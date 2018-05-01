Now that we have received the update that Oculus Go will be shipping today and it's time to see all the reasons why you need to add it to your battle station of games and technology. Check out below to see where to get your own Oculus Go! See on Amazon What is Oculus Go? First, there was the Oculus Rift and Gear VR, but now Oculus has created the Oculus Go(OGO). This headset is completely cordless and severs the need for a high-end computer or a quality phone. The device will be manufactured by Xiaomi and the price will be $199. To see where the money you're putting into this device is going click here

Yes, significantly better. BTW, did someone from support get in touch with you about the video regression? There is a task open. — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) February 23, 2018

Around February 2nd the trusted developers received their dev kits, letting the world know their thoughts. One in particular, Kevin W. mentions " The display is much crisper than CV1. The FOV(field of view) seemed slightly tighter (not much). Felt like the same performance as a GVR(Gear VR), just better screen." Then, John Carmack, the Oculus VR CTO, tweeted that the Oculus Go will run "significantly better" than the Galaxy 7 on a Gear VR. So, not only is the OGO going to be the first VR headset released that is completely cordless, but it's going to top some of the headsets that are used through other devices. So, when you can get a Gear VR off of Amazon for about $100 why not take the $99 plunge into having something with a better performance that's standalone for the new age? Read more about the Oculus Go here! Where can I get one?