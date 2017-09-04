YouTube TV has region specific programming, here's how to see if you can access it.
YouTube TV is the newest method of cutting the cord to your cable provider, while still being able to watch the shows you've gotten hooked on over the years. While anyone can get a subscription to YouTube TV, you'll need to be in a covered market in order to watch local programs like the news.
We've got the details on where you need to be, to access everything YouTube TV has to offer.
What countries can access YouTube TV?
For the time being, only users in the U.S. will be able to take advantage of YouTube TV. This is probably because it won't be immediately available to all parts of the US, and Google wants to get it rolled out completely before looking to other countries. If it does roll out to other countries it's going to be a while before we hear about it.
What are the currently covered areas for YouTube TV?
YouTube TV delivers both local, and national programming, and that's where things get tricky. Right now, YouTube TV is available in over 30 different Metropolitan markets and the local programming therein. However, if you don't live in one of these markets you can still sign up for YouTube TV to access national programming and recorded programs.
- Atlanta
- Baltimore
- Boston
- Charlotte
- Chicago
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- Denver
- Detroit
- Greensboro
- Harrisburg
- Hartford
- Houston
- Jacksonville
- Kansas
- Las Vegas
- Los Angeles
- Louisville
- Memphis
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale
- Minneapolis-Saint Paul
- Nashville
- New York City
- Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
- Philadelphia
- Phoenix
- Pittsburgh
- Salt Lake City
- San Antonio
- San Diego
- San Francisco Bay Area
- Seattle
- St. Louis
- Tampa
- Washington DC
- West Palm Beach
Will it be expanding?
Yes, Google initially rolled out YouTube TV to 10 major metropolitan markets. Since then it's already expanded into more than 40 markets, with more room to grow. Considering in just a few months it has more than tripled the markets it's available in, it's a solid bet to continue to see this kind of growth.
This means that even if you aren't in a city with YouTube TV right now, that may change sooner than you think.
Questions?
Do you still have questions about whether you can watch YouTube TV? Are you in a covered area? Let us know about it in the comments below!
Reader comments
Where is YouTube TV available?
Does it still require chromecast to view on a TV? When is Roku support coming?
Last time I heard, they are not releasing support for hardware, it's Chromecast only. There is not even an app for Android TV's like the Shield.
YouTube Live TV app is in the works for Android TV. I spoke to them a week ago and they stated it should be released in the near future.
It's also available in Oklahoma City. But some channels are not live, they are stream only, and it only includes one local channel. I have AT&T, so for me and my unlimited plan, DirecTV Now is only $10 more per month, and includes more channels. I wish it was a little cheaper and had more channels, as I love the interface more, but ill save $20 and stick with DirecTV Now.
It's available here in St Paul MN, but is missing many of the channels I want. For $5 more a month, Playstation Vue gives me those channels. If YTTV's lineup changes, I'll revisit signing up.
SetTv is better 20 bucks for over 500 channels including PPV and all sports channel hbo showtime more
You are supporting pirates by subscribing to that, plain and simple.
Are those floppy disks in the pic? #flashbackmondays
Yes! 3.5 inch 1.44 MB! Question is, are they real?
It's available in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo also