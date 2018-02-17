Sony's Gold Wireless headset is widely considered one of the best for its price, but it was due for a refresh. The new model offers better surround sound, a slimmer profile to better fit with PlayStation VR headsets, and custom audio profiles for some of the best games on your PlayStation 4. It's shaping up to be a worthy upgrade in every way, which means all you need now is a list of places where you can pick one up for yourself.

Here, let me help you with that!

Amazon

If you'd rather order yours online and not have to leave the comfort of your own house, then Amazon is the way to go. The luxury of having it shipped to your home might balance out the $100 price of the headset for you.

If you're a Prime member, you could get it to your house faster with free two-day shipping, as opposed to the free 5-8 day shipping for non-Prime members. It will be released on Amazon February 22nd, so it should be in your hands shortly after that.

Pre-order at Amazon

Best Buy

Best Buy is one of the greatest places to order your electronic needs, and you can also pick it up in the store on the release day if you please. Best Buy has a rewards program called the Gamer's Club, which is a great perk if you shop there often and you're looking to save some money on future gaming purchases.

You can pre-order the headset now, and either pick up in store on the 25th or get it shipped to your home for free by the 26th.

Pre-order at Best Buy

Walmart

Walmart is another great place to pickup your headset right now. Otherwise, you can get it ordered, shipped, and have it by the 20th. Call to make sure your local store has it available for pickup, or you can order it on the Walmart website for in-store pickup. Grab it for $100 before they sell out, and start your matches right.

See at Walmart

Where will you be getting your new PlayStation Gold headset?

Let us know where you'll be picking yours up in the comments below!