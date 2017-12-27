You can now buy the LG G6 in the U.S.

One of our favorite phones of 2017 so far is now available on American shores. The big four U.S. carriers have started selling the LG G6. Here's how much you'll be paying.

Buy the LG G6 from Verizon

Verizon is offering the G6 for $22 per month for 24 months with $0 down, which equals $528 when you're finished paying the phone off. Oddly, the device is also available for $672 if you're paying the full retail price, in black and platinum colors.

Buy the LG G6 from AT&T

AT&T has the same two colors available for $19.50 per month for 30 months, which equals $585. The phone is also available for $584.99 if you'd like to pay the full cost up front.

Buy the LG G6 from Sprint

Over on Sprint, it's $20 monthly on Sprint's Flex 18-month lease (totaling $360), or $480 on Sprint's Unlimited outright. Those that get the phone on Sprint Flex can

Buy the LG G6 from T-Mobile

T-Mobile has one of the better deals for the LG G6 right now: $20 down and $20 per month for 24 months, or the same $500 outright.

Buy the LG G6 from other retailers

B&H Photo has the U.S. unlocked G6 (LG-US997) available for $599.99, as does Amazon for the same price. Best Buy has it for $699.99 but it should get a price drop shortly.

The LG G6 is also one of the newest Amazon Prime exclusive phones, available with lockscreen ads for about $600 at the time of writing. Amazon also has the LG G6+, which is the same as the standard G6 but with 128GB of storage (up from 32GB) and a more powerful DAC. At the time of writing, the Amazon Prime version of the G6+ is available for $500, even cheaper than the standard G6.

Picking up a G6? Hit the comments and let us know!