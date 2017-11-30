These are the alternative carriers that lease coverage from more than one of the Big Four carriers.
We talk a lot about carriers and MVNOs here because having good wireless service goes hand in hand with your Android phone. And the service being good is the most important part. We can't stress enough that saving a few dollars each month to get service that doesn't work very well is a bad move; Verizon is expensive, for example, and worth every penny for a lot of people because of its coverage.
Multiple networks are especially great for families, who don't always live in the same place.
That's why getting service from an MVNO that works with more than one network can be important! With a company like Google's Project Fi, if coverage from one carrier is bad in the place you're at, you will jump over to another automatically. With most others, you have a choice of carrier when you first sign up and can switch the next month if you like. That's a great way to make sure you always have a good signal, and we think it's pretty cool.
Here's a list of MVNOs that provide service on multiple carrier networks. Note that this isn't an endorsement of any of them, it's just a list so you know where to start looking!
|Company
|AT&T
|Sprint
|T-Mobile
|Verizon
|US Cellular
|Best Cellular
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Boom Mobile
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|campusSIMs
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Consumer Cellular
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Eco Mobile
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Expo Mobile
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Flash Wireless
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|FreedomPop1
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|good2GO Mobile
|Yes
|yes
|No
|No
|No
|Hayai Mobile
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Jolt Mobile
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Net10 Wireless
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|OTG Mobile
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Project Fi2
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Proven Wireless
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Puppy Wireless
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Red Pocket Mobile
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Republic Wireless
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Straight Talk
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Telcel América
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|TextNow
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|The People's Operator USA
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Ting
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|TracFone3
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|US Mobile
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Zing Wireless
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
1Voice calls are VoIP only, but not counted against a data cap
2Also uses the Three network in the UK
3TracFone's US Cellular service supports feature phones only
That's a pretty long list, and it's been culled to not include companies that only service business account or companies who force you to buy a special phone. It also doesn't include special operators that only provide service for you if you are part of a specific group, such as the armed services or the right credit union. The operators in this list will all sell you service that anyone can use with any compatible phone, anywhere in the U.S.
Your experience?
Have you tried any of these service providers? There are names we all know, names we've heard of, and names that aren't familiar at all here. If you have any experience with any of these companies, please let us know how it went in the comments.
Which MVNOs work with more than one carrier?
So, you mislead people with the titles for clickthroughs? I'm wondering if I've been shadowbanned for pointing this stuff out. I checked the first one on your list. They can use AT&T, Sprint, TMobile, *OR* Verizon. The implication I got, and I'd guess others too, was that these *ALL* switched networks on the fly with the same SIM. Only Fi does that from what I gather.
Did not find the article misleading nor did I see an implication that you could switch carriers "on the fly" with all of the listed mvnos.
I've switched carriers several times with ST. Popping in a different sim and spending 3 minutes on the computer to activate it is not a big deal.
Agreed. I was about to mention your also but saw your comment first. I know have experience with Net10 Wireless and I was quite happy with their service. Seems they are the only one that uses all the carriers. When you buy their SIM starter kit it includes a micro & nano SIM card for each of the major carriers and they are labeled and color coded buy carrier in the package for you to choose on initial setup.
That being said i asked about having a dual SIM phone if oI could activate two different SIM cards on the same network under the same one single account and they said yes. So hypothetically if i was using the T-Mobile SIM and got stuck in a dead zone, i could switch over to the Verizon SIM in my other tray and activate instead. I never ended up trying it out though however so i wasn't able to confirm this. Sounded like a great possibility though
Straight Talk for 5 years. Reasonable cost ($45/month). 8GB data more than enough for me. Has allowed me to switch carriers easily several times. Support has improved over the years. Does not offer special features of a carrier phone, but as I normally purchase unlocked outright and don't want a contract, I'm fine with that.
I've been using Fi for a couple years now. I love having a stock android phone and the ability to access 2 networks (TMo and Sprint). And, for someone who works from home and doesn't use a lot of data you cannot beat the price. The one BIG problem is that Fi appears to pick the TMo network as the default even if the signal is spotty. In my house Sprint signal is 5 bars and TMo signal is 1 or 2 at best but Fi will lock into TMo instead of Sprint when I'm at home and the call quality is bad.
It might not necessarily the signal strength that Fi is focusing on. It could be the pipe. Then again I could be wrong. I'm sure there are some gremlins working to try and make the service better though
I LOVE my Verizon pre-pay at $40 a month for 4 gigs data. Most people don't know that all carriers have pre-paid for a lot less! That way you don't have to deal with third-party carriers. They have offered $80 for unlimited data but I'm at home most of the time and don't need it because I'll be on my Wi-Fi.
Used Fi and now using another MVNO called Lycamobile. Coverage and data speeds have been good, except in SF. Once inside tbe city, the MVNOs don't get the data speed of the main carriers.
That's where the carriers, I think, prioritize their customers.
But overall I have mostly good experience with MVNOs
I'm on US mobile which uses Verizon I pay only about $44 / month
Jerry,
Jerry, Jerry, Jerry
I'm really disappointed that you made this list but didn't mention which of these auto switched between networks based on which network has the most power based on your location, just like Fi advertises.