Daniel Bader is joined by Ara Wagoner and Carli Velocci for a streaming service focused episode. In particular, they take a close look at Disney+ and the disruption it may bring to the entertainment industry. They also discuss the distinction between active and ambient viewing habits and how different platforms seem tailored to one or the other. Finally, they offer quick takes on the Star Wars Episode IX teaser trailer.
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- Disney+: Everything you need to know about Disney's streaming service | Android Central
- YouTube TV: Everything you need to know | Android Central
- Ara Wagoner📱🏰🎶 (@AraWagco) | Twitter
- Carli Velocci (@velocciraptor) | Twitter
Sponsors:
- KiwiCo Change the way your kid plays, with KiwiCo! Visit KiwiCo.com/acp and get your first crate free!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.