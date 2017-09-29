Six new products. But only so much money in the wallet. Which one will get you to crack yours open?
Amazon announced all sorts of stuff this past week. An all-new Amazon Echo. A souped-up Echo Plus. A cute little Echo Spot. Echo Connect, which'll let you make phone calls over an existing landline. A new Fire TV that'll dangle off the back of your set in 4K. And Echo Buttons, which will let you buzz in on games and other things that need buzzing in on. (This is going to make family meetings so much more fun.)
The real — albeit hardly easy to answer — question, though: Which one stands out to you?
Choose wisely.
Reader comments
Which new Amazon Echo are you going to buy?
I need the Echo spot in my room. Never been so excited for such a gadget in a very long time
For my needs there's really nothing I can't do with an Echo Dot and it's the most cost effective solution. Based on that, really, I should be filling my house with those.
But I still want a show in the kitchen and a spot in the bedroom instead!
None. Already have both a Google Home and a Raspberry Pi that runs an amalgamation of Alexa and Google Assistant APIs. No real need for another.
Ditto!
None, I love.my google home
I order the Spot and Fire tv 4K
Well, have a Echo which I use fairly often.
Buying a new one would be like buying a new refrigerator or stove.
You know? because a new model came out.
#nope
Yeah...I'm looking forward to one of the new products...when the one I have breaks down.
I mostly agree, but the fact that the new Echo Plus acts as a connected device hub on its own is a big enough feature addition that I could see a lot of people upgrading to it from the original Echo.
Digging my Google home ATM. My entire family uses that thing for almost everything it can possibly do. What a great gadget for the center of our house
Ordered the show here in the UK for a November release. £199 which seems a bit steep. Amazon need to sort the whole YouTube problem out beforehand
None, I like my google home and I think I will pick up a Home Mini (or whatever they call it).
Unless google comes out with an equivalent to the Spot, i'm planning on getting one of those to replace a super old Chumby as my alarm/clock on my nightstand.
AndroidCentral, how about a giveaway for the second generation Amazon Echo? :D it looks pretty awesome.