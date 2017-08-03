Here's where you can buy Samsung's latest phones.

Samsung will sell you a Galaxy S8 and S8+ from just about anywhere you want. Every carrier, retailer and online store you can think of has these phones, and for the most part they each offer the same colors and plan options as well. We've rounded up the top places you'll be looking to buy, and you can find all of the info you need right here.

U.S. carriers

All of the U.S. carriers are offering both the Galaxy S8 and S8+, which come with 64GB of storage and in three different colors: black, orchid grey and silver.

Verizon

Verizon comes in at a pretty standard price for the Galaxy S8 at $756, though now and then you can find a discount or promotion that'll knock some money off. Spend just $84 more, and you can have the larger Galaxy S8+.

AT&T

AT&T's pricing is set at $749 for the Galaxy S8 and $849 for the Galaxy S8+, and offers the longest financing option of 30 months — which spreads out the prices to $25 per month for the GS8 and $28 per month for the GS8+.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile pegs prices at $750 for the Galaxy S8 and $850 for the Galaxy S8+. If you want to finance your purchase, it breaks down to $30 up front and $30 per month for 24 months for the GS8, or $130 up front and $30 per month for 24 months for the GS8+.

Sprint

Sprint continues to offer the most confusing pricing scheme for its Galaxy phones. The big numbers you see it push are its leasing plans, which are cheap per month but involve returning the phone after 18 months to then pay to get a new one. The Galaxy S8 on an 18 month lease is $31.25 per month, or you can pay that same price per month over 24 months to buy it in full — the full price is then $750. The Galaxy S8+ comes in at $35.42 per month on that 18 month lease, or you can continue to pay the same price over 24 months to pay the full retail price of $850. Those financing deals also mark a $30 discount when ordered online.

MetroPCS

T-Mobile's low-cost subsidiary MetroPCS is selling just the standard Galaxy S8 and not the S8+. Its pricing is great, at $729, and the carrier often has incentives if you port over your number.

Cricket

The AT&T-owned prepaid carrier is offering up just the Galaxy S8 and not the GS8+ at the moment. You can get it in one color, midnight black, and it'll cost you $699 out the door.

Retailers

Big retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are selling the Galaxy S8 and S8+, typically tied to a carrier with many of the same perks as the carriers offer directly. Historically these retailers have offered slight discounts in the form of gift cards or accessory incentives, so take a look to see which one is offering the best deal.

Best Buy

Best Buy has both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ on all four major U.S. carriers. Pricing matches that of ordering directly from the carriers, for the most part, with some special deals depending on when you go to order.

Walmart

Walmart will let you order the Galaxy S8 and S8+ online, but only if you want it as a prepaid phone from Total Wireless or Straight Talk. If so, the prices are great: $659 for the Galaxy S8, and $759 for the Galaxy S8+ — color choices are limited, though, with some models only offering one or two to choose from.

If you want to buy from Walmart for one of the big carriers — Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, U.S. Cellular — you'll have to do so in store, at least right now. Prices and availability of different models and carriers may vary depending on your region. You have to use the Walmart "store finder" to get an idea of what you can get.

Unlocked models

Several weeks after the launch of the carrier-sanctioned versions of the phones, Samsung started making proper U.S. unlocked models available. You can get them from some of the major retailers, as well as Samsung itself.

Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy is the only place that wants to say it is selling an official U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8+. Pricing is set at $725 for the Galaxy S8 and $825 for the Galaxy S8+.

Amazon

You can get the same U.S. unlocked model from Amazon as you can elsewhere. Just be careful that you buy the right one and not some international model that's imported and doesn't have the proper U.S. warranty you likely want.

Samsung

Why not buy your unlocked Samsung phone directly from Samsung? Its own online store doesn't always have the lowest prices, but is worth considering for some limited-time deals that can crop up. It also offers 24-month financing even when you buy unlocked.

