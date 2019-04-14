Daniel Bader is joined by Ara Wagoner and Carli Velocci for a streaming service focused episode. In particular, they take a close look at Disney+ and the disruption it may bring to the entertainment industry. They also discuss the distinction between active and ambient viewing habits and how different platforms seem tailored to one or the other. Finally, they offer quick takes on the Star Wars Episode IX teaser trailer.

