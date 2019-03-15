Oh, so shiny Clear White Moto G7 Old reliable Ceramic Black Moto G7 White phones are daring, dainty, and dare I say it, just darling. White phones are also super impractical, though, because white gets dirty as soon as you take it out of the box, and every speck of dust, every smudge, and every scratch is going to break this pristine look and make your G7 look old and unkempt. Clear white is for users who know how to keep their tech immaculate. $300 at Amazon Pros An eye-catching gleam

Clean and classy

Bright and cheerful Cons Shows every dust speck and flaw

Might discolor over time Ceramic Black is understated, undercover, and under-appreciated for the dependable, unobtrusive color it is. Black is also boring, and as I have said time and time again, Life is too short for boring tech. That said, Ceramic Black will blend into your cases more easily, so you can play it safe with boring black and get a vibrant case to offset it. $300 at Amazon Pros Goes with everything

Doesn't show dust as easily Cons Black is B.O.R.I.N.G.

Still shows scratches and cracks

A choice of extremes

While I wish we had more of the exotic color choices like the Moto G7 Plus's Viva Red, the regular Moto G7 is available in the US comes in two monochromatic extremes: Clear White and Ceramic Black. There are a lot of ways to make this choice, but I'm going to make this as simple as I can:

Clear White is shiny and pretty and impractical. It's a color that looks great in renders but loses its luster once you get some scuffs, smudges, and grimy fingerprints on.

is shiny and pretty and impractical. It's a color that looks great in renders but loses its luster once you get some scuffs, smudges, and grimy fingerprints on. Ceramic Black is the reasonable, unobtrusive, practical pick. It won't show dirt or dust quite as easily, but it also doesn't look quite as bold or beautiful because while black may go with everything, it is the most bland and basic color a phone can come in.

While the Moto G7 colors are relatively tame, you can offset them with a colorful case. The Clear White in particular can get jazzed up quite easily with clear, printed pattern cases like the Ueokeird Slim Schockproof Floral Case from our Best Moto G7 Cases roundup or the glimmering SOGA Diamond Glitter Case with its clear-to-colored gradient and glitter-filled liquid back.

