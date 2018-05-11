There are few phones more prolific in the budget market than Motorola's Moto G lineup. We've often crowned the latest Moto G as the best bang-for-your-buck smartphone around, so if you're eyeing one of the new Moto G6 models … well, we can't blame you.

The way that Motorola is distributing each Moto G variant across different regions this year is a bit strange — for one, you won't be able to get the alluring Moto G6 Plus anywhere in North America. While this is a little frustrating, the standard Moto G6 and the cheaper Moto G6 Play are still compelling options, with sleek new designs and improved internals.

United States

Verizon

If you're on Big Red, you'll be able to choose either model being made available in the States — Verizon is carrying both the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play.

It's unclear at the moment whether the Moto G6 will be positioned for postpaid customers, but the Moto G6 Play will be available on Verizon's prepaid network.

AT&T

Interestingly, AT&T will only be carrying the less expensive (but longer-lasting) of the two phones. The Moto G6 Play will be available on AT&T's postpaid network.

Boost Mobile

Sprint won't be carrying either of the new Motorola phones, but its prepaid MVNO will. If you're on Boost Mobile, you'll be able to pick up the Moto G6 Play once it launches.

Cricket Wireless

Likewise, the AT&T subsidiary Cricket Wireless will be carrying the Moto G6 Play, though it's inexplicably launching with a different name — the Moto G6 Forge. We're not exactly sure why that is, but don't worry. You'll still be getting the same phone as everyone else.

Virgin Mobile

Virgin is yet another prepaid carrier operated by Sprint, so it only makes sense that, like Boost Mobile, Virgin will be carrying the Moto G6 Play.

TracFone

All work and no Play makes Trac a dull boy, or … something like that. TracFone won't be carrying the Moto G6 Play, but it is getting the Moto G6 proper.

Ting

Ting Wireless may not have any physical locations, but you can still order a compatible phone directly from its site. The popular prepaid carrier will be selling both the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play.

Republic Wireless

Much like Google's Project Fi (which is not carrying the new Moto phones), Republic Wireless runs off of both Sprint and T-Mobile towers. If you're shopping for a new phone, they'll be happy to sell you either of the new Moto G6 models.

Unlocked

There are plenty of reasons to buy your phone directly from your carrier — financing options, the guarantee that it'll work with your SIM card, and so on — but if you can afford to buy the phone outright, the best option is almost always buying it unlocked.

You'll soon be able to pick up an unlocked Moto G6 or G6 Play at various local retailers, including Best Buy, Target, Fry's, and B&H, though Walmart will only carry the Moto G6 Play.

Canada

If you live in Canada, your options for buying a standard fare Moto G6 are limited — the only carrier who will sell you one postpaid is Vidéotron.

If, on the other hand, you're after the Moto G6 Play, your options widen significantly. Vidéotron will still sell you a postpaid unit, and you'll be able to choose between postpaid and prepaid with Bell Canada, SaskTel, Virgin Mobile, and Freedom Mobile.

