What you need to know
- WhatsApp is rolling out a new sticker pack with 20 stickers that include everything from our work-from-home reality to social distancing rules.
- The platform worked with the World Health Organization over the sticker pack, and it's available for download right now.
- WhatsApp is also introducing another sticker pack based on fictional character Rilakkuma.
WhatsApp is doing its bit during this crisis, with the Facebook-owned messaging platform putting limits on message forwarding to stop misinformation and introducing a coronavirus information hub that makes it easier for users to find the information they need.
WhatsApp is working with several NGOs around the world and the World Health Organization over its information hub, and today the service is rolling out something a bit more light-hearted: a sticker pack.
WhatsApp says it worked with the World Health Organization over the new sticker pack, dubbed "Together at Home," to help people stay connected and express themselves. As such, you'll find stickers that embrace the work-from-home life, including social distancing, and more:
We hope people enjoy using these stickers to check-in on loved ones, particularly those that are feeling isolated, alone, and scared. This pack offers creative ways to remind people to wash their hands, maintain distance, exercise, and importantly to celebrate medical heroes as well as the personal heroes in all of our lives.
The stickers are available in ten languages at launch, including Arabic, English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. You can now head on over to the stickers tab on WhatsApp for Android or iOS to download the new pack. WhatsApp is also rolling out a new sticker pack based on fictional character Rilakkuma today.
