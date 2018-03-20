The Honor View 10 is one of our favorite smartphones in the $500 price range, and it finally starts shipping on March 23. If you've already pre-ordered it, then good news! You don't have to do anything other than wait for your new phone to arrive.

For the rest of us, there are a few places you can still get in an early order — and some even come with a discounted price already. We've rounded up the best places to buy the View 10, depending on your region.

Honor (U.S.)

If you're in the U.S., Honor's own site is currently the only place with View 10 inventory in stock. It's available in black or blue, and comes with a free silicone case and Huawei's AM116 headphones, but that's not all. At the moment, Honor is throwing in a $30 gift card with View 10 orders, along with a "free 3 months [of] screen protection."

Honor is also running an online raffle for anyone who shares the link to the pre-order, including the chance to win a View 10 or Honor 7X for $1. While you're not guaranteed a discount, it never hurts to try!

See at Honor

Amazon (U.K.)

For U.K. shoppers, the Honor View 10 is already available with a discount through Amazon as part of an early Easter sale. Down 17% from its normal £449.99, you can order a View 10 for just £374.99 — and the best part is that it'll ship right away, no need to wait until March 23!

Don't worry, the U.K. variant still includes a case and headphones just like the U.S. model — though it's unclear whether or not Honor will uphold the same three months of screen protection.

See at Amazon

