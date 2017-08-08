As the bezel wars rage on, two competitors take similar strategies to allow space for components.

The Essential Phone was announced earlier this year with a striking design decision: the phone has almost zero bezels. Rather than placing the front facing camera on the bottom of the phone like the Xiaomi Mix Mix, the selfie camera is on top, splitting the status bar in two. If leaks are to be believed, the upcoming iPhone 8 will utilize a similar design language.

Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks, has released an image showing the iPhone 8 inside of a (presumably) third party case. This rumored design is corroborated by MKBHD's hands on of an iPhone 8 model used by accessory manufacturers. Both sources show the iPhone 8 with minimal bezels - even eliminating the trademark home button and Touch ID sensor. Like Essential, Apple is splitting the status area in two. Unlike Essential, Apple looks to be cramming in extra sensors to run the FaceID feature, meaning more of the status bar will be cut out.

Deciding which device looks better is certainly subjective. Assuming these renders and models are true, I think the iPhone 8 will look better. Using a wider portion of the status bar makes the insertion of the components look less drastic, to my eyes at least. On the other hand, all color options of the Essential Phone will have a black front, making the protrusion less noticeable when the phone is off. Ultimately, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. The Essential Phone has been set back by numerous delays, so consumers may well have a chance to view the iPhone 8 first.

