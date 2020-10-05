You can now buy the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition for $499 ($629.99 CAD) and $399 ($499.99 CAD), respectively. The two consoles will be released on November 12 in a few countries, with a wider release on November 19. You'll want to pre-order your PS5 console as soon as possible because they're sure to sell out lightning fast. While Sony promised that there would be plenty of PS5 consoles to buy, the PS5 preorder situation has been a mess. Communication lines broke down between Sony, retailers, and fans, leading to mass confusion about when the consoles would be available for preorder. Stock sold out almost instantly. Launching alongside the PS5 is a line of accessories including a PULSE 3D wireless headset, media remote, HD camera, DualSense charging station, and of course the DualSense controller itself. We'll regularly update this as PS5 pre-orders go live at more retailers. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked Buy PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in the US You can now buy PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in the United States, though it's extremely difficult to get one. If you've tried your luck to no avail yet, keep an eye out on this page to check for stock. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are priced at $499 / $399.

Buy PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in Canada Those across the border in Canada have plenty of retailers to choose from to buy a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition. Stock is coming and going in waves as stores work to secure more. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be priced at $629.99 CAD / $499.99 CAD.

Buy PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in the UK Several UK retailers have PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition to buy right now. Again, these are going fast, so as soon as you see some in-stock you'll want to pre-order right away. Right now a few shops are waiting for more stock to arrive. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be priced at £449.99 / £359.99

What is the status of buying PS5 on preorder? As of October 5, PS5 preorders are still a mess. After Sony announced that preorders would go live on Sept. 17, stores decided to put them up for preorder the day before. Cue the ensuing mass chaos and retailers selling out almost immediately. While storefronts may receive additional stock, it looks like the initial stock has been sold out. You'll want to keep a very close on any website you're looking to buy from now until release. How to prepare to buy a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition There are a few things you can do to make sure you're ready for when PS5s are back on stock. Create an account on the website you are purchasing from, like Amazon or Best Buy. Update all of your information, including address and billing info. Stay logged in and keep refreshing the page, even if it says "Out of stock." Use a stock tracking tool like Honey or CamelCamelCamel. Creating an account makes the checkout process go a lot faster. With your information already in the system, you won't need to worry about filling in those pesky shipping and billing forms. What does the PS5 cost? The PS5 costs $499 and the PS5 Digital Edition $399. Microsoft is pricing its Xbox Series X at $499 and Xbox Series S at $299, which is pretty competitive, though the Series S is much less powerful than the cheaper PS5 DE. For those across the border in Canada, the PS5 will be priced at $629.99 CAD, and the PS5 Digital Edition will be available for $499.99 CAD. In the UK, the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are going for £449.99 / £359.99. What are the best PS5 deals? Right now, there are no great deals on the PS5 because demand is so high, but you can bet that as we get closer to Prime Day and Black Friday, there will be some incredible PS5 deals. The reality is that S499 for the PS5 on its own is a pretty great price, and Sony's almost certainly losing money on the console itself. Where you'll likely find deals is on games as well as some of the best PS5 accessories. When will the PS5 be released? The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition is on track to release on November 12, 2020 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. For the rest of the world, it will launch on November 19. What PS5 Accessories should I buy?