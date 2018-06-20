The BlackBerry KEY2 isn't a smartphone for everyone, but for fans of the BlackBerry brand or those that just want to have their physical keyboard back, it's the go-to choice if you're buying a new phone in 2018.

If you live in the U.S. or Canada and are interested in getting a KEY2 for yourself, we've put together a guide of where exactly you can pick up the phone. We'll continuously update this as more info becomes available, but for now, let's jump right into it.

United States

The BlackBerry KEY2 has been confirmed to come to the U.S., but at the time of publication, we aren't sure when that'll be or what carriers/retailers will sell it.

BlackBerry has confirmed that the KEY2 will cost $650 in the States, but that's all we know for the time being.

Canada

Bell

The first Canadian carrier on our list, Bell, will begin sales of the KEY2 on July 6.

When purchased with a two-year contract, the phone will set you back $99 CAD.

Rogers

Rogers will also open sales for the BlackBerry KEY2 on July 6, but you'll pay ever-so-slightly less at $95 on a two-year term.

If you absolutely can't wait until July 6 comes around, Rogers will open pre-orders starting June 21.

SaskTel

For customers of SaskTel, you can expect to pay $99 for the KEY2 when you purchase it on a two-year term.

Similar to every other Canadian carrier, you can get your order placed beginning July 6.

TELUS

In regards to TELUS, this is where you'll spend the most on a KEY2 when buying it on a two-year contract.

TELUS is charging $100 for the KEY2, and while that's not a whole lot more than its competitors, it is worth looking elsewhere if you have the option.

As expected, you'll be able to purchase the KEY2 on July 6.

Unlocked

If you're not about that carrier life and prefer buying your phones unlocked, you have no shortage of options for the KEY2.

Starting in July, BlackBerry says you'll be able to purchase a carrier unlocked version of the KEY2 from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Staples, Blueshop, and Visions.

No matter which retailer you decide to buy from, the unlocked KEY2 is going to cost you $829.99.

