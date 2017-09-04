YouTube TV has region specific programming, here's how to see if you can access it.

YouTube TV is the newest method of cutting the cord to your cable provider, while still being able to watch the shows you've gotten hooked on over the years. While anyone can get a subscription to YouTube TV, you'll need to be in a covered market in order to watch local programs like the news.

We've got the details on where you need to be, to access everything YouTube TV has to offer.

What countries can access YouTube TV?

For the time being, only users in the U.S. will be able to take advantage of YouTube TV. This is probably because it won't be immediately available to all parts of the US, and Google wants to get it rolled out completely before looking to other countries. If it does roll out to other countries it's going to be a while before we hear about it.

What are the currently covered areas for YouTube TV?

YouTube TV delivers both local, and national programming, and that's where things get tricky. Right now, YouTube TV is available in over 30 different Metropolitan markets and the local programming therein. However, if you don't live in one of these markets you can still sign up for YouTube TV to access national programming and recorded programs.

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Charlotte

Chicago

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Columbus

Dallas-Fort Worth

Denver

Detroit

Greensboro

Harrisburg

Hartford

Houston

Jacksonville

Kansas

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Louisville

Memphis

Miami-Fort Lauderdale

Minneapolis-Saint Paul

Nashville

New York City

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Diego

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

St. Louis

Tampa

Washington DC

West Palm Beach

Will it be expanding?

Yes, Google initially rolled out YouTube TV to 10 major metropolitan markets. Since then it's already expanded into more than 40 markets, with more room to grow. Considering in just a few months it has more than tripled the markets it's available in, it's a solid bet to continue to see this kind of growth.

This means that even if you aren't in a city with YouTube TV right now, that may change sooner than you think.

