Best answer: Bungie gave all of us five days from launch to get used to the changes in Destiny 2. The new Raid, Garden of Salvation, will be ready to play on Oct. 5, 2019.
- Base expansion: Destiny 2: Shadowkeep ($35 at PlayStation Store)
- Deluxe Edition: Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Deluxe Edition ($60 at PlayStation Store)
Raiding is something special
The Raids in Destiny are some of the best video game content I've ever played. There is something about taking five friends on a quest that can last for five or six hours that helps form bonds that last years. I still play Destiny with the team that went with me to the Vault of Glass, Destiny's first Raid.
It's fitting that the first Raid in the new Destiny 2: Shadowkeep has the Vex as its main enemy. The Vault of Glass was Vex as well, so it's fun that we're coming full circle. This Raid takes place in the Black Garden, the birthplace of the Vex, and home to its hive mind.
Most Raids are divided into descrete areas that require different skills to complete. Sometimes they are jumping puzzles, and other times they're murder sprees. Most of the time, you'll need to defeat bosses using cooperative tactics. We can't tell you how the Garden of Salvation will differ from these Raids, but we do know it is likely to have clear sections where you can rest.
The Raid sections allow you to take bathroom breaks and, as long as one person in your team stays in the Raid, go to orbit to grab other weapons and supplies. When a Raid can take over six hours to complete these areas are vital for your sanity.
Be first, be best
Bungie is always reticent with details when it comes to the Raids since the first run is always a big event. Fireteams (teams of six) from around the world compete to be the first to complete the Raid. Called The World's First, this competetion is a chance for the best teams in Destiny to complete the Raid with no knowledge of the match itself.
This time around Bungie is making things a little harder by making these first runs significantly higher level than the players can currently get. Bungie is most likely trying to esure those who optimize their characters beyond the norm will still find the Raid a challenge.
The winners of the previous "World's First Completion" got a unique jacket to commemorate their win. There are only six of this jacket in existence, so it's an exclusive club. This year Bungie opted for a special belt to commemorate the win, so if the same team wins, they will have something new. Bungie is also making a special banner available in-game for those who complete the Raid in the first week. The banner is a nice touch, so even if you aren't the World's First, you'll get something to show off your achievement.
You need to be ready
The Raids are what Bungie calls endgame content. That means you are expected to have completed the main storyline as well as all of the side quests. You will also need to grind your way to the highest level possible before you venture into the Black Garden.
If you are lower than level 890, you are likely to struggle, though if you're good and have a good set of teammates, you might be able to do it at a lower power level. After the first week, the Raid level may increase to 900, which makes sense as more players will be the top-level by then.
Once you've reached 900, only doing endgame content and collecting the most powerful gear will push to the new level cap of 960. Completing the Raid is going to be one of the ways to reach that level, so it's worth doing it at least once a week if you can.
Base expansion
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Face your fears
The Shadowkeep expansion sends players to the Moon to fend off a new nightmarish foe, all while a Vex invasion looms on the horizon.
Deluxe Edition
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Deluxe Edition
Bonus content FTW
The Deluxe Edition of Shadowkeep includes everything in the base expansion, plus excellent bonus items and access to future seasons of Destiny 2 content.
