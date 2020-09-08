Best answer: The next PS5 event should take place very soon. Sony hasn't confirmed an exact date, but with Microsoft revealing the Xbox Series S price and our colleagues over at Windows Central leaking the release date of the Xbox Series X/S, a response from PlayStation is imminent.

When will the next PS5 event take place?

It's unknown exactly when Sony plans to hold another PS5 event. Given that Microsoft likely forced its hand by officially confirming the Xbox Series S — at an aggressive price point of $299, to boot — it's only a matter of time before we hear from PlayStation. I'd expect an announcement of some sort to come before the end of the week.

When does the Xbox Series X/S release?

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X are both expected to release on November 10, 2020, according to sources speaking with Windows Central. Microsoft has already confirmed that the Xbox Series S is $299, and Windows Central believes that the Xbox Series X will come in at around $499.

When will the PS5 release and what will it cost?

The PS5 is set to release holiday 2020. If PlayStation wants to get the jump on Microsoft, it might opt to release the PS5 in early November or even late October. I'd expect a mid-November release date for the PS5 at the very latest. Sony has not revealed a price point for either the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition, but $500 is probably a good estimate for the base console. The PS5 Digital Edition might go for $450 or $400 depending on how aggressive PlayStation wants to be with its pricing, but this is merely speculation.