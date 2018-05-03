Thanks to its striking design and triple rear camera setup, the Huawei P20 Pro is easily one of the most unique Android phones to be released so far in 2018.

You can buy the phone in both the United States and Canada, but since Huawei isn't officially selling it in the U.S., doing so there is a bit trickier than in Canada.

In any case, here's how you can get your hands on the phones in the respective countries.

United States

eBay (never-msrp and sobeonline1)

Our friends at Android Police recently spotted a couple sellers on eBay that are currently running pre-orders for the phone, and for folks that are dead set on using it State-side, this is your best bet for picking it up.

Both sellers have very positive ratings (99.1% for never-msrp and 98.6% for sobeonline1) and are selling the phone for just about $883 USD. That's not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but it's also not terrible considering that the phone isn't officially being sold here in the country.

No matter which seller you choose, shipments are expected to go out on April 18 with free Standard Shipping.

You'll find 30-day return periods for both sellers, but the way these are handled is slightly different. You'll pay for return shipping no matter which one you choose, but sobeonline1 does note that a 15% restocking fee may apply.

See at eBay (never-msrp) See at eBay (sobeonline1)

Canada

Rogers

Pre-orders for the P20 Pro and regular P20 are live at Rogers right now, with the former going for $249 down on the Premium+ Tab plan and the latter setting you back $0 with the same agreement. Additionally, you can purcahse the P20 Pro outright for $999 or pay $749 for the P20.

To sweeten the deal, Rogers is also including a free Huawei MediaTab T3 with the purchase of either of the two phones on "select 2-year plans." Considering that the T3 has a retail price of $329, that's not bad at all.

See at Rogers

Fido

You can also pre-order the P20 and P20 Pro at Fido, and pricing is the same. The regular P20 costs $0 down with the carrier's Large plan and the P20 Pro goes for $249 down.

The outright prices are also the same at $749 and $999, respectively.

However, unlike Rogers, there's no free tablet being offered here.

See at Fido