If you missed out on the first run, now you have another chance.
After running a limited "early drop" pre-order page that sold out within the first day, OnePlus has refreshed stock and opened up OnePlus 5 sales to everyone. There isn't any sort of code or invite or special URL, you just need to go to the oneplus.net store and place an order.
When you're trying to figure out which OnePlus 5 model to buy, there are just two decisions: what color you want, and how much RAM and storage you need. Since the grey and black colors are almost identical, it's hard to say you should choose one or the other specifically — so make your choice based on whether you want the 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage offered in the higher-end model.
Chances are most people will stick with the base model and be completely happy with both 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. But the bump in price for the higher memory and storage is totally reasonable. Here's a breakdown of how the pricing looks in a handful of markets:
- U.S.: $479 / $539
- Canada: $649 / $719
- UK: £449 / £499
- Europe: €499 / €559
- Denmark: kr3,799 / kr4,299
- Sweden: kr4,995 / kr5,495
- Hong Kong: HK$3,688 / HK$4,188
There's no guarantee that stock will last long, but if you miss out on your chance check back often as ONePlus refreshes its inventory.
Yup, ordered!
Is there any upgrade plan from existing 3 or 3T !!
Lol. Only the plan in your head.
Lol
"give us $479" is the plan.
I love having the latest and greatest, and the OP5 is about as good as it gets. But the 3 and 3T should be kept for at least a couple years if you already have one
Swappa
how is the company with updates?? any bugs which never gets fixed kind of deal??
People will say they have their updates figured out, those people are ignoring the fact that they tend to leave their old phones on older versions of Android sooner than the bigger guys. I'd hold off for that reason alone but others seem more hopeful.
My OPO is still supported by a lot of roms including Lineage so there's that...
Want to order....initial excitement is strong.
Sideways move from HTC 10?
Wish the colors of them were the same. I am perfectly fine with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage but that black looks so nice. After breaking my OnePlus 3T I am thinking of using a case so maybe I should just go with the cheaper one since I wouldn't see the back anyway.
It's the exact same width and height of the OP3T. I wonder if it is the same exact screen.
The colors aren't too different, tbh. The grey is much darker than the silver of the OP 3.
Which is nice, I really didn't like that silver...
I was hoping they'd get that red one out... Meh, a case will do.
Any white/ gold soon? Wife doesn't want a black or gray one
They haven't said anything about it. But their last two phones had special edition colors released later so ...
With the price tag for the 128 gb I am kind a hesitant to pull the trigger. Specially when you can get a S8 for about $300 with several deals ongoing right now.
Where is the galaxy selling for 300 unlocked?
Carriers with contracts, obviously. Americans apparently haven't learned that they're paying the phone with their contract in full and then some.
Way to make assumptions. Samsung is running trade in offers that greatly lower the upfront price at the moment. That's what he's talking about.
With trade in offers though, so hoops to jump through. I bought an s8 for $437 with tax and $200 trade in allowance for iPhone 4.