Amazon Prime Day will be here before you know it. Centered around the longstanding tradition of buying lots of cool stuff while saving lots of money, it's become a sort of holiday for many a gadgeteer like yourself. Or myself. Everyone expects this year to be just as awesome as the past years have been when it comes to products we just have to get.

There will be Chromebooks on sale for Prime Day this year. There are Chromebooks on sale every year and every year they sell out. It's understandable — reliable, secure, and inexpensive, Chromebooks make for a great laptop for a lot of people. But not all Chromebooks are created equal, and if I had my druthers, there are a few specific models I'd like to see on sale. Any Chromebook purchased on Prime Day will probably be a crazy-good bargain, but don't begrudge a man his wishes!

Samsung Chromebook Plus (2017)

The new Chromebook Plus V2 changes the screen into something more cost-efficient and less insane-pixels-everywhere good, so last year's still-incredible Chromebook Plus is now the cheapest way to get the very best display you'll see on a Chromebook (or most any other laptop).

The latest Chromebook Pro also has the benefit of more storage and keyboard backlighting, so if you see it on sale you should definitely take a good look.

I will be.

See at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 11 (2018)

The Acer Chromebook 11 normally sells for under $300, and it's a perfect take on a classic Chromebook that has no aspirations to become your next Android tablet. It's built out of solid space-age plastic, which happens to be a beautiful shade of blue that Acer calls indigo. It also runs like a champ and sips the battery for all-day usage.

The modern internals and a surprising display will make you smile, and a good sale price will give you that feeling that only a great product that's worth more than you paid for it can bring.

See at Amazon

ASUS Chromebook Flip 101

There are a handful of versions of one of ASUS' best little Chromebooks, and seeing any of them on sale would be awesome. They aren't the most powerful of models and they don't have the best display you'll ever see, but these little 10-inch Chromebooks are awesome for toting around. The 10-inch size not only makes them small and lightweight but also a good substitute for a tablet for those times you want to touch things instead of using a trackpad.

See at Amaon

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

A twofer of ASUS Flips for my list because the ASUS 302 was one of 2017's best available and only overshadowed by an impressive display from Samsung.

The Flip 302 does happen to have a good display of its own even if it can't match the best out there, and you'll find that many of the other specs exceed 2017's Pro and Plus models from Samsung. ASUS knows how to make a dependable Chromebook, and the Flip 302 is still a good buy a year later. being on sale would sweeten the pot.

See at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 15

Some of us want something small and portable to carry around every day, but other want a Chromebook with a gigantic bright display and don't mind the extra size or weight. those people would love the Acer Chromebook 15.

You can pair that 15.6-inch display with either of two Intel chips; A Celeron model for everyday computing and regular Chromebooking, or an Intel Core-M model for those extreme Chromebook sports. Both are a great buy at the regular price, and seeing either with a hefty Prime Day discount would be awesome.

See at Amazon

Your pick?

If you're looking for a Chromebook this Prime Day, which model(s) tickle your fancy? Here's to seeing a great deal or two in 2018! 🍻