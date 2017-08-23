Where can I buy the Galaxy Note 8?

You won't be short of choices when it comes to buying the Galaxy Note 8, no matter what country you're in or the carrier you're on.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expensive, for sure, and that means people are going to be cross-shopping a bit to see what carrier or retailer can give them the best deal. Here are all of the most popular places to buy the Galaxy Note 8 around the world, and how much they're charging.

U.S.

T-Mobile

Pricing for the T-Mobile Note 8 breaks down like this: $210 down, and an additional $30 per month for 24 months. Quick math will tell you that's a full retail price of $930 if you want to buy it outright. If you're part of T-Mobile's Jump! On Demand program, you'll be able to grab it for $0 down, but also spend $39 per month instead. You can choose between black and orchid grey, just like the other carriers.

T-Mobile is of course participating in Samsung's promotional giveaway for those who pre-order, offering a free Gear 360 camera (regularly $229) or an SD card and wireless charger ($190) when you pick up your Note 8.

Verizon

The big red carrier will have the Midnight Black and Orchid Grey available for pre order beginning August 24th. The phone will be available for $960 total, or $40 spread over 24 months. For a limited time, users will be able to get a bundled 128GB SD card and Fast Wireless Charger (a $190 value) or a bundled Samsung Gear 360 camera (valued at $230). Users will also be able to save $100 on the Gear s3 with a purhcase of the Galaxy Note 8 or S8. Users can also save $50 on a wireless charger, portable charger and car charger bundle.

Verizon will also have the new Gear VR headset with controller online and in stores beginning September 15 for $130.

