As the bezel wars rage on, two competitors take similar strategies to allow space for components.
The Essential Phone was announced earlier this year with a striking design decision: the phone has almost zero bezels. Rather than placing the front facing camera on the bottom of the phone like the Xiaomi Mix Mix, the selfie camera is on top, splitting the status bar in two. If leaks are to be believed, the upcoming iPhone 8 will utilize a similar design language.
Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks, has released an image showing the iPhone 8 inside of a (presumably) third party case. This rumored design is corroborated by MKBHD's hands on of an iPhone 8 model used by accessory manufacturers. Both sources show the iPhone 8 with minimal bezels - even eliminating the trademark home button and Touch ID sensor. Like Essential, Apple is splitting the status area in two. Unlike Essential, Apple looks to be cramming in extra sensors to run the FaceID feature, meaning more of the status bar will be cut out.
iPhone 8 (encased) pic.twitter.com/9LpARCAML2— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 8, 2017
Deciding which device looks better is certainly subjective. Assuming these renders and models are true, I think the iPhone 8 will look better. Using a wider portion of the status bar makes the insertion of the components look less drastic, to my eyes at least. On the other hand, all color options of the Essential Phone will have a black front, making the protrusion less noticeable when the phone is off. Ultimately, beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. The Essential Phone has been set back by numerous delays, so consumers may well have a chance to view the iPhone 8 first.
Which design do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Which company does the #nobezels look better: Apple or Essential?
Don't like the cut out on either they both look stupid. But one will still sell millions and the other maybe a dozen..
Sharp aquos that's coming up does it best
NEITHER !!
This! I prefer a little bezel. I think Samsung and LG nailed it really.
Apple should have just had no bezel at the bottom and a minimal bezel at the top instead of cutting the top.
I can't get behind this cut-out camera thing. Scoot the whole thing down for zero bottom bezel and just leave a sliver up top for the camera and speaker. A little bezel is okay.
Neither. http://www.xiaomidevice.com/xiaomi-mi-mix-2.html
I really think they should just have a small top bezel. But, out of these two, i definitely prefer the iphone.
Apple's, by far. It's less distracting.
I love low-level designs. MI Mix, Galaxy S8/S8+, LG G6, all stunning devices. But they all understand something that I don't think these two do - no one wants chunks cut out of their screen. I had to make sure it wasn't just me being a stickler for details, so I've shown the pictures of the essential phone to a ton of non-techie people - probably a couple dozen - and the collective reaction, once they realized what the cutout actually was, can best be described as repulsion - even if they liked the design at first glance! We tech-oriented people who are hesitant about this design decision, I would say are actually being kind as compared to what the public reception is going to be.
Definitely essential. Let's get that phone on the market already Andy!
Either way, it's a plot for consumers to grab their phones less securely for not wanting to block the screen, resulting in more drops and manufacturers making money in the replacement screens :-)
Wasn't it confirmed that they weren't doing an on-screen fingerprint reader for the iPhone, which would necessitate keeping the button?
Nothing of the like confirmed, in fact all the rumors I have seen point to Apple not being able to perfect under screen FPS tech and ditching Touch ID altogether on the iPhone 8.
I wish I could by stock in Apple. You know the iPhone folks (the ones that don't read tech blogs, don't know any better and just upgrade to the latest iPhone) are gonna flip out when the commercials start airing.
I really like the iPhone design. Personally that is the best looking device to date.
I can just see myself watching something and the cutout cuts out details because the phone is trying to maximize the viewing surface..
The Apple approach would not work on Android, where there can be a larger (and more variable) number of icons in the status bar. So in an Android discussion it's sort of a non-question: "wouldn't work" trumps any question of looks.
But the iPhone 8 design will mean removing the clock from the centre of the status bar. I'm not sure how iOS users will cope with such a radical revision of the user interface ;).
Samsung 😁
The iPhone looks better.
Just comparing those 2, Essential easily wins.
Apple, but it's important to note that both do still have bezels, small though they are.
Both look pretty terrible to me. S8 looks great from the front but fp sensor placement ruined it for me. LG was good but non amoled screens are a no go for me. So now I just hope the Pixel 2 nails it.
I'm not a fan of either. I'd rather have a 16:9 display with bezels like a Nexus 6 or original Moto X but with capacitive buttons so that the full screen is available to me in a format that works with most content. Nothing needed to be reduced any further than those devices.
The curved screens and minimal bezels with rounded corners are changes they are making for the sake of change rather than because they are useful features. It's like they are now capable of making displays like that and want to show it off. Hopefully they get it out of their systems in a year or two and we get back to normal displays.
Out of those two, I think the Apple design looks better. Not sure I am a fan of 0 bezels though.
Well, Samsung because those phones technically don't exist yet.
Apple does it. The cutout around the speaker/camera looks better, and there is no bezel at the bottom.
I like the top on the Essential better, it's less distracting to me. The one on the iPhone just pulls my eyes to it and it's very distracting. Overall I prefer the look of the iPhone.
I think the bezel on my LG G6 is good enough just wish the screen was bigger