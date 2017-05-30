Get your thumbs ready for a return to a physical keyboard.

The BlackBerry KEYone is finally going on sale in the U.S., coming to Amazon and Best Buy for $549 a couple weeks after pre-orders started to open up in some other markets. In addition to the online stores, select Best Buy locations will also offer the KEYone.

We've known the pricing and launch date for some time, but it's great to finally get to the point where we can actually click the "buy" button — it's just a handful of hours away.

There will be two distinct models of the KEYone in the U.S., both of which will be sold unlocked without carrier involvement. One model will be a GSM version designed for use on AT&T and T-Mobile, with another that includes CDMA for use on Verizon. An announcement on Sprint support, BlackBerry Mobile says, will be coming later in the summer.

BlackBerry Mobile has also confirmed availability and pricing for the KEYone up in Canada, with pricing set at $199 on a two-year contract or $729 outright from Bell, Bell MTS, Rogers, SaskTel and Telus.

We'll update this article as soon as Amazon and Best Buy have pages up for orders.