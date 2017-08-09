There are a number of reasons to buy a cheap tablet, but which ones are worth your money?
Tablets are incredibly useful, but if you're buying one for under $100, you're going to have to settle for some compromises. From durability issues to potentially out-of-date software, there's a reason why these are considered budget products and priced to move.
But there's still some good value to be had here, especially if you're planning to buy a tablet as a gift for a younger child. It can also be convenient to have a nice and portable device to take on trips, while leaving your more expensive tech safely stored at home.
Here's a breakdown of the best tablets you can get under $100!
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
Amazon has been producing some of the best budget tablets for years, and its latest HD tablet is the best yet. The Fire HD 8 features an 8-inch screen with battery life of up to 12 hours of reading, surfing, the web, watching videos, and listening to music. And audio is going to sound pretty decent with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support. It's also Alexa-enabled, which means you'll be able to talk to your smart home products from wherever you are in your home.
If you've never bought a Fire tablet before, you should know that Amazon has its own store for accessing content like apps, movies, TV, songs, books, and more. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber you'll have Amazon Video and Amazon Music at your fingertips.
Our very own Phil Nickinson (aka Modern Dad) says it's the best tablet for kids because it's still a pretty capable Android tablet that you won't be distraught if dropped. There's also the Amazon Fire 7, which is $30 cheaper and another great option for kids, but the choice is ultimately yours — compare the specs and pick the one that's right for you.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
The standard Amazon Fire tablets are already pretty great for kids, but Amazon has smartly gone a step further by offering both the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 packaged with a kid-proof case that's designed to take all the abuse a younger child can throw at it.
It's got some built-in tools for parents that allow you to control what and when your kids can access on their own tablet, without sacrificing specs or feeling like a cheap toy.
If durability is at top of the list for you, you'll want to get this tablet. It's also backed by a 2-year worry-free warranty, meaning if anything happens Amazon will let you return and replace it for free, no questions asked. That's music to any parents ears!
Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite
For those who love Samsung products, but don't want to pay the typically premium Samsung price, consider the Galaxy Tab E Lite. It's a budget tablet with specs to reflect just that, but could be just what you're looking for if you're after a cheap and portable tablet to throw in your bag for traveling, or watching media around the home.
Featuring a 7-inch display and 8GB of storage, this is a great tablet for watching YouTube or Netflix or playing games — but don't expect to push the limits too much. It's also running on Android 4.4 KitKat, so don't expect much in terms of software updates or support from Samsung, although it does offer a one-year warranty if anything goes wrong with it.
RCA Viking Pro
The RCA Viking Pro is likely the only 10-inch tablet with a detachable keyboard that you will find for around $100. Sure, the internal specs are mediocre at best, but it comes with 32GB of internal storage along with a microSD slot, so that's pretty decent. It's a great option if you're looking for a cheap tablet with a larger screen for watching Netflix and other downloaded content — just make sure to use headphones or a Bluetooth speaker for audio.
The detachable keyboard is a nice addition, too, giving you the option to get some writing done on the go. It's running Android 5.0 Lollipop, so you might not be able to play the latest games, but at $100 it's a great portable option for blogging and watching videos.
There are limited quantities available on Amazon, but you can also buy this tablet from Walmart.
What did we miss?
Is there a tablet that we omitted that you believe deserves a spot on this list? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Which Android Tablets Should You Buy For Under $100?
Amazon Tablet and Kids UI are infuriating to use.
I'd say wait for a sale to get something usable:
- 10"
- 2GB RAM
- at least 1280x800, preferrably 1920x1200
- true Android (not Amazon's)
- brand name.
The best candidate is Lenovo's Tab 3 10 or 10 Pro. I just got one for 100€ which is $130 to use as a second tablet for my parents. It's fine (though their main Yoga Tab 3 Plus is clearly better), well worth a little bit extra dough and a little wait for a sale.
I own a 2013 Google Nexus 7 which still works well. It has a 1920x1200 resolution screen which makes it the tablet that has the highest resolution screen at time. Since it is a Nexus, it is pure Android. Support ended last August and Google has not released a new 7 inch tablet since.
None. Save up and buy something decent. :D
I picked up the Fire HD 8 on Prime day with the intention of using it in flight to see my daughter in Colorado. Downloaded a bunch of movies from Prime and I was set. Mind you I did this all 5 days before flying. Turned it on to find charge was still at 92%, traveled, and arrived home with 76% still there! Yes it's slower than my Samsung Tab S 8.0, but for what paid for it, I'm keeping it, although I intended to return it after my trip. It'll be my travel Tab. I'm still keeping my Tab S 8, as my daily driver because I prefer the Android look, and not so much the stock Fire look.
For my own tablet I may want something a little nicer, but for my kids the Fire Tablets have been great. They get the job done, keep the kids happy, and I don't stress too much if something happens to one.
If I wouldn't use it I wouldn't let my kids use it. I like for my kids to have good tech not crap. My youngest daughter is 8 and has a iPad air 2 and a Galaxy S8.
Speaking of the RCA tablet, Walmart has a 11.5" with Marshmallow for under $100, also with the RCA brand name.
I've been wanting a cheap tablet that can be a PDF reader and image browser only that doesn't cost like an iPad...
Amazon Free Time is great for kids, you just need to make sure you have an active internet connection to use it.
You always list the fire tablets as best budget android tablets, yet they dont have the google android play store. These fire tablets are an amazon store tablet.