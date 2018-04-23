Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and the PlayStation VR are taking the world by storm when it comes to amazing VR experiences. The only problem for some people is the price of getting started. For instance, the PlayStation VR is about $349 on Amazon for a bundle with Skyrim. But what if we don't have that kind of money? No worries, we're here to walk you through all your buying used options! What to consider before buying a used VR headset

Do you have everything that's required? You'll need to make sure you have a dedicated VR space, which is extremely important. Your entire gaming experience can be ruined if you find yourself trying to play in the smallest space possible because you keep running into walls or furniture! For the PlayStation VR you'll obviously need to have a PlayStation 4 to run the device. A PlayStation Pro is recommended for the best PSVR experience, but you can still get a good quality of gameplay on the PlayStation Slim. Not just that, but the PlayStation Slim goes for about $299 which is $100 cheaper than the Pro. Now with the Google Daydrea you will need to ensure that you have a device that is supported to run the headset. Last but not least the Samsung Gear VR also requires supported devices you can check out here by clicking "Compatibility" on the menu bar. Cleanliness

Let's just get right to it: Buying a used VR headset thethe somewhat akin to buying a used pair of headphones. It's been tight against someone's face and they've likely sweat into it with perhaps an eye goober or two has slipped into the mix. Or their house is a lot like mine where there is a little gremlin who's super interested in everything they can't used. So, from jelly-fingers to other human eye-gunk you need to be okay with where your headset has been and know how to clean it off. The Google Daydream is extremely easy to clean and disinfect. Since most of the surface is hard plastic, most times you can wipe down with disinfectant wipes and call it a day.

The PlayStation VR is a bit more of a pain to clean, but it's still very possible.

The Samsung Gear VR has replacement parts available should you need to replace foam for more cleanliness. Other than that, here's how to clean your device. Working condition Is the used VR headset that you're considering in working condition? If at all possible, test it to make sure. This will be nigh-impossible if you're buying online, so you should ask for photos of the hardware working and more detailed photos of the hardware (ports and all) to make sure it's not damaged. Also, be wary when you come across sellers who are marketing their equipment "as is." If there aren't enough photos to suggest that the hardware is not damaged and in good working condition, ask for more. If the seller refuses, no soup for you. Better yet, most of us have smartphones now (all the cool kids, anyway), so ask the seller to send you a short video of the equipment in action. Buy only from trusted sellers