We have a ton of apps (and app stores) to choose from when performing tasks on our smartphones, but undoubtedly one of the most popular apps on your Android phone is the web browser. This is because so much of our everyday life, both personal and professional, takes place over the web, and it makes sense that it carries over to our mobile devices.

Today, when diving through the AC forums, we noticed an interesting thread asking about which browser folks use on their devices. It initially started out as a conversation about which version of Google's Chrome browser (developer, Canary, regular) used, and why, but it evolved into a discussion about more private browsers like Brave and DuckDuckGo.

I would suspect that most people just use the default browser on their phones, whether that be Google Chrome or Samsung Internet, but there are a lot of factors that go into choosing the best option. Namely, syncing history, bookmarks, and "read later" content, among others.

Here are just a few samples of what our forum members had to say:

Hey everyone, so check this out: Chrome Canary only uses 0.92 gigs worth of memory. Compared to the regular / table version of Chrome with just about 1.5 to 2 gigs of memory. Battery usages less on Canary as well. What does everyone else use for their browser on their phone though? Just out of curiosity? Thanks for any input. I love the fact that Chrome Canary still has my password saves and auto...

I use Kiwi. It's using 413 MB storage now after cleaning the cache. I like it because it has a bottom toolbar, dark mode, and a built in ad blocker.

Great thread topic! I use Chrome for almost everything, but I'm considering using Brave. It's not that I do anything that's shifty - but it's nice to have that extra privacy. I was writing a horror novel a few months ago, and had to research lots of stuff that was, well, horror-and-thriller related... And I kind of feared for the worst. "It's just for a book!" would have been my protest.

For privacy, one of the FOSS browsers, DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser (FDroid site) is viewed as good on the privacy forums I view. I use Brave (syncs bookmarks Android and Windows version) or Fennec (FDroid) based on Firefox. Don't use Google Chrome - personal choice due to privacy.

So what about you? Which browser do you rely on on your Android phone? Is it different than the browser you use on your computer?

