Google's new phones are available for pre-order now.

The second-generation Google Pixel phones are now available to pre-order from the Google Store, and carrier deals won't be far behind. The bottom line is that the new two Pixels largely mirror the pricing of their predecessors, starting at $649 in the United States for the mini Pixel, or $849 for the Pixel 2 XL. Verizon Wireless is the exclusive carrier partner in the U.S., and both phones will be sold on EE in the UK.

Google Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

In the U.S., a 64GB Pixel 2 will set you back $649 outright, or $27 monthly through Project Fi. That raises to $749 for a 128GB model ($34 per month on Fi) if you want 128GB of storage. The Pixel 2 XL starts at $849 with 64GB of storage ($34/month on Fi), or $949 for 128GB ($40/month on Fi).

In the UK, pricing breaks down to £629 for the base model 64GB Pixel 2, or £799 for the XL. Add an extra £100 for the 128GB model.

In India, the Pixel 2 will retail for ₹61,000, while the Pixel 2 XL will set you back ₹73,000.

The Pixel 2 is available in "just black" and "clearly white" versions at present. For the XL, you can choose between "black and white" and "just black." Pick up the Pixel 2 and 2 XL in Australia, Canada, Germany, the UK, and U.S., and your order will ship with a free Google Home Mini.

In the UK, EE has confirmed that it'll carry Google's new phones, but there's no pre-order page live just yet.

Similarly, Verizon is also confirmed as a carrier partner in the United States, with pre-orders kicking off shortly.