily), so manufacturers are left to choose between other materials like plastic and glass.

So why not use plastic instead? It's much less fragile than glass, after all, and it's cheaper as an added bonus. There's a long list of reasons manufacturers aren't using plastic in their flagships anymore, but the most applicable here is that glass just looks and feels better in a store. As superficial as it may be, when customers walk into a carrier store to buy a new phone, they're going to notice the shiniest, prettiest phone first — and when they pick it up and feel the solid build quality, it'll be all the more enticing.