The 2021 Google I/O developer conference has already given us plenty to talk about, try out, and dream about, from Material You to advances in quantum computing. But one surprising thing that has appeared amidst all of these new updates is the ghost of one of our favorite Google services of the past — Google Reader.

Well, sort of. You see, Google's Chromium blog recently detailed a new option in the Canary channel of Chrome, where users can "follow" websites from the Chrome browser using RSS. Okay, it's not the same as Google Reader, but there are shades of that former service in this option.

This got us wondering how we'd feel if some of our other favorite canceled Google services of the past were suddenly resurrected.