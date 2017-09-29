Six new products. But only so much money in the wallet. Which one will get you to crack yours open?

Amazon announced all sorts of stuff this past week. An all-new Amazon Echo. A souped-up Echo Plus. A cute little Echo Spot. Echo Connect, which'll let you make phone calls over an existing landline. A new Fire TV that'll dangle off the back of your set in 4K. And Echo Buttons, which will let you buzz in on games and other things that need buzzing in on. (This is going to make family meetings so much more fun.)

The real — albeit hardly easy to answer — question, though: Which one stands out to you?

Choose wisely.