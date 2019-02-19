I spend an ungodly amount of time searching for products to buy online — I am not complaining about that, it's a rare thing to get paid for being an obsessive shopper — and of the things I spend my off-hours hunting for, none have burned my patience and time like the hunt for Bluetooth headphones. No, I'm not an audiophile, not even close, but I am someone who refuses to leave home without headphones, and nothing is worse than being hours from home when that dreaded BATTERY LOW warning blares like an air raid siren. I don't just want to charge my headphones on the go, I need to charge my headphones on the go, and the utter dearth of USB-C-charged headphones is driving me insane.

Meet my "daily driver" headphones: the Bluedio A2 Bluetooth headphones. They're just OK sound and the controls aren't great, but I live with them for three reasons: they look cute as hell, they fit my head well, and they charge over USB-C. I bought them for $29 on a Lightning Deal, and since I haven't been able to find them on Amazon for the last few months consistently, I finally broke down and bought a backup pair on GearBest for $50 so that — heaven forbid — the first pair breaks, I will still have a pair to rely on. It's impossible to even search for headphones that charge over USB-C. I did this because I've searched for over 30 hours on pretty much every retailer I trust, and not only is it impossible to find another pair of headphones that looks decent, fit my small head, and charge over USB-C: it is impossible to even search for Bluetooth headphones that charge over USB-C. If you search for "Bluetooth headphones USB-C", you get a mix of cheapo wired USB-C headphones, some no-name earbuds, or $400 tanks that charge over USB-C. You'll also see tons of reasonably-priced, reasonably-sized headphones that still charge over Micro-USB.

There are a lot of reasons manufacturers can give for wanting to stick to Micro-USB, and in 2017, they might've even made sense, but less so in 2019: Everyone still has Micro-USB cables to charge it with. Yeah, and I've got some mini USB cables banging around in a drawer, but that doesn't mean I want to dig out old cables to charge new headphones, especially since a pair of headphones tends to last me 2-4 years.

Using USB-C would just lead to confusion about charging/data profiles. Admittedly, USB-C can be a little daunting because USB-C can be used for both audio data and powering/charging a pair of headphones, and many USB-C-charged headphones on the market right now can't charge over Power Delivery chargers, only USB-C to USB-A cables. So long as you clearly state what your headphones support in their product listing and user manual, that's no reason not to use USB-C.

USB-C is too expensive to bother changing to yet. Again, a good pair of headphones can last years and years, and even if Micro-USB doesn't seem completely and utterly outdated right now — which it absolutely does — why would you force users to carry an extra charging cable for your headphones when their phones switched to USB-C two or three years ago? The Bluetooth headphones market has been a race to the bottom for years already, and raising the price a few dollars to accommodate the more expensive USB-C port and charging/data profiles can seem like a non-starter, but consider how few USB-C-charged headphones are out here right now. Having USB-C can also help a pair of headphones stand out from the pack.