Samsung is reportedly preparing to release its third-generation Galaxy Z Fold device, and (depending on who you ask), it's second or third Z Flip phone sometime in the next few months. But Samsung isn't the only OEM making foldables, as we've seen foldable prototypes and devices from companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, Microsoft, and Motorola, just to name a few.

Even though many of the best foldable phones are made by Samsung, there are a lot of folks like my colleagues Chris Wedel and Alex Dobie who are equally, if not more, excited at the prospect of a Google-made Pixel Fold. Granted, this device has only been hinted at and rumored in the tech blogosphere, but where there's smoke, there is often fire. Many credible leakers have suggested that the Pixel Fold (or whatever Google decides to call such a device) will be announced this fall and roll out to customers at the end of the year or early in 2022.

No one knows what kind of specs or pricing such a device might carry, but if Google's recent Pixel 5 is any indication, it could be a more affordable phone than its Galaxy Z Fold counterpart. Then again, Google has dabbled in the premium space before with its Pixel line, so it could come close to matching the best from Samsung, spec for spec. We know that Google has been working on optimizing Android for folding form factors for several years, and the release of Android 12 with Material You would be the perfect time to showcase this work in a first-party product.

So that got us wondering — considering Samsung's design prowess and several years of experience producing foldable phones now under its belt, do you think you'd be more likely to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 3 device, or would you take a flyer on a prospective Google Pixel Fold phone?