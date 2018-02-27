Well, now you've gone and done it haven't you? You misplaced your S Pen and now there's literally a hole in your Note 8 that you can't fill.

Well, that's not exactly true. If you need a replacement S Pen you'll find a bunch of options online — but which should you get? Are the potential savings worth going with a third-party stylus?

Be wary of cheap knockoffs

Whether you somehow managed to break your S Pen or did something stupid like leaving it on a table at a coffee shop, you might be inclined to save money by getting a cheap replacement option. Considering you can get a third-party stylus that looks just like the S Pen for just $16, this might seem like a good idea.

But you only need to look at the user reviews from the Amazon community to hear that the old adage "you get what you pay for" ringing in your head. While there are plenty of opportunities to save money buying third-party accessories for your phone, something as proprietary as the S Pen is probably not an accessory you want to cheap out on. If you frequently use the S Pen to enhance the functionality of your Note 8, don't risk getting a defective product from a cheap Chinese distributor.

Also, if you think you can get away with using an S Pen from an older Note phone, it's not going to fit into the S Pen slot and you're going to lose a lot of functionality so don't bother.

Instead...

Samsung Replacement S Pen

When in doubt, head straight to the source. Samsung offers replacement S Pens in both black and orchid gray so you can return your Note 8 to its original glory without compromising the experience with a cheap knockoff.

You can pick up your replacement S Pen straight from Samsung's website, which it regularly sells for $50 (currently available at a 15% discount) and ships in 5-10 business days — or you could buy a legit Samsung S Pen from Amazon for just $30 and get next-day shipping with Amazon Prime.

The answer is clear. Save yourself a few bucks by getting the real deal from Samsung's Amazon store.

See at Amazon