If you missed out on the first run, now you have another chance.

After running a limited "early drop" pre-order page that sold out within the first day, OnePlus has refreshed stock and opened up OnePlus 5 sales to everyone. There isn't any sort of code or invite or special URL, you just need to go to the oneplus.net store and place an order.

When you're trying to figure out which OnePlus 5 model to buy, there are just two decisions: what color you want, and how much RAM and storage you need. Since the grey and black colors are almost identical, it's hard to say you should choose one or the other specifically — so make your choice based on whether you want the 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage offered in the higher-end model.

Chances are most people will stick with the base model and be completely happy with both 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. But the bump in price for the higher memory and storage is totally reasonable. Here's a breakdown of how the pricing looks in a handful of markets:

U.S. : $479 / $539

: $479 / $539 Canada : $649 / $719

: $649 / $719 UK : £449 / £499

: £449 / £499 Europe : €499 / €559

: €499 / €559 Denmark : kr3,799 / kr4,299

: kr3,799 / kr4,299 Sweden : kr4,995 / kr5,495

: kr4,995 / kr5,495 Hong Kong: HK$3,688 / HK$4,188

There's no guarantee that stock will last long, but if you miss out on your chance check back often as ONePlus refreshes its inventory.