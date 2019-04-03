The Galaxy Watch Active is light, lithe, and looks like quite the promising smartwatch, but once you decide to buy one, the question then becomes which one? There are four color options for the Galaxy Watch Active's body right now, and each one has its own charm and appeal. Samsung also says there are eight strap color options, however those other colors seem to be additional bands rather than ones you can include with the watch in-box, so we'll stick to the main watch colors at this time.

Again, it's hard to go wrong with any of the colors here, but given the four shades we have to choose from, the Galaxy Watch Active Green is my hands-down favorite. Then again, the Silver and Rose Gold are good choices, too. Whatever your color, all Galaxy Watch Active models are 40mm and can swap out their silicone bands for any 20mm watch band you like to jazz things up.

