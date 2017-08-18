It's hot, it's hyped, and it's now on sale.

If you're looking for a high-end phone, it's hard to ignore the gravity of the Essential Phone right now. When a company run by Andy Rubin releases a phone, people take notice — and they'll also have to take out their wallet, because the Essential Phone is a cool $699.

It's available in the U.S. and Canada, with a variety of retailer options and a few good deals. Here are all of the details.

U.S.

The U.S. is obviously Essential's dominant launch market, where you have multiple retail options.

Amazon

Amazon has both black moon and pure white colors available for pre-order, though it isn't offering a time frame on the latter's delivery. Pricing is set at $699 with free shipping for Prime members.

Best Buy

Best Buy is listing both the black moon and pure white colors of the Essential Phone, but won't actually let you place an order for the white model just yet. Pricing is set at $699, and you can finance that with Best Buy's in-house financial services if you'd like.

You can also buy the phone via Best Buy to use on Sprint, if you want to get your phone and carrier setup all handled at once.

Sprint

Sprint has just the black moon color available, and the same pricing as elsewhere at $699.

For a limited time after launch, Sprint is offering 50% off a lease of the Essential Phone, knocking it down to just under $15 per month for 18 months. Sprint's leases end with an option to continue payments another 6 months to buy the phone outright, or an option to return the phone for an upgrade on a new lease.

Essential

It's always great to see a phone sold unlocked directly by the company. Both black moon and pure white are color options, but only the black is available for immediate ordering. Choose whether or not you want the $99 two-year warranty on top of that, and you're good to order. The phone will work with all major U.S. carriers.

For the all-in experience, you can of course buy directly from Essential. Around launch for a limited time it's offering a deal for $150 off the 360-degree camera accessory when you buy it at the same time as the phone — a great deal if you plan on buying it anyway.

Canada

Canada isn't quite as lucky as the U.S., as Essential isn't selling unlocked in the country but instead sticking to the exclusive deal with TELUS.

TELUS

Things are pretty simple here. Black moon is the only available color, and you'll have to sign on to a two-year contract to get the phone. With a plan at $85 per month you can have the Essential Phone for $490, or if you opt for a more expensive $95+ plan you pay just $290. Phones ship by September 1.

