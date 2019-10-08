Best answer: Sony has officially confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will release Holiday 2020. We do not yet know an exact date.

How do we know the PlayStation 5 will release in 2020?

Sony confirmed as much. After months of silence and avoiding the subject, the company finally revealed that the PlayStation 5 will be releasing during the holidays in 2020. This comes after much speculation that the release date would indeed be next year.

We still don't know the exact date, but November 2020 is a good bet. The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 both released in November when they initially launched. Sony will likely follow precedent in this case, but we won't know for sure until the company reveals the date itself. An official release date will probably follow in the coming months. We'll be sure to update you when more information becomes available.

When does the next Xbox release?

Microsoft confirmed that the next Xbox, codenamed Project Scarlett, would be launching holiday 2020 as well. What was rumored to initially be a family of devices, with high-end and low-end models, now appears to be just one model as Microsoft opted to put all of its efforts into the high-end model. If the next Sony console is expected in November, it's likely that Project Scarlett will launch just before the holidays as well.