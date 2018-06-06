The BlackBerry KEYone stood out as one of 2017's most interesting and unique phones, and this year, BlackBerry's going to follow it up with the KEY2. We've already come across quite a few leaks and rumors speculating about what the phone will come equipped with, but soon we'll be able to lay the rumor mill to rest.

BlackBerry's holding an event in New York to announce the KEY2, and while we'll be in attendance, you can watch the entire thing without having to put a foot out the door. The company's hosting a livestream on YouTube, and you can tune in by simply tapping/clicking the video above.

The livestream will begin at 10:00 AM ET on Thursday, June 7.

What are you hoping to see from the KEY2?

I'm excited for the BlackBerry KEY2 because virtual keyboards are still terrible