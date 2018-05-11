Motorola first introduced its Moto E series in 2013 as an even cheaper alternative to the already affordable Moto G line. Moto E phones aren't the most powerful or flashy around, but Motorola's used this product line year after year to offer quality phones at wickedly low prices.

This year's Moto E5 series is no different, with Motorola offering three different options in the forms of the Moto E5, E5 Play, and E5 Plus. The regular E5 isn't being sold anywhere in North America, but there are plenty of carriers offering the E5 Play and E5 Plus throughout the United States and Canada.

United States

Boost Mobile

If you rely on Sprint's network but want to get cheaper monthly rates, Boost is the way to go. Motorola says that Boost will carry both the Moto E5 Play and Moto E5 Plus.

Pricing for the two phones have yet to be announced, but the larger E5 Plus is guaranteed to be more expensive than the E5 Play.

Cricket Wireless

Alternatively, Cricket Wireless is one of the go-to pre-paid carriers in the States if you prefer AT&T's network without the company's high monthly rates.

Similar to Boost Mobile, Cricket Wireless will offer the E5 Plus and E5 Play. However, Cricket will alter the naming so that the E5 Plus is the E5 Supra and the E5 Play is the E5 Cruise. Despite the different names, these are still the same versions of the phones everyone else has.

Sprint

Pre-paid networks are great for some customers, but for others, traditional post-paid plans still reign supreme.

Sprint is the only U.S. carrier selling the Moto E5 series through post-paid options, and it'll carry the E5 Plus and E5 Play.

Verizon

Verizon's own pre-paid service has seen some solid upgrades over the past few months, and it's definitely one of your best bets for getting Verizon service with affordable month-to-month rates.

Unlike all of the carriers we've talked about so far, Verizon will only sell the Moto E5 Play. If you're searching for the E5 Plus, you won't find it here.

Virgin Mobile

Similar to Verizon, Virgin Mobile will only sell the Moto E5 Play on its network.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity is one of the newest brands to enter the wireless space, and just like Verizon and Virgin, will only sell the cheaper Moto E5 Play. Xfinity Mobile uses Verizon's towers for its service and is a pretty compelling deal for folks that already get their internet and TV through the Xfinity.

Canada

Moving over to our friends in the Great White North, you'll only find the Moto E5 Play in these neck of the woods.

The Moto E5 and E5 Plus won't be coming to the country at all, and while that's a bummer, the E5 Play will be available at a variety of carriers in the area.

According to Motorola, you'll be able to pick up the E5 Play at Bell Canada, Chatr Mobile, Fido, Lucky Mobile, Rogers, SaskTel, and Virgin Mobile through pre-paid plans. Additionally, Videotron will sell the phone post-paid and Freedom Mobile will offer the option of getting the E5 Play pre or post-paid.

