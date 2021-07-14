We have a ton of apps (and app stores) to choose from when performing tasks on our smartphones, but undoubtedly one of the most popular apps on your Android phone is the web browser. This is because so much of our everyday life, both personal and professional, takes place over the web, and it makes sense that it carries over to our mobile devices.

Today, when diving through the AC forums, we noticed an interesting thread asking about which browser folks use on their devices. It initially started out as a conversation about which version of Google's Chrome browser (developer, Canary, regular) used, and why, but it evolved into a discussion about more private browsers like Brave and DuckDuckGo.

I would suspect that most people just use the default browser on their phones, whether that be Google Chrome or Samsung Internet, but there are a lot of factors that go into choosing the best option. Namely, syncing history, bookmarks, and "read later" content, among others.

Here are just a few samples of what our forum members had to say:

So what about you? Which browser do you rely on on your Android phone? Is it different than the browser you use on your computer?