WhatsApp announced earlier this year that it would roll out group calling for both video and voice calls, and the feature is now rolling out to everyone on Android and iOS. Group calling supports four people simultaneously, and to initiate a call, you'll first need to place a one-on-one voice or video call and select the "add participants" button from the top right corner.

WhatsApp saw a huge boost in its userbase in the last two years, and the messaging platform now has over 1.5 billion monthly active users who spend over 2 billion minutes per day on calls. Group calls are end-to-end encrypted, and they're designed to work on low-bandwidth networks.

India is WhatsApp's largest market with over 250 million users, and with an overwhelming majority of users relying on mobile data, it makes sense to optimize the feature to work on 2G and 3G networks. The feature is now rolling out globally, so if you don't see it just yet, hold tight for a day or two.