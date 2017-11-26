We're getting to the point where Android, and the phones that run it, can all do the same thing. Where does that leave the flagships?
Have you heard? There are no more bad phones. The change happened slowly, almost invisibly, over the past couple of years, but the cycle is now complete.
How did it happen? The replacement of components with clear technological bottlenecks — thermally inefficient processors, terrible cameras, lifeless displays — with ones largely free of issues has catalyzed an industry. The proliferation of good cheap phones is the best thing to happen to the internet ever, in my opinion. We spend a good chunk of our time talking about the expensive and the beautiful, but what about the practical? The reliable? The good?
The problem is that good doesn't garner the interest, and generate the clicks, that we need to run a media business. There is nothing salacious about fine, nor disruptive about usable.
The proliferation of power users is a direct result of the democratization of good, cheap Android phones.
But that belies the true size of the iceberg that lurks underneath, the hundreds of millions and billions of Android phones that will be sold in the years to come, almost all of which will be cheaper and better than we think, be it in the $50 range all the way to what we consider the mid-range, $500 or so. You can quibble over camera quality and app performance, but the reality is that as long as they're running a recent version of Android, with a turnkey set of Qualcomm or MediaTek (or perhaps Samsung or Rockchip or any number of companies producing SoCs based on ARM's architecture) chips, they'll be fine.
Chances are, if you're reading this on a phone — if you visit Android Central regularly — it's not your first device. But there are millions of people across the world that have yet to gain access to the mobile internet, and there's a good probability their first phone will run Android. We take for granted the tasks phones have replaced or made easier — I know I do — from simply browsing the internet to transferring money to keeping in touch. When the experience of such mundane tasks comes with almost no friction, the things that need to get done get done. It's as simple as that. The software gets to do its job, and content gets consumed or created as the owner sees fit.
As phones become more capable of replacing other tools in our lives for mundane tasks, it becomes more difficult to justify spending all that money on the most popular and expensive phones. Those that choose to do so often call themselves "power users," and our frenemy Android Authority has a great summary of what exactly that means in 2017.
But the central thesis assumes that there are devices out there, usually expensive, large, and with a focus on a particular demographic, that can do things other phones can't. The ZTE Axon M, for example, can fold out to reveal two displays; the Razer Phone can fill a room with sound; the LG V30 can intelligently zoom to a subject when shooting video. These are great features, but they're extensions of existing ones, not entirely new paradigms (though one can argue that the Razer Phone's 120Hz display is disruptive in a whole new way).
I'm reminded of a blog post I read by analyst and investor, Ben Evans, about what we do on our phones.
Conversely, what is being done on 'phones' - or rather, on these small touch-screen computers that we all carry around with us? We write - people have been writing more on phones than on PCs since the days of SMS - and we share, take pictures, create videos, play games and talk to our friends. That is, we do most of things that those 90% of PCs are used for, but we also do everything that you can do with a touch screen and internet-connected image sensor, and GPS, and all the other things a PC doesn't have, plus everything you can do with all of the billions of app downloads.
Every Android phone with access to the Play Store has roughly the same access to these billion-plus apps. Some may not work as well on older hardware, and certain games may not run at all, but the true mobile revolution is that most people can perform most important tasks on phones today, be it creating or consuming. There will always be a subset of users that need something more powerful, or larger, or more specialized, but just as fewer and fewer people need dedicated computers to get through a day, soon only a few people will need powerful expensive phones.
I think of a device like the BlackBerry Motion. It costs around $400. It doesn't do anything better than anything else. It's merely a good phone that represents the current ethos of what makes a great Android phone; decent hardware and a commitment to plugging holes in the software. Android is in a place right now where, without major feature updates, most people would be pretty happy with the experience for a few years. With hardware powerful enough to prevent "bit rot," and a commitment to security, the proliferation of good, cheap Android phones is the best thing to happen to mobile in years.
That's why you're going to see us do a better job in the coming months and years covering these products in a way that elevates these devices to a place that, without sensationalizing them, acknowledges their importance in the industry. We already have a full set of rich buyer's guide content in the under-$100 to under-$400 scale, but you'll be seeing a lot more smart, level-headed commentary on why the category is so important.
- Black Friday was a big deal around these parts. If you didn't have a chance to check out Thrifter's live blog and overall coverage, Cyber Monday is going to be just as big a deal.
- Nice to see some older devices like the Sony Xperia XZ, OnePlus 5 and Nokia 8 getting Oreo.
- If you've been holding off getting a password manager because it's too hard to use or doesn't work with your platform of choice, may I ask you to reconsider?
- The fight for Net Neutrality is coming down to the wire. Let's win this one.
- Remember Android Wear?
- I hope you Americans had a wonderful, relaxing Thanksgiving!
See you in a few weeks,
-Daniel
Flagships still get more update support so will continue to lead.
Xiaomi just updated a 5 year old phone to 7.1. Which flagship got 5 years support ?
And more premium build materials, i.e. more delicate. Updates are what's up though. One of the reasons Apple and Google charge a premium.
Tell that to my Xioami Mi A1 :) Oreo and Android P promised from Google as part of the Android One program. Feel like a premium device for the 2 days I have owned it.
I do agree and own one too.. it has it's drawbacks (like the camera) but the SW is excellent and still has a headphone jack with a dedicated amp :)
"When cheap phones can do everything, what happens to flagships?"
They get price cuts very shortly after they're launched in most of the World.
I know in the USA this may not work exactly the same way because the American market is still enslaved by the carriers, but in Europe, for example, where most people buy their phones unlocked and outside of carriers, what you see it the market quickly adjusting the prices of the phones to their more realistic value.
Examples:
- The Note 8 was launched for 1000€ not even two months ago. It can already be bought, new, for 815€. That's a 18.5% drop in approximately 60 days already.
- The Galaxy S8 was launched for 820€. It can now be bought for 500€. That's a 37,5% drop in 8 months.
- LG G6, launched for 750€ between April and June across Europe. Can now be bought for 386€. That's a 48,5% drop.
- Nokia 8, released in September for 600€. Currently available for 399€. A 33,5% price drop in 3 months.
- Xperia XZ1, released in October for 700€. Now down to 529€. A 24,4% drop in two months.
All of these are free, no carrier, no contract, no locks, no bullsh*t phones. Which, to me, just speaks of OEM greed more than anything. Hence why the market so quickly adjusts their prices.
Does this happen because of the cheaper offerings? I don't think so.
As much as Android nerds might swoon over OnePlus, the average consumer never heard of them and doesn't give a sh*t. These prices are adjusted by the good old rules of the consumer market: offer and demand.
Apple might try to rig the game in their favour by controlling the price. But that's also why iPhone's marketshare around the world - unlike in the US - is pathetic. And why you see eBay flooded with iPhones as people are more likely to buy an used iPhone than spend the stupid amount Apple things their crappy devices are worth.
I for one am very glad we're not run by commies. If we were, none of this would happen. I just hope that OEMs will take a hint from the signs the free market is giving them and stop trying to rip people off.
Though...if I'm honest...I think they know it. When Samsung asks 1000€ for the Note 8, they know the phone isn't worth that. But they know there are a handful of brainless idiots who will give them 1000€ for the phone just to have it on day 1. Exactly what Apple does with the iPhone and Microsoft did with the Xbox One X. And as long as these idiots remain around, I have a feeling OEMs will continue to push prices higher just to cash in on those brain-dead people for as long as they can.
No, we're run by fascists.
Yeah, too bad HMD is eschewing the American market from its focus.
The upcoming Nokia 9 is going to be a global release. Been reading alot about it that Nokia was working on possibly getting Verizon band support on it
True. They're basically focusing on the markets they know the Nokia brand will sell by itself. And that's pretty much what has been selling these phones they're doing.
They're all really well built but that's the only "Nokia" thing in them apart from the brand.
If you remove the brand, no one would buy these phones.
In America the brand alone wouldn't sell a Nokia 8 for example. And when consumers started to look at the phone itself, they'd realise how crappy and non-Nokia it actually is and would skip it even faster.
In Europe they're managing to get away with it because of the brand.
@DJCBS, you speak nothing but the truth, those are the kind of idiots that are driving and keep driving the prices up and still going up!!
Lots of brain dead idiots out there I guess, including about 80 percent of people here. 😁
I think you mean "supply and demand"
Indeed. Problem here was that in my native language - Portuguese - we use "oferta e procura" so I automatically wrote "offer" (oferta) instead of "supply". Oops ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
That is true. Another thing is the speed and stuttering. I use a $220 midrange LG Stylo 3 Plus and it runs great, but with 2GB of RAM it tends to stutter a little bit if I hit the home button too much. It is a great phone with a pretty good stylus. I fully recommend it to anyone wanting to spend a lot less money. I even bought a 5080 mah battery for it and am enjoying 2 day heavy use and three day moderate use for the battery life. The battery was only $15 on Amazon. Next, I'm going to root it so I can use certain tasker profiles that require a rooted phone. Tasker is the mother of all apps and when coupled with Nova Launcher and the paid for Nova prime, you get serious abilities in your phone that you can't find anywhere else.
Enjoyable/thoughtful article. Thanks Daniel.
As long as there are people who will pay those ridiculous a$$ prices for phones they're going to keep going up and up. I have friends who will gladly spend $1,000 for a phone just because it's a status symbol, something to brag about to their friends because they can afford to buy it. And being an electronic specialist, I understand the phones a lot more than they do, because most only used about 30% of what the phone is capable of, and the other ones barely know how to turn them on, and the only thing that use them for is phone calls, texts and occasionally GPS. (Most don't even know how to use GPS). It's just sad that those are the kind of people that drive the prices up. I am getting off this carousel ride and not spending more than $400 for a new Android phone.
My Moto G5 Plus *64 gig mem/ 4 gig ram is plenty and only cost me $300!! It has never hiccupped, stuttered, and the camera works beautifully!!!
The problem is the updates are usually longer on flagships and more likely the cheap phones that don't sell get abandoned more quickly. The iphone for example cost $$$$ but the updates are likely to last 4 or more years, granted performance drops due to older hardware and more features in the software and the ram getting more use but it's still something you can use for 4 years if you choose.
The way apple does business imo isn't always correct but at least they give the latest patches and updates quickly.
I have a unlocked s8 that I got from the samsung sale in june for 450 and I'm still on the august updates, it's almost December......
Let's not forget how fast the original Moto X was abandoned and a few HTC phones that didn't go past one major update.
jor u
I agree with the overall premises of the article but lets not act like these cheap phones can go 2 or more years with updates....
Google just came out with the pixel and promised 2 major updates... wasn't the case before,
Also the hardware issues with LG makes updates useless if you don't even have the phone.
If I was gonna spend 1000 between a X and a note 8, the X is gonna have longer updates making the 1000 bucks more justified in the end,
This article makes sense if you're buying a new phone every 2 years or even under that.
I'm not going to spend $1,000 just so I can be ALMOST guaranteed updates!! And even if they are guaranteed updates it's not worth spending $700 more!!
Fall deeper into the trap to spend more money.
Eh, I think people should spend their hard earned money as they see fit, updates or no updates.
I think it’s fine to support One Plus and other lower cost companies, and I also think it’s fine to splurge on an expensive name brand that you trust.
What if I trust a cheaper brand ? Xiaomi's been good to me, with solid devices and long updates. Their 5yr support for the Mi 2 is a record, I think.
I increasingly find that premium phones and premium brands are all about perception, not reality.
If you trust a cheaper brand, more power to you. If someone else is heavily invested in Apple or Samsung's ecosystem, their "reality" may differ from yours. Sometimes there is a lot more to the purchase of a 2 years investment of a smartphone than the up front cost.
Indeed, venturing out of one's comfort zone is stressful by definition. I had to go Samsung > Huawei flasgship > Huawei midrange before feeling confident enough to go Xiaomi. IThis doesn't mean the reality changes though, just my information/awareness of it. I find it sad that so many only can trust brands by market share or PR budget, not by actual products and service. And even more sad when publications reinforce that.
And frankly, if you keep a phone only for 2 years, update policy doesn't matter, anything that comes out 2 years from now will run fine on 7.1. Unless you want the latest version for bragging rights, it doesn't matter that much, especially with all the stuff Google has made version-independent.
I get your point, but I totally disagree with you about people caring about updates. The average consumer not only doesn't care about updates, they dislike/distrust them. They are not sure why they need to update, they are not sure that it is not something trying to trick them into downloading something they shouldn't. etc. Having my wife and my Mother-in-Law on my account for years has shown me that, over and over. For the people who hang out here, which is 1% of 1% of Android users, yeah, they care about those things. For the AVERAGE consumer, not at all, unless that update brings something to them that they needed. And, since they didn't actually know that they needed it, ...
As the article says, phones are used for calls, texts, gps, emails, etc. How much device do these 90+% really need for those things?
Updates utterly depend on the OEM, not on the phone's price. Xiaomi has been very good about updating even old and cheap Redmi phones, and their more expensive buit still not flagship-price Mi line gets even better support. I'm told Nokia said they want to do the same.
Except flagships are even more than $1000 because once you've spent that kind of money, you've got to buy insurance or risk losing it all (or risk having to pay $500 for a replacement screen); Applecare+ for iPX is $100/year, so in the end your phone costs $1,400 for 4 years.
Also, Android updates are not nearly as important as iOS updates: apps (mail, Chrome, ...) and even OS features (Pay, Fit, VR...) get back-ported to older OS versions. My oldest device is on 4.1, and still runs all the same apps as my most recent phone. And the security FUD has failed to materialize into a major security breach, especially for regular users (playstore-only, non-rooted). In the end, I find the hardware becomes obsolete before the software does. My Galaxy Note v1 got retired not because it was no longer getting updates, but because today's $200 phones are faster, better, stronger.
Apple offering updates for 4 or 5 years is a double edged sword!
If you have an older device (iPad or iPhone), the latest iOS will not run as smoothly as previous version. Apple has no incentive to optimize for older products because they want to sell you a newer one.
I have 5, yes five, iPads at home (including the very first one that still works) and have a lot of hand on experience with older devices and iOS.
My point is, I would have preferred that Apple stopped the updates earlier than they do, so my devices would run smoother. Or at least gave us choice to get an older iOS. Unfortunately it’s Apple...
Hi Everyone, it’s certainly nice to see thoughtful, well thought out comments about an article instead of iPhone/Android bashing by no minds from moms basement! If we’re not careful this trend is liable to catch on! Great article by the way.
Cheers,
John
I recently broke my s8 and ended up replacing it with a ZTE blade x. I was really surprised by the performance. With the exception of a few features I didn't use anyway and of course the lower specs I still haven't missed my s8 . And in some ways I like the zte better. And it's a 120$ phone vs an 800$ s8
Either prices need to go way down or new features need to come along (or they bundle useful accessories). I was definitely hoping that I'd have a phone with Tango by now.
Don't know about the US but here in australia we have petrol cycles, prices are high then slowly lower then jump back up to ridiculous. Smartphones also seem to have a cycle, just a longer one...
Other than perhaps the new OnePlus 5T, I don't think there are any mid range phones that can touch a high end phone yet.
I do think picking up a one year old phone such as the Samsung Galaxy 7 on sale is the best bang for the buck for a premium phone. Older versions of Iphones are also a good buy.
I feel that Pixels are highly over rated -- Samsung Galaxy series are way better value for money not to mention Samsung and Apple are the only 2 manufacturers that have shown they can consistently produce and support a premium phone as all of the other folks have had misfires (as had Samsung with the Note 7 but they made good on their turkey).
It will be interesting to see if any other $500 premium phones appear -- or more likely how soon!
I've been wondering about that, and failing to see what makes flagships worth it, especially this year's flagship vs last year's at half-price, but also any phone above $200. I'm on a $200 phone now, just got a $100 phone for my tech-averse sister and I find both surprisingly satisfying.
But flagships get:
1- Notches and Edges. Phones are handbags: it's not so much about what they do as about showing ff you got the money to buy luxury stuff, so Apple and Samsung made sure to have visual markers to signal that conspicuous consumption, even if those markers are ergonomics and aesthetic failures, just like "LV LV LV LV LV LV LV LV LV LV LV" on a handbag.
2- better cameras, especially for indoor pics.People are STILL instagraming their food like it's 2015.
3- better performance, esp AR/VR. I guess that's important for gamerz ?
On the other hand, my non-flagship gets
- a jack and FM radio
- day+ battery
- peace of mind. I don't need to spend $75+/y on insurance, nor to worry about breaking it
- ample storage via an SD card
I used to have a Nexus 5 phone, high-end for its time, and now I have a Moto G5 Plus 32GB: it does everything I need/do except NFC.
This. My S7 sits on the shelf while this wonderful G5 Plus works beautifully. At $229, it's been one of the best phones I've ever had.
It is the same question of when cheap cars can do everything what happens to luxury. And just a warning, I didn't read the article. I'm sorry.
I'm glad to hear AC is going to start paying attention to the phones that inhabit the lower lands around Mt Olmpus. Thats my space. I've always been just a working guy. Spending a thousand dollars on a phone just seems insane to me. But I love phones and I'm glad there are some great alternatives out there for a more pedestrian price. Looking forward to reading about some devices I might actually be able to buy instead of ones I can only appreciate from afar.
The OnePlus 5T is truly a flagship killer to me. I've done owned it just a couple of days and I cannot justify buying a phone for $800+ when I can get something this amazing for $500.
The OP5T may not be for me, but it seems like a fantastic phone. I'd recommend it over the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, for sure.
A cheap phone can't do everything my Note8 does. And I use most of the features the Note8 has that cheap phones lack. I got my Note8 for half price, so it's hardly even a matter of how much I'd spend.
You and me both. Half price note8 plus accessories plus other accessories from note 7s and S7 edge exchange means it's a pretty cheap note8. The phone prices are scary and while the decision to buy is personal, the difference in launch prices are driven more by hype than by any practical difference in features. I do care about updates but it seems I'd have to try to care less if I don't want to be held hostage every 2 years by greedy OEMs.
Rhetorical questions: If we didn't have present market leading companies engineering premium phones & pushing the limits of what can be done in a space about 1/3 larger than a poker card, what would we have?
My cell phone buying began in the mid 1990s. Only ten years earlier, Victor Surer was the first cellphone customer in Canada after buying a cellphone in July 1985, paid about $10,000 annually for his contract with Bell.
It is undeniable there is next to no value in buying any mobile phone made by any manufacturer within the first six months of its release. However, you can mitigate the cost by selling your present phone privately (carriers always offer too little). If you don't need freebies like the wireless charger that came with a preordered Note 8, sell that too, never out of its box, as I did. Upper end phones tend to hold their resale value better, and there isn't much of a market for two year old lower tier phones.
I was eager to upgrade from my Note 5 to an 8: 18:9, ram jump, micro USB storage, dual camera, and bigger ... Stuff my Note 5 didn't do.
I do believe the movie market is very mature now... I can't imagine much further display improvements or want for greater size... The expected fingerprint display under the front of fall, 2018 Samsung phones just doesn't matter to me. A mobile display, right now, is equal to any tv or laptop/desktop.
When 5G lte networks arrive, that may entice a necessary upgrade from me. Honesty, I think I'm good until this Note 8 I'm using breaks.
Everyone is unique. Personally, I don't have or need a laptop. My aging PC desktop I built is in storage, not used.
I've considered the Samsung DeX station, but all mention of it has disappeared. DeX is at best a novelty... If you need a laptop sized display & all, then you get one... You would never need or want both a DeX and a laptop or Chromebook.
The differences aren't huge between the most able & least able phones, but they are real and added all up, matter to many buyers... And that is ok.
As to timing of price cuts... That's what OEM's hire economists for. Guaranteed they pay close attention to volume variance, and years of sales data.
It's a lifestyle justification thing... There's a saying in the Android world, that the mid-range phones are with every year becoming better and touching the low end of the flagship-tier... The same could be said of the entry-level tier and how they're becoming better and touching the mid-range tier... There's always going to be folks who pay attention to specs and get worked up over the latest features in a device. But for many of us we can't tell the difference and go with what looks good, perhaps has some hype attached to it and with what we can afford. There'll always be a place for the flagship-tier, but this is why it's usually limited to a handful of devices (just one or so from each manufacturer). The mid-range tier is where it's at for most folks as the majority of us can't tell the difference between one spec and another, we're just interested in a device that's from a name we know, looks good, is affordable and gets the job done. Abilities trickling down tier to tier (which is a circle in of itself - more folks buy mid-range because more abilities trickle down to mid-range, so more folks see they can get a good deal buying a mid-range leading to more abilities trickling down causing more folks to buy mid-range...), and also that some devices are more than eight-hundred dollars with some even approaching that one-thousand dollar mark only aggravates the issue. I mean why do I need a device that costs more than my mortgage and car payment combined if my lifestyle doesn't justify it, yet my Moto G5 Plus that I picked up comparatively cheaply performs admirably?