WhatsApp tests in-app business directory as Facebook mulls ads

What you need to know
- WhatsApp is piloting a new in-app business directory.
- The directory will display nearby businesses based on different categories.
- The pilot is taking place in São Paulo, Brazil, but will likely expand to other cities.
WhatsApp is giving users more ways to connect with businesses by testing a new in-app directory. The feature will allow users to browse local businesses nearby through several categories such as automotive, apparel, food, and more.
The feature was announced on Wednesday by the head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart. In a series of tweets, Cathcart explains that the feature is built with privacy in mind and that search queries or locations won't be logged by the company.
Users on even the best cheap Android phones should have access to the feature, but for now, it's only being tested in São Paulo, Brazil, which Cathcart says is "home to millions of small businesses." However, the directory could expand to other cities depending on feedback from early users over the next few months.
Facebook VP of business messaging Matt Idema told Reuters that India and Indonesia were likely candidates to expand the pilot, saying that it could be "the primary way that people start a commerce process in WhatsApp."
Notably, Brazil and India are two countries where users can set up WhatsApp payments to send and receive money.
A business directory could be a particularly useful feature for WhatsApp, which does not run ads despite its increased focus on connecting users with businesses. However, while Facebook has been relatively slow to monetize the app, Idema did say that ads were not outside the realm of possibility for WhatsApp.
There's definitely a route on ads, which is Facebook's core business model, that over the long term I think in some form or another will be part of the business model for WhatsApp.
The business directory is the latest among the several features in WhatsApp related to e-commerce, making it easier to shop straight from the app.
God of War timeline and history: The full story so far
Maybe you jumped on the God of War train sometime after the first game, or maybe you just need a refresher. No matter what, we're here to help. Here's the God of War timeline and history, giving you the full story so far.
Rooting and ROM hacking as an Android newbie was a risky challenge
One of the perks of Android over iOS is its superior customization tools, but for hardcore users those aren't enough. Despite being new to Android, I decided to try and root my OnePlus phone and flash a custom ROM. It went about as well as you'd expect a rookie to do. And that's the problem: a process that courts disaster and a process designed for hacking veterans.
It's time for Samsung to bring faster charging speeds to the Galaxy S22
Samsung is likely already gearing up for the Galaxy S22 next year, and the biggest upgrade the company could give us is faster charging speeds.
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.