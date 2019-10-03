Best answer: Bungie gave all of us five days from launch to get used to the changes in Destiny 2. The new Raid, Garden of Salvation, will be ready to play on Oct. 5, 2019.

Raiding is something special

The Raids in Destiny are some of the best video game content I've ever played. There is something about taking five friends on a quest that can last for five or six hours that helps form bonds that last years. I still play Destiny with the team that went with me to the Vault of Glass, Destiny's first Raid.

It's fitting that the first Raid in the new Destiny 2: Shadowkeep has the Vex as its main enemy. The Vault of Glass was Vex as well, so it's fun that we're coming full circle. This Raid takes place in the Black Garden, the birthplace of the Vex, and home to its hive mind.

Most Raids are divided into descrete areas that require different skills to complete. Sometimes they are jumping puzzles, and other times they're murder sprees. Most of the time, you'll need to defeat bosses using cooperative tactics. We can't tell you how the Garden of Salvation will differ from these Raids, but we do know it is likely to have clear sections where you can rest.

The Raid sections allow you to take bathroom breaks and, as long as one person in your team stays in the Raid, go to orbit to grab other weapons and supplies. When a Raid can take over six hours to complete these areas are vital for your sanity.

Be first, be best

Bungie is always reticent with details when it comes to the Raids since the first run is always a big event. Fireteams (teams of six) from around the world compete to be the first to complete the Raid. Called The World's First, this competetion is a chance for the best teams in Destiny to complete the Raid with no knowledge of the match itself.

This time around Bungie is making things a little harder by making these first runs significantly higher level than the players can currently get. Bungie is most likely trying to esure those who optimize their characters beyond the norm will still find the Raid a challenge.

The winners of the previous "World's First Completion" got a unique jacket to commemorate their win. There are only six of this jacket in existence, so it's an exclusive club. This year Bungie opted for a special belt to commemorate the win, so if the same team wins, they will have something new. Bungie is also making a special banner available in-game for those who complete the Raid in the first week. The banner is a nice touch, so even if you aren't the World's First, you'll get something to show off your achievement.

You need to be ready