It is time, the wait is over. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has just been unpacked, but if you missed the live stream in New York you don't need to be left out. The phone officially goes on sale in two weeks, so once you get yours, you need to decide what protection is best for you. Well, Whitestone has the answer, and it is DOME GLASS. Whitestone Dome Glass is a specialized brand for the entire high-end market of cellular bezel-less devices, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

In today's world, everyone wants smartphones that are thinner and lighter, but still want to watch videos and play games on the biggest possible screens. Therefore, edge phones and bezel-less phones are leading the way. They make use of limited screen size and maximize it to its fullest extent. The Note 9 is no different. It has increased the screen size to 6.4 inches (up from 6.3") and slimmed the screen bezel. With the larger screen and slimmer bezel, it is that much more important to protect every inch. Whitestone provides the first true "full-screen adhesive" tempered glass screen protector for curved bezel-less phones. They do this by using their patented LOCA technology which stands for 'Liquid Optical Clear Adhesive'. LOCA is a liquid glass which evenly disperses over the entire screen, including repairing existing scratches and scuffs and sets to create a watertight edge to edge protection. Their revolutionary liquid glass adhesive forms around the curved screen to create a single, solid layer of anti-shatter glass. Thus, giving you (and your new Note 9) complete security.

Now, Whitestone Dome Glass is not cheap, but nor should it be. It was created for high-end model smartphones. Whitestone is the only tempered glass screen protector recognized by SMAPP (Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program) and as such is the best option for your Note 9. The other plastic or urethane protectors have no true protection, are vulnerable to scratches, and even can reduce transparency. Also, most other well-known brands of tempered glass protectors only cover the flat side of your device and falsely advertises themselves as a full-cover tempered glass. They attempt to trick you by using a black cover adhesive along the side to hide lifts, or they cover the areas between glass and screen with dots which makes the device prone to touchscreen errors. But that's not the case with Dome Glass. Why invest in the top of the line phone and settle for second-rate protection? Get your Note 9 the security it deserves. The one major difficulty with this screen protector is because it really works so well, you only get one shot at putting it on, so you need to do it right. It's not hard, but you can't rush through it. Quality is reflected through commitment, so make sure you have enough time and patience to get an undeniably perfect result.

To prevent errors and air bubbles, an install frame and UV curing light are included. If you just want to throw on a screen protector in a minute before you walk out the door, then this is not the one for you. But, if you follow the simple installation steps, you will get the best shielding available. For help with installation, here is a link to some of their reviews and tutorial videos that show you step-by-step how to do a proper installation. On top of the comprehensive 3D glass curved surface protection and liquid dispersion technology, it also provides protection against Blue Light. As more and more people are so reliant on their cell phone, it has become even more important to identify the harmful side effects. One of the negative effects of smartphones is the emitting of shorter wavelengths called Blue Light. Studies suggest that, over time, exposure to blue light (especially at night), can cause insomnia or even more serious long-term damage to your eyes. Whitestone Dome Glass decreases the strength of blue light by up to 25%, protecting you and your smart device!