LG's playing it safe this year with the G7 ThinQ , but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a bad phone. In fact, based on what we've seen so far, the G7 will be one heck of a smartphone that could be very well-deserving of a place in your pocket.

If you live in the United States or Canada and are interested in picking up the G7 ThinQ for yourself, here's everything you need to know.

United States

AT&T

Although LG devices usually show up on AT&T like clockwork, this year appears to be different.

A spokesperson from AT&T recently confirmed that it won't be selling the G7 ThinQ, but instead will "launch a new LG device this summer only from AT&T." We aren't sure if that'll be a new phone entirely or a slightly improved version of the G7, but we'll certainly be keeping an eye out for whatever happens here.

See at AT&T

Sprint

If Sprint's your carrier of choice, you'll be able to place pre-orders for the phone beginning May 25. Following that, regular sales will begin online and in-stores on June 1.

See at Sprint

T-Mobile

Jumping over to T-Mobile, the Un-Carrier isn't nearly as specific as its newly acquired partner.

T-Mobile notes that it'll get the G7 "later this spring", but that's all we know for the time being.

See at T-Mobile

U.S. Cellular

Similar to Sprint, U.S. Cellular will also start selling the G7 on June 1. The phone will be available in-stores and at uscellular.com, but there's currently no word on pre-orders through the carrier.

See at U.S. Cellular

Verizon

Last but not least for U.S. carriers, Verizon has confirmed that it'll open pre-orders for the G7 on May 24 – a day before Sprint.

There's no word on an official launch, but it'll likely line up with the June 1 date we're seeing from everyone else.

See at Verizon

Canada

Bell

It's been confirmed that the LG G7 will launch on Bell, and it'll do so on June 1.

See at Bell

Freedom Mobile

Just like Bell, Freedom Mobile will also begin carrying the G7 on June 1. However, further details are currently unknown.

See at Freedom Mobile

Rogers

Once again, Rogers will begin selling the LG G7 on – you guessed it – June 1.

See at Rogers

SaskTel

Ready for a curveball? SaskTel will allow you to purchase the G7 on June 1.

See at SaskTel

Telus

Lastly, Telus has also been confirmed for a June 1 date on which it'll open sales for the G7.

See at Telus