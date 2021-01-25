With the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Buffalo Bills with ease, and the Tampa Bay Bucs knocking off the SB-favorite Green Bay Packers, the stage for Super Bowl 2021 (LV) has officially been set.

The game is set for February 7, 2021, on CBS, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Yes, that means the Buccaneers will be the first team in history to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Is it just me, or does Tom Brady have some insane good luck? He's arguably the greatest of all time, aka "The GOAT" and this will be his 10th trip to the Super Bowl, more than any other QB.

At the same time, this will be the second year in a row the Kansas City Chiefs are in the big game, as they defeated the 49ers last year in Super Bowl 54.

For the record, we've seen these two quarterbacks a lot over the last three years. Mahomes and Tom Brady have each won one of the last two Super Bowls. Mahomes and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year, and Tom Brady and his old team the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in 2018-2019.

Kansas City is currently the favorite to win Super Bowl LV, boasting -176 odds on betting sites and a 3-point favorite in Vegas. While many people will be rooting for the newcomer Pat Mahomes, TB12 has been here more than any other player in history, so this game could very easily go either way.

Here's more info and how to watch the Super Bowl live.

In closing, come February 7th, 2021, at Super Bowl 55, Tom Brady will make history several times. He'll be 43 years old, the oldest player to play in the Super Bowl. Brady is the only player to go to 10 Super Bowls, too. Additionally, if the Bucs win he'll be the only player with seven wins, along with joining Peyton Manning in the record books as one of only two players to win Super Bowls for two different teams.

May the best team win.