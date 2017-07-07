All four major carriers in the U.S. offer unlimited data plans. But which is the best?
With Verizon bringing back an unlimited data plan, the big four networks in the United States (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon) all carry an unlimited data plan now. That's important for power users as well as anyone who uses their mobile broadband internet as their sole way to stay in touch or for entertainment. The cost of data overages means that unlimited data is a must for many of us.
But just because everyone offers unlimited data doesn't mean that all plans are equal. Pricing is important as are "extras" like tethering and the hidden data cap that pushes you back to slower 3G speeds when you reach it. And of course, zero-rating means we have to pay attention to what unlimited means when it comes to the quality of streaming media as well as the source.
We took a look at what each carrier has to offer so we can decide who delivers the very best unlimited data package. Let's start with a look at the details for each carrier.
AT&T
Unlimited Plus
- Unlimited talk, text, and data
- 10 GB mobile hotspot (tethering)
- Unlimited talk and text to Canada and Mexico
- Advanced messaging between compatible phones on the AT&T network
- Unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico with free Roam North America Feature (if more than 50% of use is outside the U.S. the plan can be terminated)
- Unlimited music and video streaming with optional Stream Saver for less data use
- $25 monthly credit for DirecTV services
- One line of service on an AT&T Unlimited Plus plan is $90
- Two lines of service for $145
- Up to eight additional lines (includes any phone, LTE tablets, LTE hotspots and connected cars) for $20 per line
- Add a wearable for $10 per month
Unlimited Choice
- Unlimited talk, text, and data
- Data speeds capped at 3Mbps
- Standard definition video streaming
- One line of service on an AT&T Unlimited Choice plan is $60
- Two lines of service for $115
- Up to eight additional lines (includes any phone, LTE tablets, LTE hotspots and connected cars) for $20 per line
- Add a wearable for $10 per month
Sprint Unlimited Freedom plan
- Unlimited talk, text, and data (with certain restrictions)
- Unlimited data for streaming video up to 1080p
- Unlimited data for gaming up to 8Mbps
- Unlimited data for streaming music up to 1.5Mbps
- 10GB high-speed mobile hotspot with VPN and P2P support
- Add a tablet with unlimited data for $25 per month
- One line of service is $50
- Two lines of service is $90
- Three lines of service is $90
- Four lines of service is $90
Sprint's pricing is scheduled to change June 30, 2018. The "free" third and fourth lines are a current promotion and will probably go away.
T-Mobile
- Unlimited talk, text, and data with 200MB of roaming data
- Unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico
- One hour of free Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi and unlimited texting on enabled flights
- Unlimited data and texting in over 140 locations at 2x speed (264kbps) (limited time offer)
- 10GB 3G mobile hotspot use
- One line of service on a T-Mobile ONE plan is $70 (including taxes and fees)
- Two lines of service for $100 (including taxes and fees)
- Three lines of service for $140 (including taxes and fees)
- Four lines is $160 and each additional line adds $20 to the total (including taxes and fees)
T-Mobile's One plan has some limitations. Streaming video is compressed and delivered at 480p and tethering is limited to 3G speeds. You can add One Plus to any plan for an extra $10 per month per line and enable 1080p HD video streaming and 10GB of high-speed 4G LTE tethering. The One Plus International offers unlimited 4G LTE tethering for an extra $25/mo per line.
Verizon
- Unlimited talk, text, and data
- Unlimited HD streaming video (see Verizon's Video Optimization Deployment page)
- 10GB high-speed mobile hotspot
- Add a tablet with unlimited data for $20 per month
- Add a connected device for $5 per month
- Unlimited calling and texting to and from Canada and Mexico
- $80 for one line of service
- $70 per line for two
- $54 per line for three
- $45 per line for four
The best unlimited data plan
The best plan is the one that works where you need it to work, not the one that's the cheapest. And we can't tell you which that one is, because it's different for each of us. Paying more than you need to for phone service is a bad idea, but so is paying for service that doesn't work.
Generally, if you live outside of a metropolitan area that means Verizon. You pay a little more for the first or second lines when compared to T-Mobile (especially once taxes and fees are applied) but chances are Verizon will have the best coverage if you're in a rural area. There are exceptions, so be sure to investigate before you give any company your money.
If you're part of the 90% of the U.S. population who lives in a large town or city, your choices are expanded. T-Mobile can be a great choice for a single line or two lines, as even with the One Plus add-on fee of $10 per month you'll still save money because they include taxes and fees in the cost. If you need more than two lines, Verizon is actually cheaper once you factor in the $10 per line for One Plus, but you still have the taxes and fees to contend with on Verizon. Alternatively, if you're fine with 480p video and 3G tethering speeds, you can forego the One Plus add-on and come in a few dollars cheaper.
Of course none of this includes any customer-loyalty offerings or legacy plans you might be using. In those cases, you might want to stick with the carrier you have now instead of switching because of new pricing or new promotions.
We can't tell you which carrier will be the best for you. But we can tell you what to look for and where to start. Talk to your friends and see what service they are using and how well it's working, and call each company to see exactly what they have to offer. Most carriers have plans they don't advertise and one may fit your needs better than the default unlimited plans.
We just want you to enjoy the service you're paying for!
Update July 7, 2017: This post has been completely rewritten with new information about all the carriers' unlimited plans, and a new conclusion based on current information.
Sprint
AT&T if you have DirecTV
Canadians who need unlimited smartphone data have to figure out a way to have an American address. Our "Big 3" do not offer unlimited plans for consumers. The wireless smartphone plans I see from them on their websites are: Rogers' 80 GB, $370 per month plan; Telus's 7 GB for $140 and Bell's 15 GB for $120.
Tmo on grandfathered plan. Paying $120 for 4 lines straight up. Went in to buy new equipment and they were about to try to sell a new plan. Took a look at my plan and said, "nevermind you have a really good deal."
My Thailand SIM has 4mbit/s always and unlimted data. Must say is enough for YouTube. VideoChat LiNE, WhatsApp etc
In germany only O2 has this, but only 1mbit/s , not enough :(
AT&T in the US tried to tell me their 3mbps Choice plan was good. What a joke!
I have unlimited data and unlimited personal hotspot with my grandfathered Verizon service. I am an online student and average 30 GB a month more or less with my personal hotspot. I do not have Wi-Fi at home. I will only give my grandfathered plan when absolutely forced to. 10 GB of hotspot is nothing. Nothing when you don't have Wi-Fi at home.
Then get wifi at home because you know the day is coming.....
I had an old Nationwide plan with limited minutes but with two of five lines still on the old Unlimited data. Been hanging onto it and paying through the nose just for that.
I've been letting all my contracts time out, and as of January this year, I was free and about ready to move over to TMo until this new plan came out.
The two unlimited lines almost never went over 20gb. I just switched to the new plan, gained "unlimited" for the other three lines, gained unlimited minutes, gained hot spotting for each line. I lost my 6% employee discount on the two legacy UDP lines, but my total bill still went down by $122/month!!! First time in years I've actually been happy with a Verizon decision.
The 1st question you should ask yourself, is "which carrier/s provide the best coverage for the area I need?" Only then can you compare plans. It does me no good to look at T-Mobile as their coverage sucks where I live and Sprint is even worse. With my rollover data on VZW, I have plenty each month and the new Unlimited would be more expensive.
And Sprint just announced another new plan that comes out on Friday to compete against Verizon.
I don't think "compete" is the right word, especially against Verizon. I could be wrong though.
I switched from Verizon (grandfathered unlimited from ~2009) to T-Mobile last year when VZW raised my bill to ~$140 for one line with 450 minutes and unlimited data. I honestly have been shocked at how good T-Mobile has become. I thought I'd be taking a hit in the quality of service so in exchange for the lower price, but honestly T-Mobile performs better (in my area) than VZW does, so it was a win-win. Where I live/work/travel, T-mobile has coverage that's as good as VZW, and Tmo has much faster LTE speeds. The only exception is in skyscrapers. TMo's network seems to have trouble getting through buildings, whereas I didn't have that problem on VZW. But Wifi hotspots/free hotel wifi are becoming so ubiquitous that it hasn't been a real issue.
I had that same plan as you on Verizon, unlimited data with 450 minute plan, paid $126 including taxes, and $109 with employer discount, switched to the new unlimited data plan with 10 GB tethering and pay $86 including tax with no employer discount.
These new plans are tempting but I don't need unlimited data. I'm paying $100 for 3 cricket lines. They just upped the data buckets and one line has 8GB and the other 2 have 3 each. The other kid has the Tmobile $30 5gb plan. I'd consider Tmobile but I still get nervous about coverage when away from home.
--"Recent user-data through Open Signal suggests that there is little difference in network speeds or total coverage"--
Looked over the info from Open Signal to see how this panned out for my specific use case. Not even close. I was actually surprised how much further behind T Mo was to VZW in the areas I use my phone.
I switched to new unlimited data plan from the old unlimited data plan. I'm glad I get to keep my veterans discount.
I'm with sprint and have their unlimited plan... I don't have any throttling, and get full HD video streaming without that extra 75 dollar a month charge... Grandfathered plans from nearly 11 years ago are pretty awesome...
Sprint here too. I switched from the unlimited to shared data plan when I added 2 lines. I get 4 lines, no line access charges, 40 GB of shared data with 3G speed throttle after that but no extra charge, all for $90. Checked my download speed test a week ago at a few locations 25meg down.....think Ill stay where I'm at.
A big point that I don't think has been brought up yet is promotional credits. If you are receiving a promotional credit of some sort (BoGo, buy one get one 1/2) this will end when switching over to unlimited. I clarified last night with a rep who almost switched me and suddenly said...NO do not switch to unlimited. You will lose your discount of 21% and trade in and promotional credit. My z force is free and my wife is paying $5 for hers. That's a huge savings that almost went bye bye.
Any issues rooting T-Mobile phones? Been on Sprint for years. Always rooted my phone. My LG G3 got replaced by a G4 for "free" with a insurance claim, but it is impossible to root. I'm hoping all the current phones (Galaxy,G5,v20,HTC)on Sprint have not been this way. But if I were to switch carrier's sometime soon I'd like to get a head's up on that situation too.
CricketWireless (ATT) Limited to 8Mbps...(but most people can't tell the difference(except gamers perhaps))
$65/mo after $5 Auto Pay Credit. Unlimited High-Speed Data Access*Unlimited Nationwide Talk & Text, Unlimited International Texting to 38 countries
So assume they have a 22gb limit...I couldn't find info on it...Still, BEST DEAL AROUND...Oh yeah, call mexico or canada unlimited as well.
My wife's iPhone doesn't seem to work well on it.
I'm switching from Sprint to T-Mobile as soon as these new phones come out
Hey I Think Sprint,..unlimited everything for $67 a month ,..it has been great my line dose not drop and I am able to watch TV or Netflix or prime movies or music so the Sprint Plan has been great for me ,...Thanks ,...
Open Signal does not suggest that there is little difference between T-Mobile and Verizon in total coverage. They use the term availability, which is vastly different from coverage.
From their website:
"This metric shows the proportion of time LTE subscribers on each network have a 4G (LTE) connection available to them. It's a measure of the proportion of time users have a 4G signal on a network rather than a measure of geographic or population coverage."
It says right there that is isn't a measure of coverage!!!
Can anyone living in Tampa or Orlando tell me how T-mobile is over there? I may be moving and don't want to ditch Verizon only to move there and have problems with signal. Thanks
The article isn't accurate. Verizon doesn't throttle at 22gb. They prioritize which is different. Only applies to towers at capacity may cause a miniscule delay in initial connection.
That's exactly right. And as I said somewhere above, I had unlimited for many years and never experienced significant slowdowns.
well , try to ask their Reps to clarify what exactly that prioritization means and see what you get. Jerry is right - it's confusing in the least. I was left with "not sure" pretty much
I most have gotten a good Rep because he explained prioritization very well.
Can you imagine this, I switched my wife and I to Verizon unlimited. The speeds of Verizon is tripled at home and my work, but unfortunately at my wife's she cant even get 3g, and she previously had great LTE from att. Had to call att, and go crawling back, and now have to send Verizon two brand new Droid Z Forces back. Such a hassle.
I even have direct TV, but I have to have the mobile hotspot.
AS a T-Mobile customer, I was all geared up to switch to Verizon on Sunday...that's subsided. Instead, I ended up going with the TI (tax included) One+ International plan. Reason being I travel a TON and having free Gogo on every flight (for the entire flight, not 1 hour) is key. Also, tethering is unlimited. I'm tethered to my phone in hotels (terrible wifi) every week. At a flat $95, it's the same cost as the $80 Verizon plan + taxes/fees. Sailing past 40 gigs now with a week left until my month resets. It's like a damn mobile ISP - love it.
Sure the $70 One plan is less expensive, but I find the extra $25 worth it for international data speeds (512kb), unlimited gogo passes and unlimited tethering.
I'm using the absolute hell out of it and am happy for now. Plus being able to easily SIM swap to virtually any GSM phone reminded me why I dislike CDMA carriers.
Agreed 100% with your comment. I have the add on $25 on my plan and it is a lifesaver. Unlimited GoGo in flight along with unlimited hotspot.
Att only offering it for Direct TV users sucks for those that rarely watch TV...
Yeah ATTs unlimited is a joke. Most of us don't have Directv. And those of us that watch a lot of tv like watching even when it rains /
Tmo told me it's $120 for two lines not $100 like mentioned. Did I miss something?
Also the in store ad reads 4 lines for $160 total
I think there's a promo coming on Friday.
Hope so, when V told me $150 for 2 lines and no employer discount I told them to kiss my a$$. Plus they are offering new phones for free w/qualified trade, but only to new customers. Guess 20 years of business means absolutely nothing to Verizon, F them!
Wait until Friday. That is when their new promotion kicks in.
The tin can network is the best! I get unlimited calls, text, and data through the tin can network. Another benefit is tin can upgrades. I can upgrade free of charge to the newest tin cans out on the market.
Plus there are tin can rewards every week. This week I got 5 free cans of spaghetti-o's. Next week I get free green beans!!
T-mobile plans aren't clear enough. 4 lines is 40 per line. The way it reads now, in the article, it appears as if 40 only applies to the 4th line.
Currently using mobile unlimited. Two lines 80$ is all need on my galaxy s7 plus home WiFi.
Two for $80 on tmo?
Is a tablet considered a smart device on the Verizon plan because as of right now I'm paying $20/month for the tablet.
I switched my family over to T-Mobile last summer. I'mt eh techie so I have the old unlimited Simple Choice plan, and the other 3 are on the 10GB plan. They usually land in the 5-10GB/month range and i land in 15-20GB. I was hesitant to switch tot he one because of the HD video caps, and extra fees for tethering. It seems these are going away, which is great. (Also, has it been confirmed that i'll have to turn on the option stream in HD daily?)
However, none of these articles mention any changes to the old international benefits. My family has a lot of family in Mexico that we talk to on mobile and landline frequently, as well as going to visit them. On simple choice, there were no fees for any calls to Mexico and no data roaming fees there as well. Is this still valid under the One plan? And what about more international roaming? Some members are going to Europe in April, and I'd hate to switch tot he One plan and have them be phone-less over there. T-mobile site shows all the extra international add-ons, but I don't see anything about what's actually included.
I have Verizon's unlimited package, upgraded the day it cam out and am only being charged 65. I dont know if thats a promotion for joining quickly but it's better than 80
It is not a promotion. It is the price for a single smartphone line without autopay.
So I have Sprint (been with them for 10+ years). This all sounds good and I could see where saving money is important (I hate my bill is higher than $100 even though it's a $80 plan). But they have always given me good customer service and set up on their network has always been easy. But I'm confused about this whole HD video portion of the article? What am I streaming on my phone in lower resolution than its supposed to be? Can someone give examples of what I'm missing? I pick the resolution on YouTube, Fandango plays HD previews.. etc. Seriously, I'm just not even familiar with this whole "cap" or default restrictions on HD video on my phone. (LG G4). Thanks for any information
Up until Verizon announced that they're bringing back their unlimited data plan, T-mobile(a rival carrier) was downgrading their customers video who were on unlimited data plans to 480p which is not HD video. So when Verizon called T-mobile out for no letting their customers stream in HD, T-mobile suddenly has taken the 480p video restrictions off their plan. It was a very un-carrier... ah, who am I kidding... it was a typical carrier thing for T-mobile to pull on their customers. But T-mobile fanboys have to let everyone know that they'll be getting HD video like everyone one else soon.
Exactly.
+ 1 forever!
If you've been on Sprint for 10 years, you probably don't have to worry about it. If you do, they should have told you whenever you changed your contract or plan.
The what am I missing part is negligible :P
Streams can be throttled down to 480p by some carriers. Some (like T-Mobile) offered to let certain media companies stream at 480 without counting that data against your plan. On a small screen, it's noticeable but not 100% terrible. Some folks can;t tell much of a difference, but others can. On a bigger screen device or if you're using something like Mhl or hdmi to watch on a monitor or tv, it looks horrible.
The bigger issue is that it's a 100% opposite position from net neutrality and encourages network operators to make content deals that block certain services. Everyone who loved it because data for low res streams didn't count against their cap would feel very differently if their home internet only allowed iTunes streaming in HD and YouTube or Netflix was forced to 480p.
Zero-rating encourages something like this to happen as it encourages media companies to make special deals with the network operator.
yep , it's anti competitive and people don't know or don't care
Sprint is limited to 480p streaming, unless you pay an extra $25 a month.
Hey Jerry - we need an update on Verizon.
Current is incorrect:
Cost for one line: $80 per month
Additional lines: $45 per month
Data limit for potential throttling: 22GB per month
HD video included: Yes
Tethering package: 10GB per month
It should be:
Cost for one line: $85 per month
Additional lines: Minimum 2, $110 + $20 for each line ($150). + $20 for each additional line (up to 10)
And additional notes:
$5 discount on single line with auto-pay (bank account or debit)
$10 discount on multiple line plan with auto-pay (bank account or debit)
do you know how bad is the data speed drop when throttled?
There is no throttling. De-prioritization is what happens...when you are de-prioritized, the speeds don't reduce, rather your "place in line" (i.e. ping, or the time it takes to load things) slows behind others in line.
Speeds themselves are not lowered as you crest 22 gigs. Data IS slowed on the tethering portion for Verizon. At 10.1 gigs, your speeds are capped at 3g (pretty slow). On T-Mobile's One+ International, it's a buffet (that may be de-prioritized). Best deal if you need gobs of data, IMO.
the rep couldn't say if prioritization can kick me off the LTE network and connect with their atrocious 3g CDMA network. so , idk what I'm getting into
Your are never throttled. This is the way the Verizon Rep explained it to me:
You never loss your 4g LTE speed. On a congested tower, if your data usage is over 22gb, you is sent to the back of the line on that tower until the congestion is cleared up or you move to another tower. He also told me that I will more than likely not notice the slow down.
So it's actually more expensive for the first line and less once you get 4 than what Verizon told me Monday. They said it was a flat 45 per on top of the 80. Also not factoring in autopay/direct debit/discounts anywhere, just quoting the numbers given.
Typical.
Also, fuckit. Sprint wins because they don;t have 50 different confusing things when it comes to getting a damn phone running. And I'm serious. Take a day and call all these companies as a new customer and see the confusing mess they have.
Just go to their website and it's explained so easy even a caveman would understand it.
Lol true. Above he said he called and that was the source of the story. Nah. Better off pulling from the website. At least you know writing is accurate.
4 lines $45/line
3 lines $54/line
2 lines $70/line
1 line $80/ mo
+$20 access fee for every phone, tablet
-$10 if autopay and paperless bill is utilized
NO.
The first 4 lines of your post already include the access fees.
Auto-pay is -$10 if more than one line, -$5 if single.
You are correct. My mistake.
The prices you posted are with auto-pay already.
Thank you. You are correct for every phone there is a $20 line access fee on the "unlimited" plan.
Uh.
.
Sprint doesn't win because they're on promo pricing. And whoever gave you that info on Sprint is wrong too.
Going to Sprint's site right now:
1: 50
2: 90
3: 90
4: 90
5: 90
In April, this is supposed to go up to:
1: 60
2: 100
3: 130
4: 160
5: 190
I made a thing: http://forums.androidcentral.com/verizon/768972-unlimited-data-back-9.ht...
So in April Sprint goes back to what I'm paying now for 2 lines.
I can make a phone call and get exactly what I posted above for 5 lines of service from Sprint. The quoted offer is good for 13 more days.
^Which is what anyone thinking of packing up and switching carriers should do. Don't fill out a form on the internet or walk into a store. Make a phone call and talk to people who are not under pressure to sell specific things at specific times from a store manager or DM.
Thank you Jerry for your insightful wisdom....
Sprint doesn't make it hard or costly to have decent service and top of the line devices.
👍👏👽👾💣💥
I can't speak for the service (mine's good now, but I've been other places and ... )
But I can tell you that they had the information I needed right away and have a very simple selection while T-Mobile and Verizon make things very confusing.
And that's not mentioning the way some of this will change Friday morning (or so I've heard ;) ) or that if you use the right words you can get different plans at different prices.
Or that you can still get old discontinued plans if you specifically ask for them, or that you can get different plans depending on where you live or that you can get a different plan if you live somewhere with a US Cellular agreement in place or where one company offers DSL or VOIP landlines or anything else.
It's a mess that is designed solely to be confusing and upsell a customer into something they may not need. So basically, Comcast.
AT&T also has simple post-paid unlimited options, but it kind of sucks if you don;t want to bundle TV service with it.
Update on Sprint Plans 02/17/2017:
https://www.sprint.com/landings/unlimited-cell-phone-plans/index.html?EC...
Now matches Verizon's and T-Mobile's plans for less..!!!
Uh huhhhh... till you read the Sprint.... Fine-Print:
" until 6/30/18; then $60/mo. for line 1, $40/mo. for line 2 and $30/mo./line for lines 3-5. Includes unlimited talk, text and data. Streams video at up to HD 1080p, music at up to 1.5mbps, gaming at up to 8mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. MHS, P2P and VPN reduced to 2G speeds after 10GB/mo"
Heh.
When I signed up with Verizon it was as plain as day. The websites do a much better job than talking to someone, IMO.
Wait... you don't get the $5 / $10 autopay discount if you use a credit card?
Correct. Debit/checking only.
What about comparing "International Roaming"? T-Mobile and Sprint both have it for free (at reduced speeds). VZ only offers full speed with a daily fee.
does anyone know the exact download and upload speed once the data is throttled on VZW?
I'm contemplating switching to shared unlimited data for my family account, because only 1 line has UDP and we are still paying over 200. this way we would pay the same or less and finally use our phones comfortably
You're not gonna get throttled at Verizon. Only if the network is extremely busy/congested they will temporarily slow you down to 3g speeds until congestion is gone. I've had unlimited for the last hundred years and never experienced extreme slowdowns on big V. And I'm always in the 50GB range.
The old Verizon unlimited plans did not throttle. You could use as much as you wanted up until recently if you went over 200 gigs they force you to a different plan. The new unlimited throttles after 22gb if big red chooses to do it. They call it data prioritisation I call it throttling. I've got 30gb of data on my VZW plan and for me to go-to the new plan I would loose my employer discounts and pay more every month. Since I use my 30gb just about every month this new plan won't work for me.
Oh and I'm testing T-Mobile right now I've used 25.5gb in the last 6 days. By tonight I will see if they throttle me. I'm enjoying speeds up to 135Mbps down compared to VZW 5 to 50 Mbps depending on my location. Live in rural Michigan.
They call it prioritization for a reason. It isn't throttling. Read the comment above. Old unlimited plan or new, V does not throttle.
I'll try to post somewhere the chat I just had VZW rep. it's not really promising , because it's uncertain whether or not you would default to the actual 3g network. Distinction between 3G speed while connected to LTE (GSM)and 3G speed on Verizon's ancient (CDMA) 3g network is extremely important.
well my experience is like yours on my grandfathered line, but this is gonna be different. the reason I need to know is that if they will throttle it down to only 384 kbs until the next billing cycle , that affect the quality of our video calls we frequently have.
Your are never throttled. This is the way the Verizon Rep explained it to me:
You never loss your 4g LTE speed. On a congested tower, if your data usage is over 22gb, you is sent to the back of the line on that tower until the congestion is cleared up or you move to another tower. He also told me that I will more than likely not notice the slow down.
If you were to get throttled, you should be fine getting by on 384 kb/s(3G speeds) on 4G. It may take a while longer to update your apps but HD video streaming should be fine.
I don't know if that's fast enough for hangouts - calls or video. though, I never tried it on 4g 384kbs but their 3G (at that rate) would not allow that to happen. :) I gotta find out before I make that move - losing my UDP for good.
CS Rep couldn't confirm whether or not it would drop to actual 3g (CDMA) network or just throttle the speed while connected to their GSM LTE network. we went back and forth for 15 min on their website - chat window. Idk, but I'm not comfortable risking my UDP yet. Their 3g is HORRIBLE. No simultaneous voice and data, coverage where I live is actually worse - worse signal strength, etc.
I roam to Canada periodically on T-Mobile with LTE coverage at no extra charge. Verizon shook me down for hundreds of dollars a visit to do that a few years ago. Trust with Verizon is now broken. They thought they were winning by screwing me at that time - but putting the screws to customers marking up roaming charges by 100Xs in the end leads to [permanent] departures. T-Mobile by a mile.
Verizon doesn't charge for roaming in Canada anymore.
You horribly quoted Verizon's plan. $80 is for the individual line plan. 4 lines for $45 each, so how do you get $80 for the plan and $45 for each line on top of that? The family plan is $100 (on auto pay) and $20 for each addition phone line. Plus it is not equally good coverage.
Because that is exactly what I was told when i called them.
I know what I pay on Fi, and that my ancient T-Mo plan is $51/month after taxes and fees. Everything here is what was directly quoted to me when inquiring about getting service.
Jerry, which carrier unlimited plan will you be signing up for?
I have a very old T-Mobile unlimited plan that costs me $51 a month and includes unlimited tethering from a past promotion. I'll hold on to it until I die.
If that was off the table I would have to go with T-Mobile anyway only because I live in one of those spots where Verizon offers no service. I have to use my mom's address and zip code when I talk to them lol. That kind of sucks because I would pay the extra and go with VzW if I could. Their network is just more robust. That's easy to see somewhere like a trade show or conference.
T-Mobile is catching up really quickly, but right now Verizon can handle user load better. That's more important to me than speed.
You're right about Verizon handling a user load better than T-Mobile. I have both and I'm trying to decide which service to drop. Interesting Verizon doesn't get signal where you live though. Must be a nice and peaceful place. One thing that I wish one could do on Verizon is use any unlocked phone. Maybe one day.
Verizon's data is $110 for 2 lines, $105 for 3 lines and $100 for 4 or more lines.
No surprise that T-Mobile has the best plan.
Mine is $100 + taxes for four unlimited lines on T-Mobile. After credits and taxes I pay around $117 for 4 unlimited lines.
What kind of credits if you don't mined me asking? I just joined my sisters TMO 1 plan and shes paying $187 (1 of my sisters got a new iphone 7 when they all joined).
Jerry, you left out that Verizon will also charge a $20 line access fee for smartphones and $10 line access fee for connected devices.
$20 for connected devices on the unlimited plan and $10 on the other plans.
with auto-pay:
Verizon
1: 80
2: 140
3: 160
4: 180
The line access fees are already built into those prices (before taxes and other fees).
The line access fee is only applicable to lines still under 2 year contract (was $40 on old plan). Otherwise it's included.
The T-Mobile one is wrong. No hotspot / tethering is included, that's an extra $25/month.
Starting Friday it is included with 10gb.
Ahh, didn't know that, thanks!
Switched from ATT to TMobile and couldn't be happier. And now even happier that 2 lines are just $100 as opposed to $120 (when you enable auto pay).
You should mention tha, at least with TMobile pricing, is applicable only when you have auto pay enabled.
Verizon also requires auto-pay for the $80 price-point...and you have to use a checking account (i.e. not a credit card).
Did you switch the other day, coolbreeze?
Nope. Chickened out. Read my post below.
I had to leave TMO for Verizon in December because of coverage. Places I travel for work in California and Florida, I had little to no signal. Otherwise I was happy with them, but I will miss the free texting on flights. Glad they pushed Verizon to unlimited.
Yes, other than really bad coverage where I needed it and customer service worse than Verizon, I was happy with T-Mobile. 4 lines unlimited for $150 was a good deal. I just never had coverage long enough for it to do me much good.
With bad customer service and poor coverage what is there to like about a carrier? Lol. You were happy with the price and the price alone it sounds like.
I'm presently on T-MOBILE's ONE Plan it's $70 for one line, $100 for 2, an extra $20 for 3 and $0 for 4. Can anyone else confirm whether the article is inaccurate or these are just promo rates for being with then for many years?
From what I understand the pricing is $70 for line 1, $120 for line 2 (though you can get two lines for $100 for a certain period), and then $20 for extra lines. So 4 lines would be $160. Don't know if the pricing drops for lines 3 and over given the 2 lines for $100 promotion.
This article is stating the pricing for the unlimited plan that go into effect on 2/17. It looks like you had some sort of promotional pricing. It's currently $120 for 2 phones, $140 for 3 and $160 for 4. So it looks like only those with 1 or 2 phones are really benefiting from the new pricing.
With Verizon's new unlimited plan you can't autopay with a credit card either. Only a debit card or direct debit from your bank account. If you're used to getting points or miles then you'll be disappointed.
I switched to the new plan, single smartphone line. I was on the nationwide free text and 450 talk and old unlimited data plan. I also had the old 4g mobile broadband 5gb plans for my mobile hotspot.
I saved $55 and now have unlimited data on my mobile hotshot. I am happy with the switch.
Why does Verizon charge a $40 Line Access fee on top of the $80? Is that only for new customers?
They don't.
line access fee is $20 per smartphone. They try to sneak that past you.
I'm on a share plan wher the fee is $15 a month, so If, switch the the "XL" plan or this one, my bill goes up $5 per line in access fees plus on the unlimted, I loose my 22% discount. No thanks!
What plan do you have now? How many lines?
On multiline, they're not sneaking it past anyone. It's $110 + 20for each line, minimum 2 lines.
I recently changed from my old unlimited to their new unlimited. It's $80 + fees. So about $85 +/-. I also have insurance which is an additional $9/month. So I'm paying around $93ish all in. Still cheaper than when I was paying $130ish for Unlimited data/text and 450 daytime mins.
See that's my issue. I'm putting out a lot for my grandfathered plan. I'm also paying an extra 30 for tethering. My bill is around 160. This would cut it in half right?
I average between 30 and 70 GB depending on if it's summer or not
Cause u had a 2 year contract and until u upgrade they will continue to charge u $40
On single line converting from a plan where the line is currently on contract, it should be +20, not +40. The single line plan is actually $65 for account access + $20 for the line. On contract, it would be $65 for account access + $40 for the line.
There are no more contracts.but if u had one previously the access fee was 40 and wont change till u upgrade
Semantics - but it's + $20 on the current access fee.
For example, the $80 Unlimited Plan Verizon is offering actually breaks down to this:
Account Access: $65
Line Access: $20
Autopay Discount: - $5
That's where the $80 comes from.
In the case where an existing single line Verizon customer switches to this plan, it would be
Account Access: $65
Line Access: $20 (+20 until contract is up)
Autopay Discount: - $5
Which makes it $100.
You could still do a 2 year contract until about a month ago when they finally killed it as an option for all but tablets and connected devices. Anyone who signed a 2 year contract before then is still held to the terms of it.
Jerry, your pricing for Verizon isn't quite right. The single line is $80, but for more than 1 line, it's $110 for unlimited (less $10 if you sign up for auto-pay) and $20/line.
Assuming you sign up for auto-pay, it looks like the following:
1 line: $80
2 lines: $140
3 lines: $160
4 lines: $180 (which is where they get the $45/line for 4 lines)
5 lines: $200
etc...
i have 5 lines on Verizon, and I asked about bumping to unlimited, and they quoted me higher than $200.
Maybe that is an introductory offer
They might've given you the price without auto-pay ($210 for 5 lines).
I have 6 lines on the unlimited plan and mine is at $230 (no auto-pay). I did sign up for auto-pay, but I'm not seeing the $10 off. I'll wait till my next bill.
Any lines on contract?
Also the T-Mobile pricing is wrong. It's 47 per line for 3 and 40 per line for4. 3 for 140, 4 for 160
Wait until this Friday and TMobile is hundred bucks for 2 lines on their new plan.
ATT needs to step up
Sticking with Verizon for coverage (ex. solid LTE virtually everywhere I go even out in the sticks and inside buildings) and grandfathered unlimited data as it's still cheaper than the new unlimited plan due to a corporate employee discount (ex. $72 vs. $85 or $80 with Auto Pay which I'm NOT a fan of).
I'm not a huge fan of auto pay either.
I am not sure why.... But I'm just not.
Maybe the fact that I can get prorated charges if I switch anything on my account and the bill could be double from the previous one without me even knowing until after it is paid.
I don't know.... I just don't like it.
That is complete nonsense. I don't know what you guys fear verizon is going to do to you. I've been on auto pay since day one and paperless bills as well. I was never charged anything I didn't actually buy in a store or ordered online. But I guess Americans just can't kick the habit of writing checks. A practice the rest of the world abandoned already 20 years ago!
For me it's about control, I want to decide when to pay the bill (online) after I've had a chance to look it over. I do the same thing with all my monthly bills (all paperless billing except one where I receive an e-mail when my bill is ready). I only use auto pay for two things; car insurance and SiriusXM radio, which are billed every 6 months and yearly respectively, because their rates are discounted when you pay lump sum. However in both cases I ONLY use a credit card that's not tied directly to my checking account for payment so in the event something goes wrong I'm not out any money directly.
Exactly. You also have control of exactly when it's paid, which can be important when you get paid bi-weekly instead of 2x a month.
With you on that one. I only pay car insurance with auto pay. The remaining bills are all paperless bills and paid with money from a specific account.
Your bill amounts post well ahead of the time they pull the money giving you plenty of time to make sure everything is right. If it's not you also have the option to pause or cancel the autopayment. There really isn't a disadvantage to it. Especially since you determine the day the money comes out.
How did u get such a cheep grandfathered plan? Even with 19% off, I'm paying $129 (including all fees and taxes) for a single line on Verizon with my grandfathered plan. It's so old I only get 900 minutes talk time.
It's an old Nationwide 450 minute plan at 39.99 + 49.99 for grandfathered unlimited data - 20% discount.
Waiting for AT&T to remove the Direct TV subscription requirement....
Does anyone know how much it costs to add a tablet or Chromebook to you unlimited plan?
Say what you will about T-Mobile but they finally got Verizon to loosing up their reigns.
Heh is that an intentional typo?
Agreed. The industry needs T Mobile. I personally would hate to see them merge.
ZAlso thank Verizon for getting T-Mobile to provide HD streaming. I hope the competition forces all carriers to provide better service for their customers.
Agreed. The competition is good for everyone. Maybe not the investors of the companies but certainly for the customers.
Hmm, which popcorn should I choose while watching the comments?
Also, T-Mobile for the win!
Still can't beat my Tmo deal from last year.. 4 lines.. $30/line 10GB data each line could be used for phone or tether. Also included binge on.
Then got an sms update that they grandfathered me to unlimited data + 10GB tethering, still for $30/mon per line
I pay $120 /mon for unlimited data on all 4 lines and 10GB tether for each line. Can't be touched!
Adopt me just for the phone deal
Do you know what happens after you reach the 10GB tether? Does it just stop, do you pay a huge fee, does it slow down? Thanks!
Slows down according to contract details. I use it mainly for my kids when we go to restaurants so I'm never going over 3-5GB
Great. The reason I ask is, my mother-in-law lives in an apartment with no wifi, so she has to tether her laptop full time. (It's pretty cool that my 75-year-old mother-in-law can do that all by herself!) Anyway, when I switched over to ATT's plan last year, no one told me that my tethering would be discontinued! It was hell getting them to put me back on my original plan, but they eventually were able to rectify it. I might have to give this TMo plan a closer look. Thanks, again, for letting me know!
For the Verizon plan, after you hit the 10GB tether limit, the speed slows to 3G, which honestly isn't bad. For TMO, no clue.
Oh wow. You got a good one. I got the 4 lines 150 promo. Added 1 more line. Total of 5 lines for about 200 bucks. unlimited everything. Plus 2 phones and and everyone has insurance plus taxes and fees which comes down to 300.xx a month. T-Mobile.
Been with T-mobile for two years from Verizon, never to look back. Excellent phone support. No more connection issues than when on Verizon. Snooze and you lose.
Does at&t ever do anything noteworthy
Not since they lost iPhone exclusivity...
Delay updates lol. It's not good, but we should definitely note it.
I hear they had a pretty cool carrier-exclusive device about ten years ago.
AT&T tends to be more device friendly than CDMA networks. Phones like OP3 won't work on Verizon. Most of us want carriers to be dumb bit providers so noteworthy is usually a bad thing. If you don't need lots of mobile data, ATT's cricket brand can be a good deal.
Yeah I have to take their friendliness with a huge grain of salt though. Devices brought in out of network work, but not necessarily well. It's been well established that the advanced features that AT&T provides for their branded devices are not supported on non-AT&T branded devices (things like WiFi calling or HD Voice). This leads to not only losing some capabilities like WiFi Calling when bringing a device from outside of their network but also compatibility issues with other services that rely on advanced features in order to bridge gaps. Case in point, there is a known issue with MMS messaging when senders are on other networks (like T-Mobile) are using Samsung phones with advanced features enabled (WiFi Calling / HD Voice) whereby AT&T users are unable to see the sender's texts in group texts. Asking a friend or family member to stop using advanced features on their end in order for me to see their texts in group conversations just because I chose to use an out of network device usually ends up in failure.
This has nothing to do with coverage or LTE data, but if you fly a lot, T-Mobile has a huge selling point: an hour of free wifi on any flight that has Gogo Inflight (regardless of airline), and free messaging for the duration of the flight.
Yes, the gogo benefit has saved me quite a bit of money. T-Mobile One customers have full GoGo access and are not limited to the hour.
Oh, really? I'm still on the Simple Choice plan, but I'll be switching to the One plan on Friday.
I pay the extra $25 and it rocks. I get Unlimited 4G LTE mobile hotspot. Like the poster aboge said the Gogo isn't limited to a hour. Plus international calling to a large bucket of area's.
One correction to my statement... The unlimited gogo is for T-Mobile One+ customers ($15/line). The$25 international One+ plan also includes it.
that's slightly misleading. tmobile ONE customers get 1 hr of GoGo (for the $70/month.) tmobile ONE Plus/ONE Plus International customers get unlimited GoGo (for $85/month or $95/month respectively.)
It wasn't intentional. I'm not a T-Mobile rep. Thanks for helping clarify.
I'm still limited to an hour free inflight WiFi. What plan do you have and how do I get it?
It was One+. My mistake.
The only thing thats stopping me from hopping to T-Mobile is the coverage. If their coverage is as good as ATT, I will switch in a heartbeat.
I agree that T-Mobile is the best, but you left off all the other perks they offer like free international data roaming, free Gogo internet when you fly, free pizza and gifts on T-Mobile Tuesday, etc.
Yep!
I thought the free Gogo internet was only for the 1 plus add-on which is an extra $15 on top of the $70?!
nope. for all. I used it last week and i am on an old simple choice plan.
Yup! It is all of these extra perks TMO offers that keeps me around. The international data roaming is huge for me, and the free movies from Fandango I get from T-Mobile Tuesdays on top of the free GoGo in-flight Wi-Fi are icing on the cake. The other three carriers reluctantly offer what T-Mobile just freely gives (the 500mb per day for Canada and Mexico travel offered by the new Verizon plan is just pathetic).
The John Legere Network is the best.
If you have DirecTV regardless AT&T is a good deal for 4+ lines. I love being able to pull 100 Mbps where no other carrier can.
In the area they you live, then it works for. AT&T in my area is terrible.
We had 4 lines w AT&T and j switched to t-mobile last week! We weee paying almost $300 a month w att and still getting throttled down to 2g speeds! Coverage is the same, if not better w t-mobile and truly unlimited! The only time they will throttle your data is during real congested times, then they will take the top 3% of all the t-mobile data users and throttle them down. So essentially, if you're not in the top 3%, you truly have unlimited data and never have to worry about getting throttled! Bill is so much cheaper now! Not to mention, we got $150 for each line we switched, and all our phones were paid off and we switched those as well so we didn't have to buy new phones. Ended up w a cheaper bill and $750 worth of visa gift cards! Usually you're allowed up to 4 $150 Visa cards for switching lines, but my mom opened up a business account under her business name, so w her good credit she was eligible to switch up to 15 lines and get up to 15 $150 Visa cards! We made out wayy better w t-mobile!
That is exactly what I did with my business. They approved us for 30 lines of service. We don't need that many. We use 12 lines on our account between me and my employees and I got 12 gift cards in the amount of $200 a piece.
Service works very well.
Where I'm at I can pull 135mbps from T-Mobile.
Att same area same server 9mbps down.
VZW is 35Mbps in the same location.
Big differences between them all.
T-MOBILE TUESDAYS TOO
Verizon's unlimited plan is not eligible for discounts if you otherwise get them from Verizon via your employer. Don't know how that compares to the others....
Yep. Only Military discounts can be applied to their unlimited plan.
I'm on Verizon is this is the reason I'm not switching to the unlimited plan.... losing my employer discount. Will have to stick to my shared data bucket.
Same. Get a nice discount through my employer. Not sure why discounts work on all of the other plans verizon offers just not this one.
They didn't work on the old Unlimited Minutes plans either back when they did tiered minute plans.
I had an employer discount on my old unlimited plan.
Pokegate: 07/14/16 - Never Forget...
That is good to know. I guess I will definitely be staying with T-MOBILE. Just switched to them two weeks ago from Verizon. With the new plan if I get under 2GB per phone it's only $80. Not bad at all.
I can't believe that Verizon won't let you use your discounts. I have their XL plan and I guess I will keep it until the unlimited lets you use the employer discount.
That's my plan. The 24gb plus carry over date is actually more than I need.
I had a 30GB with rollover plan with Verizon with 3 phones and a tablet. I had an 18% discount but the Unlimited plan was $3 per month less than my XL plan with a discount so I switched to unlimited. You might want to compare plan costs if you have a discount before you write the unlimited plan off.
I did the same thing for the 4 phones on my plan, result will be increase of $7-$5. Worth it to me. No contract so you can always go back if it doesn't work. Plus I'm not telling my kids we have unlimited data. ;)
Just make sure that they still offer the plan. The highest shared data bucket now is 8GB.
I have the 16GB XL plan plus 4GB bonus data... With rollover I regularly have 25-30GBs a month to use... So that tells you I rarely use up 16GB. But even so I'd love to have unlimited to not worry about it at all.
BUT... I have a 22% employee discount which makes this new plan $40 more a month than my current 16GB plan. I can't justify it, it's a rip-off, especially when you have a couple phone payments on your plan that brings your bill up to almost $300 with this new plan, no thank you!
I decided to make the switch as well. I have 4 lines two of which were grandfathered under the old unlimited, but even with my employee discount the new unlimited plan was still cheaper. Keep in mind that the throttling for data with Verizon is 22GB/Per line/Per month so for 4 lines this is essentially an 88GB shared plan (prior to throttling).
Someone else mentioned that you have to do prepay or autopay from a checking account/debit card and NOT a credit card.
Had it with V; just switched to T.
One thing they didn't mention: if you are switching from another carrier, you get $150 back per line. Even sweeter: our phones were compatible with the network (though a few settings had to be adjusted), so no need to buy another phone.
checking account/Debit card is not required. If you use those 2 options, you won't get hit with a $5 fee. You'll essentially be locked into their $80 unlimited plan. Otherwise, it'll be $85. Not a huge difference.
It's enough. Makes the gap that much larger. If two businesses were selling the exact same thing, would you spend $5 more? I know I wouldn't.
" If two businesses were selling the exact same thing, would you spend $5 more? I know I wouldn't."
Lol. I'm glad you are happy with tmobile. But in my area they are not even close to the same exact thing coverage wise. YMMV.
Im also with VZ and would love to switch to TM... We have a Note 4 and S7edge. Are these both compatible?
How's the service with TM?
@Golf18 My wife and I both have Note 4's and yes, they are compatible. The salesman had to change a few settings for the mobile network, but it's been good so far. I also ported my V number over and while that only took a few minutes, it took a couple of hours for everything to finally and completely change over. No biggie. My wife's Note 4 was recently damaged and instead of sticking with a refurbished Note 4, she chose to get an S7 (kinda dumb considering the new phones coming out in a few months).
I randomly get a "SIM Card is not Verizon", notification, but no biggie. Kinda sucks that I can't get rid of the V bloatware without rooting. I live in a good-sized metro area, so I can't vouch for how good the coverage is elsewhere, but so far, so good. The real test will come when I switch my mom's Nokia 735 from V to T; T's map say's she's in a good-coverage area, but my sister-in-law says T sucks there (very, very rural). That good have been true in the past or maybe their phones weren't that good. I won't know until I can get back out there and change her phone out (she lives a few hours away).
Just remember it is good to upgrade your phone now and then to take advantage of the newer bands. I know plenty of people that have older phones that don't get as good of service as me even though we are on the same network. I have the S7.
Yeah, they did a check on her 735 and saw that it had all the bands needed for good service. Agree that older phones may be missing them, hence "bad" service. The Note's have'em all, I think, lol.
The Note 4 certainly does NOT have the required bands for accessing LTE-A on T-Mobile.
I don't understand where common sense is with most people.
"My phone from 2014 should work great in 2017!" Said no one.
When I bought my S7 Edge from Best Buy unlocked, I get that message "SIM Card is not Verizon." It was so annoying that I switched from Tmobile to Verizon. I didnt mind the switch.
This is the most disappointing thing about Verizon's new Unlimited plan. I qualify for 22% through my employer.
Doing the math though, I would still save money by switching.
Interesting. I'm on the 24gb plan and switching my bill would go up $42 ($22 of which is my discount).
I think it works out better for those on older, Nationwide plans - not More Everything, Verizon Plan, or New Verizon Plan.
T-Mobile doesn't let discounts on there plan either. I would love to go TMobile but there coverage is just horrible where I live I have a T-Mobile hot spot for my business but I'm going to cancel it since it's coverage isn't very good and they just dropped a roaming partner that had really good service essentially cutting coverage in half.
Unless you work for the government, which still applies. My wife works for our county government and we're on a T-Mo family plan.
I work for the fire dept and it usually put under the state. But like I said where I live coverage is kinda a joke. So I have to get what works for me.
Good to know... I'll stick with my grandfathered Unlimited Plan. Unless Verizon decides to offer employer discounts on the new plan, then I will look deeper into it.
I'm right there with you. I have four lines with VZW one of which is on the grandfathered unltd plan. I did the math and the only place I can see any savings is on the hotspot which I rarely use.
I am still saving with the new unlimited data plan on Verizon compared to my older unlimited data plan with 450 minutes and employer discount, I save $25 plus I get unlimited minutes which I did not have before, and also 10 GB tethering "which I did have by having an unlocked bootloader and rooted device with TWRP". The new plan is costing me for one line with tax $86. My friend is paying $180 for 4 lines with the new Verizon unlimited data plan, each line had it's own unlimited data plan and 10 GB tethering plan.