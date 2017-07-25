A new phone is only as good as how easy it is to buy.

In the year since the original Moto Z launched, Motorola made big improvements to its launch strategy. Not only is the Moto Z2 Force Edition coming to all major U.S. carriers, it's available for pre-order right away after the announcement with deliveries just two weeks away on August 10. Here's where, when and for how much you can buy the Moto Z2 Force.

U.S. carriers

Complete U.S. carrier support, you say? Absolutely, take your pick of the top five.

Verizon

Verizon has the best pricing at launch, with a total retail price of $756 but also a really great deal if you choose to finance the phone. Customers with unlimited data plans can get the Z2 Force for just $15 per month, or $360 in total, assuming they finance over the course of two years. The free Projector Mod you've been hearing about still applies.

You can pick from black or gold at Verizon.

AT&T

AT&T has quoted a price of $27 per month for the Moto Z2 Force ... but on its 30-month installment plan, which adds up to a hefty $810 in total.

Pre-orders have kicked off, with in-store availability on August 11. As is the case most other places you buy it, if you buy the Z2 Force from AT&T the carrier will offer a free Insta-Share Projector Mod (a $299 value) — the offer stands until October 6.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has set its price at $30 down and $30 per month for 24 months, or a total of $750 outright. Those with JUMP plans will pay $0 down and $34 a month for 18 months. T-Mobile has an exclusive Lunar Grey color of the Z2 Force.

On top of the free Insta-Share Projector Mod, T-Mobile is also running a limited time buy-one, get-one deal where you'll receive a $750 prepaid card after buying two Moto Z2 Forces with a second line.

Sprint

Sprint's pricing breaks down to $792, with options for financing or an 18-month lease at $33 per month. You can get it in black or gold, and get in on that free Projector Mod as well.

Motorola

Motorola is selling the Moto Z2 Force unlocked directly from its website at $799, or $33.33 per month for two years. Motorola's listing currently only offers the Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular models, but should also have an unlocked model available soon. These prices are subject to change, since Motorola hasn't finalized the price of the unlocked version.

Best Buy

As is typical, Best Buy is offering carrier versions of the Z2 Force but with some pricing incentives. It's worth checking out Best Buy's deals to see if they can undercut going directly to the carrier of your choice.

International

Motorola's official line on international availability of the Moto Z2 Force is that it will start hitting more countries "later this summer," though no time table is offered. This is typically because each country (or even specific retailers) is likely to announce its own date independently. You can count on availability in select countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and Motorola specifically names Mexico and Brazil as launch countries as well.