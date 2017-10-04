Google's new phones are available for pre-order now.
The second-generation Google Pixel phones are now available to pre-order from the Google Store, and carrier deals won't be far behind. The bottom line is that the new two Pixels largely mirror the pricing of their predecessors, starting at $649 in the United States for the mini Pixel, or $849 for the Pixel 2 XL. Verizon Wireless is the exclusive carrier partner in the U.S., and both phones will be sold on EE in the UK.
Google Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL
In the U.S., a 64GB Pixel 2 will set you back $649 outright, or $27 monthly through Project Fi. That raises to $749 for a 128GB model ($34 per month on Fi) if you want 128GB of storage. The Pixel 2 XL starts at $849 with 64GB of storage ($34/month on Fi), or $949 for 128GB ($40/month on Fi).
In the UK, pricing breaks down to £629 for the base model 64GB Pixel 2, or £799 for the XL. Add an extra £100 for the 128GB model.
In India, the Pixel 2 will retail for ₹61,000, while the Pixel 2 XL will set you back ₹73,000.
The Pixel 2 is available in "just black" and "clearly white" versions at present. For the XL, you can choose between "black and white" and "just black." Pick up the Pixel 2 and 2 XL in Australia, Canada, Germany, the UK, and U.S., and your order will ship with a free Google Home Mini.
In the UK, EE has confirmed that it'll carry Google's new phones, but there's no pre-order page live just yet.
Similarly, Verizon is also confirmed as a carrier partner in the United States, with pre-orders kicking off shortly.
Reader comments
Where to buy the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Success! I had feared that going through the financing process - which took about 5 minutes, including the entry of information on the site and then following up with a phone call to finalize the application - would leave me too far behind those simply using a credit card, but I had no issues (64GB Pixel 2 XL - Black)
Kinda Blue is gone.
Everything is gone. :-(
I never saw it up for unlocked??
Verizon pre-order page going live soon. http://www.verizon.com/about/news/say-hello-new-pixel-2-verizon-googles-...
Got the Just black 128gb Unlocked
Just ordered mine.
Tried to buy from the very start... Site kept crashing.... No it's OUT OF STOCK!!
Same here....tried soon as site went live and got met with the website error!!! Hopefully the phone and google buds will be back up for preorder soon
Wow everything is gone...
Can't edit my reply either as I'm getting code when I click edit....
For anyone that plans on purchasing through Verizon, pre-orders are supposed to open up at 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST)
Pixel 2: http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kqzyfj.com%2Fclick...
Pixel 2 XL: http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kqzyfj.com%2Fclick...
Thanks. Those pages are blank now. They'll be good to go at 3:00 pm ET?
Supposedly...but they're still blank for me as well.
No Best Buy? No Walmart, because of that Google Express relationship? Incidentally, tired to order, but the black & white 2 XL 128 GB isn't available, and I tried doing this while the event was going on. :-(
wow, needed to fill out credit request for payments... Said it could take up to 48hrs to get response back?! By the time I even did that and went back to my cart, my 2XL 64GB B&W was totally sold out....
Also before I applied for credit, my cart showed delivery at end of November!? If second batch gets knocked back into December that's ridiculous....
@lucidlyseen
You misread that screen. It gave you a reference code and directed you to call a telephone number to complete the application. The 48 hours referred to the amount of time after which, if they had not heard from you, they would process the decision and mail it to you.
The call took all of about 3 minutes to conclude the application. I suggest you do so anyway if you haven't already so that you have the google credit account open for the next time they come back in stock.
Thanks for that, but I went back and this time it said they are unable to give me a decision and I'll receive the decision in the mail with 7-10 business days??!!
Ouch. Well, at this point they're pretty much sold out of the initial lot anyway, I'm sure. If you get an approval, you'll have the account ready to use next time they come available (and in the future as well) without having to go through the process again.
Why only vz and not all carriers in US my only complaint
Mine too. I'm with US Cellular and they don't allow unlocked phones and my current plan is awesome so I'm not switching carriers.
Agreed. I have AT&T and ironically most of the employees in the local shop were using the Pixel last time I went in. Lol.
Looks like they haven't fixed supply and ordering problems at all. Oh well. Maybe next year.
Man you're so right. Come on Google!
Pass. I'm not switching to carriers to get this phone.
My order for the Black 128GB went through, apparently I'm one of the lucky few? Hopefully they have more available for everyone during the initial launch!
I ordered the VZN version, I'm wondering if it can be taken to other carriers as well, or if that has Verizon only Bands?
I wonder about that too, and about the bootloader.
The black and white one sold out as I was placing the order...damn....it was a second after it went live! Got the black 64GB.
After clicking on Confirm Order for the last 30 mins, I was able to get the white/black 64GB just like 3 mins ago.
I got one, Pixel2 XL 64GB B&W. I kept refreshing for about 30 minutes. I have a delivery date of November 28.
Just ordered mine: Estimated delivery date: Oct 20, 2017 – Oct 24, 2017 1 Project Fi Pixel 2 XL (128 GB, Just Black)
$1078 + tax for the Pixel 2 XL 128GB version with protection.
That puts it awfully close to an iPhone X 256Gb at $1149 + AppleCare and tax.
I bought a LG G6 a few weeks ago for $450.
I'll hang on to that for a bit. While I can easily afford either phone; I need to look at the value proposition.
They just don't do much more than the LG G6 and the Pixel doesn't even support wireless charging.
G6 trade in value is only 230
Good thing I got my order in while watching the release live stream. As soon as they said it was available today I placed the order with a delivery date of two weeks.
I gave up. May just grab one from Verizon store when it is available
Yup, ditto
Kept trying and finely made it through!
I got a XL now I hope E-SIM works with Cricket, What is E-sim?
eSIM is just for Project Fi. So that people can sign up for Project Fi and immediately start using it, instead of having to be sent a SIM for it.
For Cricket and any other carrier, you'll need a regular SIM.
It's available again.
OMG that was painless. Just ordered the Pixel 2XL in Black, 128 GB with no fuss or muss from my iphone! Coming October 25-26!
Anyone know if you are using the phone on Verizon if you need to buy the Verizon version from the Google store or can you just buy the unlocked?
I've been trying to get that answered as well. I ordered 2 of the 128GB Pixel2 XL's: 1 unlocked and 1 Verizon. Once I figure out whether the unlocked one will work on Verizon I guess I'll cancel one of the orders. (I got in early so mine should ship in a couple weeks.)
So... I can trade in my pixel xl and get 400$ off from the google play store, buy the pixel xl 2 there and Then go to tmobile and switch my one line for 75$ to two for 100$ by adding a line and get ANOTHER 325$off! So I'm getting 752$ off of the 849$pruce of the new pixel xl 2. Hmmm. Hope that's right. Not bad deal.. Except the second line. One line is 75$ without autopsy. Two for 100 until yesterday. So now,, I do belive, two Ines go back to 120 for 2. So, correct me if I'm wrong, so from 1line to 2 lines is a extra 45/ month?. And 45 x24 is 1080$. And tmobile is giving 325$ back. So really over two years, which u will most likely have to keep that new second line for the new pixel promo; u won't save but actually tmobile will make 755$ from you. For some it may twist around for a better deal but for just one line accounts it'll be tough. Anyone can add any insights, let us know..
With 4 lines already at $160 on T-Mo, I can add another for $20, and so long as it doesn't exceed 2GB/month I get a $10 kickback monthly on the service. So... Add a line, pay $240 including taxes over the course of 2 years for the service, and receive a debit card with $325. Nets me $85 and a spare line with unlimited service and a decent chunk of data.
If you're with Verizon, isn't it much better to trade in your current Pixel XL 128GB to the Google Store ($410) as opposed to Verizon? Or is Verizon going to offer up to $410 as well?
Verizon has a $300 off Pixel 2 if you trade in your phone... So does that mean they don't give also give you the trade-in value of your current phone?
Google's $410 trade in seems better.
Everyone saying everything is out of stock should check back cuz I just completed a purchase 5 minutes ago (XL black)
Got an XL black with 64g. That's all I'll ever need. Can't wait to use this thing
I couldnt get the Panda XL, but I was able to get a 64GB black. That's cool with me.
I can't checkout. When I click "Checkout", I get a spinner, then it drops me back to the checkout screen. So frustrating.
Are Google offering any financing in the UK? The option doesn't show up for me, only pay full price