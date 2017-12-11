Still no word on Google Store availability.

At Google's October 4 hardware event, one of the more surprising announcements was the Google Home Max – a beefed-up version of the regular Google Home with two 4.5-inch woofers, custom tweeters, 20 times the audio power, and a whole lot more. A listing in late November suggested that the Home Max would be released on December 11, and that appears to have been quite accurate.

The Home Max is now available for purchase online at Best Buy, the Google Store, Verizon Wireless, and Walmart for $399, and no matter which retailer you choose to shop at, you'll be able to get the smart speaker in either Chalk or Charcoal color options.

Delivery estimates vary from store-to-store and based on which color you pick, but it looks like shipments are going out rather quickly with some delivery dates being as soon as a couple days out.

If you want to pick up a Home Max for yourself, check the button below.

